Saturday, September 26, 2020
Home News Reports Petition in Supreme Court seeks protection for transgender persons against sex crimes under existing...
LawNews Reports
Updated:

Petition in Supreme Court seeks protection for transgender persons against sex crimes under existing laws

Advocate Kansal has stated in the plea that Indian laws against sexual crimes are for men and woman and the transgender persons, being neither men nor women, fail to get justice under the available laws.

OpIndia Staff
Plea for Transgender rights in SC
Representational Image, Courtesy: PTI
3

A petition has been filed in the Supreme Court seeking protection for the transgender community under laws against sex crimes. As reported by Live Law, the plea states that provisions available under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) do not provide protection to transgender persons from sexual crimes by males, females or even from another transgender person.

The petition, filed by Advocate Reepak Kansal, challenges clauses (i), (ii) and (iv) of sub-section (1) of Section 354A of the IPC as being ultra vires the Articles 14, 15 and 21 of the constitution contending that the above mentioned clauses exclude transgender persons from being considered victims of sexual harassment.

How the Law Excludes Transgender Persons

Advocate Kansal has stated in the plea that Indian laws against sexual crimes are for men and woman and the transgender persons, being neither men nor women, fail to get justice under the available laws. He has requested the court to make appropriate modification or interpretation of the relevant sections of the IPC so as to include transsexuals or eunuchs under them.

He said that Articles 14 and 15 do not limit the term person to just male and female and therefore the state cannot discriminate on the ground of gender. He relied on Article 21 which provides every person the right to life and personal liberty which includes life with dignity and said that due to sexual and hate crimes, transgender persons cannot lead their lives with dignity.

The Decision in NALSA v Union of India

- Advertisement -

Advocate Kansal referred to the Supreme Court decision in the 2014 case of National Legal Services Authority v Union of India in which the court had recognised transgender people as ‘persons’ under Article 14. He said despite the fact that transgender persons have been declared as Third Gender by the court, there is no provision under the IPC which extends protection to transgender persons against sex crimes.

The petition also cites some statistics indicating high levels of sexual abuse of transgender persons. The statistics referred show that one in every two transgender persons is subjected to sexual abuse or assault at some point in their lives. Some of them are also subjected to sexual abuse and assault in jail or police custody. The pleas states that 15% of transgender persons report being sexually assaulted while in police custody or jail. No separate jails, wards or security are there for transgender people.

Filing of Sexual Assault Cases Against Transgender under 354A

The petition states that the Delhi Police has submitted before the Delhi High Court that all the cases of sexual harassment against transgenders will be registered under section 354A of the IPC. However, the statement of the Delhi Police does not have a legal backing and it has not binding force in other states. The petition highlighted that India is a signatory to the Universal Declaration of Human Rights (UDHR) and therefore, the rights relating to life, liberty, equality and dignity available under the Constitution as well as the International Covenants are enforceable by the courts.

The plea, in addition to appropriate writ, order or direction, has sought directions from the court for:

  • Setting up of gender-neutral sexual harassment mechanism,
  • Enactment of an Anti-Discrimination Bill that penalises discrimination and harassment on the basis of gender,
  • Adoption and implementation of the UDHR, and
  • Framing of guidelines for the protection of the Fundamental Rights of transgenders till legislation to that effect is passed.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termstransgender rights petition
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

A tale of love, sacrifice and devotion: How the last Hindu of Ghazni stayed back in Afghanistan to take care of his Temple, even...

K Bhattacharjee -
Raja Ram may have never set his feet in India but his name bears the unmistakable mark of the intimate relationship he shares with out country.
Read more
Media

AajTak ke camera se nahi bach payegi Deepika Padukone: As the actor makes her way to NCB, IndiaToday does everything they criticise Republic for

OpIndia Staff -
The Aaj Tak reporter added several non-essential information about Deepika Padukone to claim that the coverage was exclusive
Read more

Every inch of the land of Katra Keshav Dev is sacred for Hindus: Civil Suit filed in Mathura court for reclamation of Krishna Janmabhoomi

Law OpIndia Staff -
Almost a year after the historic judgement in Ram Mandir case, a civil suit has been filed in a Mathura court seeking the ownership over entire 13.37 acres of Krishna Janmabhoomi land in Mathura

She was bowling to him, I did not use any other word: Sunil Gavaskar issues clarification after being targetted with fake news

Sports OpIndia Staff -
Hours after being subjected to online backlash for 'sexism' and 'misogyny' on the basis of fake news, ace cricketer Sunil Gavaskar responded to the controversy

‘Maaro, Kaato’, Muslim mob shouts as they attack beleaguered Hindu family in Kanpur over Facebook post: Read details

News Reports Jhankar Mohta -
"Poora Tandav teen ghante tak chalta raha", says the Hindu family in Kanpur which came under attack from an irate Muslim mob

Why the mainstreaming of Umar Khalid is scary and the need to restore sanity by drawing a line in the sand

Opinions Abhishek Banerjee -
At the moment, with a range of “eminent” personalities coming out in favour of Umar Khalid, he is winning this circuit hands down.

