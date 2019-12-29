Sunday, December 29, 2019
Uttar Pradesh: Yogi Adityanath govt to build India's first transgender university in Kushinagar

The transgender community has welcomed Yogi Adityanath government's decision and also expressed happiness over the opening of university.

OpIndia Staff
UP CM Yogi Adityanath
Uttar Pradesh CM, Yogi Adityanath
The Uttar Pradesh government led by Yogi Adityanath has decided to build India’s first university for the transgender community at Kushinagar district to facilitate the transgender community to study right from class one to PG and even do research and get PhD degree.

Reportedly, the transgender university is being built by the Akhil Bhartiya Kinnar Siksha Seva Trust and will come up in Fazilnagar block of Kushinagar district.

“It is the first of its kind in the country where members of the transgender community will be able to get the education and the process of has already been initiated. From January 15 next year, two children who are brought up by the community members will get admission and from February and March other classes will start,” president of the trust Dr Krishna Mohan Mishra said.

Mishra added, “In the university, the transgender community will be able to study right from class one to PG and even do research and get PhD degree”.

MLA Ganga Singh Kushwaha said members of the community will get the education and will be able to give a new direction to the country. The foundation stone of the school was laid las Sunday in presence of BJP MP Ramapati Ram Tripathi.

The transgender community has welcomed Yogi Adityanath government’s decision and also expressed happiness over the opening of university. Laxmi Narain Tripathi of the Kinnar Akhara welcomed the decision and said that this will help the community members make a life beyond dancing at weddings. Such initiatives help them become self reliant.

“I am happy that we will be educated and get respect in the society. Education has power and I am sure it will not only change our lives but also the lives of others,” said Guddi Kinnar, one of the members of the community.

