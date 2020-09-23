‘Divorced women are bloodthirsty’ Congress leader Udit Raj claims while giving clean chit to ‘gentleman’ Anurag Kashyap

In his attempt to defend the sexual harassment charges against controversial Bollywood director Anurag Kashyap, Congress leader Udit Raj on Wednesday went on to make vile sexist remarks against divorced women claiming that they are bloodthirsty.

Citing the remarks made by the former wives of Bollywood director Anurag Kashyap, the Congress leader claimed that the divorced women were generally ‘bloodthirsty’ however, in this case, the two separated wives of Kashyap have stood in his support. The Congress leader also hailed Anurag Kashyap by calling him a ‘gentleman’.

Congress leader Udit Raj’s tweet

Attacking the Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut and Payal Ghosh, the one who has accused Anurag Kashyap of sexually harassing her, the Congress leader said that both the actresses should be jailed and claimed that the actresses were spreading ‘social corruption’ in the country.

Udit Raj’s support for Anurag Kashyap comes amidst the serious allegations against him made by another actress Payal Ghosh, who had claimed that she was sexually harassed by filmmaker Anurag Kashyap in the past.

Following the allegations, many Bollywood entertainers and actresses, who otherwise preach feminism to others on social media, took to Twitter to support the filmmaker despite serious allegations were made against him.

A few days later, Anurag Kashyap’s wives – Kalki Koechlin and Aarti Bajaj defended the left-wing filmmaker. Actress Kalki Koechlin, who was married to Kashyap from 2011 to 2015, and Aarti Bajaj, Kashyap’s wife from 2003 to 2009, had put out social media posts in support of Anurag Kashyap.

In her post, Kalki Koechlin had written, “Dear Anurag, Don’t let this social media circus get to you. You have fought for the freedom of women in your own scripts, you’ve defended their integrity in your professional space as well as your personal life.”

On Sunday, Anurag Kashyap’s first wife and editor Aarti Bajaj also shared a similar note on Instagram, calling the director a ‘rockstar’. “First wife here… You are a rockstar, Anurag Kashyap. Keep empowering women as you do and the safest place you create for all of them. I see it first hand with our daughter (their daughter Aaliyah Kashyap),” the first wife wrote.

Shockingly, the Congress leader Udit Raj, citing these two personal posts by the former wives of Anurag Kashyap, made sweeping remarks against the separated wives in the country by referring to them as ‘bloodthirsty’.

Sexual assault charges against Anurag Kashyap

Accusing the director of sexual assault, actress Payal Ghosh stated, “I went to meet him and the next day when he took me to the other room, he opened his zip and tried to force his c**k (penis) inside my vagina by opening my Salwar Kameez. He said it was okay and all the actresses who worked with him such as Huma Qureshi, Richa Chadha, Mahi Gill, they are just a call away.”

Apparently, Anurag Kashyap told her, “Whenever I call them, they come running and suck my c**k (penis)”.

The director had also told her that such physical relationships are normal. “The next day he called me again. He said he wanted to discuss something with me. I went to his place, he was drinking whiskey or scotch, whatever I don’t know. It was smelling very bad. It could easily have been charas or ganja, drugs I don’t know, I don’t have any idea about it but I am not stupid,” Payal Ghosh stated while accusing Anurag Kashyap of sexual harassment.