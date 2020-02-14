NSA slapped on suspended Gorakhpur ‘doctor’ Kafeel Khan for his hate speech during anti-CAA ‘stir’ at AMU

The Uttar Pradesh police have slapped the National Security Act (NSA) against that controversial Gorakhpur ‘doctor’ Kafeel Khan for making provocative comments during his speech on the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) at Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) on December 12, 2019.

According to media reports, a special messenger was sent by the Chief Judicial Magistrate to the Mathura jail, where he has been housed, on February 13 informing them of the NSA charges.

Khan was granted bail on Monday but he has not been released from Mathura jail where he is lodged. Khan’s family had approached the CJM court in Aligarh over the delay in his release despite getting bail.

Khan’s brother Adeel Khan said: “We got to know on Friday morning that the NSA has been slapped on Kafeel and now he will not be coming out of jail soon. This is simply unacceptable. He is being targeted at the behest of the state government.”

Controversial ‘doctor’ Kafeel Khan arrested in Mumbai on January 30 for making a provocative speech in the Aligarh Muslim University campus on December 12th, 2019, inciting people against the CAA was remanded to 14 days judicial custody on February 1 and later transferred to Mathura jail.

An FIR was filed against Kafeel for attempting to vitiate the peaceful atmosphere and disturb communal harmony. The FIR was registered under section 153-A (Promoting enmity between different groups on ground of religion) of IPC on the 13th of December.

In his speech, the controversial doctor Kafeel had said, “Mota Bhai (Home Minister Amit Shah) is teaching everyone to become Hindu or Muslim but not a human being. He is a murderer whose clothes are foul with blood. He does not believe in the constitution since the RSS came into existence. The CAB makes Muslims a second category citizen and subsequently, they will be harassed with the implementation of the NRC.”

Kafeel is further alleged to have said, “This is a fight is for our existence. We have to fight”. He also said that students in RSS schools are being taught that those who have beards are terrorists. He reportedly added, “through the CAB, the government has told us that India is not ‘our’ country.”

On the night of December 15, Delhi’s Jamia Nagar and AMU had seen violent riots breaking out. UP police had stated that despite the proctoral team’s attempt, many students had scaled the gates and had come outside to clash with the police and pelt stones.

Kafeel Khan is one of the accused in the BRD Medical College and Hospital children’s death case in Gorakhpur. He had taken to social media to spread false news that he had been given a ‘clean chit’ in the 2017 case in a departmental inquiry. The Uttar Pradesh government had in October initiated a fresh inquiry against him for spreading misinformation in the media and forcibly entering a hospital and trying to treat patients during his suspension period.