Saturday, September 12, 2020
Home News Reports J-K: Restoration of centuries-old Raghunath Temple in Srinagar begins almost 3 decades after terrorists...
News Reports
Updated:

J-K: Restoration of centuries-old Raghunath Temple in Srinagar begins almost 3 decades after terrorists vandalised and burnt it down

In the early 1990s, the Hindus were forbidden by Islamists from worshipping in the Raghunath temple. However, when the devotees refused to stop visiting the temple, the entire temple premise was set on fire and destroyed.

OpIndia Staff
Raghunath temple in J & K
Restoration work in J and K's Raghunath Temple which was burnt down by Islamic terrorists begin after 30 years
137

A year after the effective abrogation of Articles 370 and 35A and the administrative reorganisation of Jammu and Kashmir, the government has decided to restore the lost glory of the centuries-old heritage shrine- Raghunath Temple situated near Fateh Kadal in the heart of Srinagar city, reported the Hindi daily, Jagran.

The renovation work of the temple has been entrusted to the State Tourism Department. Along with the temple, the ghats of river Jhelum will also be beautified. This long-pending decision has lifted the mood of the Kashmiri Hindus in the valley who have remained devoid and oppressed for years due to adverse circumstance, created by radical Islamists, which also compelled many Hindu families to migrate from Kashmir.

Centuries-old Raghunath Temple vandalised, burnt down by Kashmiri terrorists in early 1990s

The historic temple which was one of the most revered by Hindus was vandalised and burnt down by Islamic terrorists in the early 1990s- the time when the valley witnessed mass genocide and exodus of Kashmiri Hindus at the hands of the blood-thirsty Islamic terrorists who were ready to do anything to convert Kashmir into an Islamic state.

In the early 1990s, the terrorists had initially burnt a school which was located on the premises of the temple. This had led to the Dharamshala of the temple being gutted in the fire. The Hindus were forbidden by Islamists from worshipping in the temple. However, when the devotees refused to stop visiting the temple, the entire temple premise was set on fire and destroyed.

- Advertisement -

Again in the year 2002, the temple had witnessed two terrorist attacks in the months of March and November. Islamic terrorists had hurled grenades and indulged in indiscriminate firing which resulted in the death of 20 Hindu devotees and injuring over 40 others.

Abandoned Hindu temples in the valley were turned into garbage dumping sites

From the last 30 years, the temple site remains abandoned and ignored. Police failed to nab the terrorists responsible for the attacks and also failed in tracing 23 precious idols, 40 kilograms of silver, gold and other valuables worth lakhs of rupees which was looted from the temple. Over the years the beautiful heritage site was turned into garbage dumping site like other Hindu shrines in the valley.

Raghunath Temple which is dedicated to Lord Ram is one of the most revered temples in the valley. The temple was constructed by Maharaja Gulab Singh who was the founder of the kingdom of Jammu & Kashmir and the work on the temple began in the year 1835. After his death, the work was completed by Maharaja Gulab Singh’s son, Maharaja Ranbir Singh in 1860.

The main temple’s inner wall was covered with gold sheet on the three sides of the temple. The temple also had a vast gallery which had various “lingams” as well as “saligrams” that are placed for the general public as well. 

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

‘Will be denied heaven if he worships other gods’: Islamic preacher Mujahid Balussery calls for turning Kerala into Islamic Caliphate in 10 years

OpIndia Staff -
Mujahid Balussery has once again come under the scanner for making a clarion call for turning the Kerala into an Islamic state
Read more
News Reports

‘Kafir Kafir Shia Kafir’: Sunni extremists of Sipah Sahaba lead anti-Shia ‘protests’ in Karachi, pelt stones

OpIndia Staff -
In a video, Sunni extremists associated with Sipah Sahaba can be seen pelting stones at an Imambargah during their demonstrations in Karachi against Shias
Read more

Watch: Rajdeep ‘Vulture’ Sardesai reminded on his own channel of a time when he said terror attack against Parliament was a ‘great day’

Media OpIndia Staff -
Recalling the tragic Parliament Attacks of 2001, Rajdeep Sardesai stated, "It was a great day. We are like vultures. We feed on these moments.”

Embarrassment for Shiv Sena as Bombay HC says it has no right to ask Cable operators to ban Republic TV: Here are the details

Media OpIndia Staff -
In a massive embarrassment to Shiv Sena, the Bombay High Court on Friday observed that party's affiliate Shiv Cable Sena was not a 'statutory body' to interfere or supersede Republic TV's contract with its cable network operators.

Journalist Bilal Farooqi arrested, put behind bars for speaking against Pakistan Army: Read details

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Pakistani journalist with the Express Tribune named Bilal Farooqi was arrested by the Defence police from Defence Housing Authority (DHA) neighbourhood area in Karachi.