Recently Popular

Media

India Today editors’ tussle with Republic TV is ruining their own credibility, one tweet at a time: Read how

OpIndia Staff -
Rahul Kanwal and Rajdeep's sly, targeted tweets against Republic TV are only helping to take their own credibilities further down, and exposing their own hypocrisy.
Read more
News Reports

KWAN representative told me that I need to attend Karan Johar Parties to make a comeback to movies: Suchitra Krishnamoorthi

OpIndia Staff -
One of the main things is that you need to be seen at Karan Johar's parties, KWAN representative had told Suchitra Krishnamoorthi
Read more
Crime

Uttar Pradesh: Hindu girl beheaded after she refused to convert to Islam, husband Ejaz and friend Shoaib Akhtar nabbed

OpIndia Staff -
23-year-old Hindu woman has been brutally murdered by two Muslim youth after she refused to convert to Islam after marriage.
Read more
News Reports

Ranveer Singh asks Narcotics Bureau to allow him to accompany Deepika Padukone during interrogation due to her ‘anxiety issues’

OpIndia Staff -
Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh, the husband of Deepika Padukone, has asked NCB whether he can be present during his wife’s interrogation
Read more
Fact-Check

Fact Check: No, Sunil Gavaskar didn’t make sexist comment against Virat Kohli’s wife Anushka Sharma during an IPL game

OpIndia Staff -
Sunil Gavaskar was referring to a video of Virat Kohli & Anushka Sharma playing cricket,, didn't make any sexist comment
Read more
News Reports

‘Maaro, Kaato’, Muslim mob shouts as they attack beleaguered Hindu family in Kanpur over Facebook post: Read details

Jhankar Mohta -
"Poora Tandav teen ghante tak chalta raha", says the Hindu family in Kanpur which came under attack from an irate Muslim mob
Read more

Latest News

News Reports

Petition in Supreme Court seeks protection for transgender persons against sex crimes under existing laws

OpIndia Staff -
A petition has been filed in the Supreme Court seeking protection of laws for the transgender community against sex crimes.
Read more
Politics

“Aapko dadi hui hai”, BJP spokesperson takes potshots at opposition at the expense of Shaheen Bagh ‘sherni’ Bilkis Bano

OpIndia Staff -
Bilkis Bano. Shaheen Bagh, has been named by the Time Magazine in its list of ‘100 Most Influential People of 2020’.
Read more
News Reports

A tale of love, sacrifice and devotion: How the last Hindu of Ghazni stayed back in Afghanistan to take care of his Temple, even...

K Bhattacharjee -
Raja Ram may have never set his feet in India but his name bears the unmistakable mark of the intimate relationship he shares with out country.
Read more
News Reports

UP Police receives death threats against CM Yogi Adityanath from unidentified person demanding the release of jailed BSP MLA Mukhtar Ansari

OpIndia Staff -
The threat messages were sent on the UP Police number 112 threating to wipe out the govt if Mukhtar Ansari is not released in 24 hours
Read more
News Reports

AIIMS doctor revealed that Sushant Singh Rajput was strangled to death, says family lawyer Vikas Singh

OpIndia Staff -
The Supreme Court advocate also revealed that a doctor at AIIMS had told him "long back" that photos of Sushant Singh Rajput body indicated that he was strangled to death.
Read more
News Reports

Hours before his assassination, advocate Babar Qadri slammed J&K Bar Association of being a Hurriyat outpost, accusing them of colluding with separatists

OpIndia Staff -
Babar Qadri called the J&K bar association it a group of hooligans, accusing them of colluding with the separatists & terrorists for politics
Read more
Entertainment

The controversy around Sunil Gavaskar’s comments and Anushka Sharma’s reaction to it only highlights the perils of pseudo feminism

Jinit Jain -
Sunil Gavaskar made a benign reference to the viral video of Anushka bowling to Virat Kohli during the lockdown.
Read more
Media

AajTak ke camera se nahi bach payegi Deepika Padukone: As the actor makes her way to NCB, IndiaToday does everything they criticise Republic for

OpIndia Staff -
The Aaj Tak reporter added several non-essential information about Deepika Padukone to claim that the coverage was exclusive
Read more
Government and Policy

Sectarian violence, forced conversion of minorities including Hindus, illegal occupation of PoK: India goes all out at UNGA

OpIndia Staff -
India recently exercised its Right to Reply' at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) to counterattack the misleading narrative put forth by Pakistan
Read more
Law

Every inch of the land of Katra Keshav Dev is sacred for Hindus: Civil Suit filed in Mathura court for reclamation of Krishna Janmabhoomi

OpIndia Staff -
Almost a year after the historic judgement in Ram Mandir case, a civil suit has been filed in a Mathura court seeking the ownership over entire 13.37 acres of Krishna Janmabhoomi land in Mathura
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

244,181FansLike
455,791FollowersFollow
17,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com