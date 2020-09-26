A purported video of alleged BJP workers assaulting a few members of Pappu Yadav’s Jan Adhikar Party in Patna, Bihar has gone viral on social media platforms.

The attack allegedly took place when JAP leader Pappu Yadav was taking out a tractor rally in Patna to protest against the agriculture bills passed by the Modi government.

A news portal named ‘National Dastak’ had tweeted a video of the so-called attacks by the BJP workers against the anti-farm bill protestors in Patna, Bihar. Posting the video of the incident, the news organisation had claimed that Modi supporters had attacked a few people with sticks for opposing the agricultural bills.

In the 90-sec carefully-edited video, it can be seen that a group of people, alleged to be BJP workers, were climbing a vehicle carrying JAP posters to thrash party workers with sticks.

As soon as the video of the purported incident became viral on the internet, the members of the ‘liberal-secular’ establishment jumped on to the scene to peddle misinformation about the entire incident to insinuate that the BJP workers had attacked the members of opposition parties for protesting against the farm bills.

The founding editor of the far-left website ‘The Wire‘ -Siddharth Varadarajan, who has a history of peddling information on social media platforms, posted the video shared by National Dastak and went to claim that the attack by the BJP workers against opposition workers was nothing but ‘fascism at work’.

Another self-proclaimed ‘journalist’ and Islamist – Arfa Khanum Sherwani, following the footsteps of her editor at ‘The Wire’, too posted the same misleading video to claim that the pro-farm bill supporters were attacking the anti-farm bill supporters.

Bringing an equivalence between the Anti-CAA and anti-farm bill protests, Arfa Khanum Sherwani – a known anti-Hindu and anti-BJP crusader, hinted that the pro-farm bill supporters had attacked the anti-farm bill protestors just like they did to the anti-CAA protestors. Sherwani asked whether people are not allowed to protest against the ‘passing of anti-poor and anti-people laws’.

Prashant Bhushan, the serial fake-news peddler and a convict in the contempt of court case, yet again shamelessly took to social media to spread his anti-BJP agenda.

Prashant Bhushan said the so-called protesting ‘Kisans’ (farmers) were beaten up by a few people, to whom he referred as ‘Modi Bhakts’ and ‘goons, in the presence of the local police.

However, in a hurry to attack the BJP government and push their anti-BJP agenda ahead of the Bihar assembly elections, the far-left ‘activists’ like Varadarajan and Bhushan resorted to push forward carefully-edited videos that depicted BJP workers as the attackers and the opposition party workers as some sort of victim.

Fact-check

OpIndia has recovered a video of the farmers’ protest that was organised in Bihar Patna’s by Pappu Yadav where the alleged incident is said to have taken place.

In the below, one can see that a group of opposition party leaders were trying to forcefully enter inside the BJP office located in Veerchand Patel road in Patna. The angry anti-farm bill protestors were seen slamming the gates of the BJP office. The Bihar police can be seen pushing away the JAP members, who had allegedly attacked the BJP office in Patna.

Following the attack on the party office, the BJP workers rushed onto the streets to defend themselves from the anti-farm protestors. They climbed on the JAP vehicle allegedly belonging to the JAP members and clashed with the party workers during their act of defence.

It can also be seen that the opposition party workers had created a traffic jam on the streets of Patna. Some BJP workers, who were defending the JAP attack against the party office was also heard saying “Narendra Modi Zindabad”, “BJP Zindabad”.

Instead of reporting both sides of the incident, the so-called ‘neutral’ journalists like Siddharth Varadarajan and Arfa Sherwani deliberately ignored the initial attack on the BJP workers and pushed half-truths regarding the incident to falsely state that it was the BJP workers who had attacked the JAP workers in the first place during the anti-farm bills.