On a day Chinese mouthpiece editor taunts Indian Army over food, Rahul Gandhi questions why different food is served to jawans and officers

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Global Times seems to be sharing an unfaltering understanding with the Congress party and Rahul Gandhi

Recently Popular

News Reports

Maharashtra: Shiv Sena asks cable TV operators to stop airing Republic Bharat channel because it is insulting Uddhav Thackeray

OpIndia Staff -
In a letter issued on Thursday, the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena has asked the cable TV operators to stop airing Republic Bharat channel immediately.
Read more
News Reports

Navy veteran brutally attacked by Shiv Sena goons for satirical WhatsApp forward mocking Uddhav Thackeray, Sharad Pawar and Sonia Gandhi

OpIndia Staff -
A veteran of the Indian Navy was attacked by Shiv Sena goons in Maharashtra on Friday for sharing a cartoon on WhatsApp.
Read more
News Reports

25 Bollywood celebrities named by Rhea and Showik in their interrogation by NCB for involvement in drug dealing: Reports

OpIndia Staff -
The NCB has so far arrested 9 people in the drug case, including Rhea and her brother Showik.
Read more
Entertainment

Broken moral compass: How the media came together to defend Netflix’s paedophile movie ‘Cuties’

K Bhattacharjee -
Netflix's Cuties has been slammed by people across the board for the sexualisation of children but the media has continued to defend it.
Read more
Social Media

BJP’s Nilesh Rane targets Aaditya Thackeray over alleged Instagram image from Cambodia street known for narcotics and underage prostitution

OpIndia Staff -
Nilesh Rane had shared some screenshots claiming that Aaditya Thackeray had posted an image from Pub street in Cambodia in his alleged private Instagram account.
Read more
Politics

I enjoyed this cartoon of a veteran-beating shameless opportunist-in-chief ‘CM’: BJP MP shares the Uddhav Thackeray cartoon

OpIndia Staff -
Sharing the 'offensive' cartoon, the BJP MP said he enjoyed the cartoon of a "woman-bullying, veteran-beating shameless opportunist-in-chief" Uddhav Thackeray.
Read more

Latest News

News Reports

J-K: Restoration of centuries-old Raghunath Temple in Srinagar begins almost 3 decades after terrorists vandalised and burnt it down

OpIndia Staff -
Historic Raghunath temple in Srinagar was vandalised and burnt down by Islamic terrorists in the early 1990s
Read more
News Reports

Hours after Mumbai Police arrested six Shiv Sena workers for assaulting former Navy officer, they manage to secure bail

OpIndia Staff -
Following the release of Shiv Sena goons by the Mumbai Police, the opposition party BJP hold protest against the release of the accused
Read more
News Reports

Here is what Suresh Chavhanke said during Sudarshan News’ first episode on ‘UPSC Jihad’

OpIndia Staff -
In the first episode of 'UPSC Jihad' on Sudarshan News, Suresh Chavhanke said that questioning the civil services was his right.
Read more
News Reports

Bombay High Court allows activist Sunaina Holey to approach the court in case of any urgency, assures immunity from arrest for two weeks

OpIndia Staff -
The court directed the police to serve a notice of minimum 48 hours in case they intended to arrest Sunaina Holey
Read more
News Reports

‘Will be denied heaven if he worships other gods’: Islamic preacher Mujahid Balussery calls for turning Kerala into Islamic Caliphate in 10 years

OpIndia Staff -
Mujahid Balussery has once again come under the scanner for making a clarion call for turning the Kerala into an Islamic state
Read more
News Reports

China hands over 5 Indian nationals who had gone missing from Arunachal Pradesh, were hunters and not Indian Army personnel

OpIndia Staff -
After days of speculation, the Indian Army said that the Chinese PLA has handed over all the 5 individuals to them.
Read more
News Reports

‘Kafir Kafir Shia Kafir’: Sunni extremists of Sipah Sahaba lead anti-Shia ‘protests’ in Karachi, pelt stones

OpIndia Staff -
In a video, Sunni extremists associated with Sipah Sahaba can be seen pelting stones at an Imambargah during their demonstrations in Karachi against Shias
Read more
News Reports

Islamic terror group Al-Qaeda threatens Charlie Hebdo with a ‘2015 like massacre’ for deciding to republish Prophet Mohammad cartoons

OpIndia Staff -
The announcement of reprinting the cartoons by Charlie Hebdo has triggered Islamists from several countries
Read more
News Reports

China secretly administers experimental Coronavirus vaccine to 100,000 people

OpIndia Staff -
Three coronavirus vaccine prepared by China are currently undergoing Phase 3 trials to determine their efficacy in warding off COVID-19, the disease caused by Wuhan coronavirus
Read more
News Reports

Bangladesh: Idols of Hindu deities in a Kali Mandir vandalised in Gazipur

OpIndia Staff -
Four idols of a Kali Mandir in Bangladesh were beheaded by unknown miscreants on Friday
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

243,272FansLike
450,208FollowersFollow
13,600SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com