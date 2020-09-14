Monday, September 14, 2020
Former JNU student Umar Khalid’s arrest in Delhi riots case triggers a meltdown among liberals

Earlier, an FIR was registered against Umar Khalid which said that the Delhi Riots were a preplanned conspiracy that was hatched by the former JNU student and his associates.

OpIndia Staff
Umar Khalid(Source: India Today)
16

Former JNU student Umar Khalid was arrested Sunday late night on the charges of being one of the prime co-conspirators of the large-scale riots that erupted in Delhi in February this year over the Citizenship Amendment Act.

The Special Cell of Delhi Police arrested Khalid under Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) after almost 11 hours of interrogation. Khalid has been accused of playing an active role in fomenting violence in the national capital.

No sooner did the news of Khalid being arrested by the Delhi Police in connection with the gruesome Delhi riots come out, the usual suspects, who identify themselves with the liberal ideology, erupted with an unrestrained meltdown on the social media platforms, raving and ranting about the arrest of Umar Khalid.

Liberal have a meltdown following the arrest of Umar Khalid in connection with Delhi riots

Soon after news trickled in that Umar Khalid has been taken under custody, ‘journalist’ Saba Naqvi took to Twitter, profoundly agonising over the former JNU student’s arrest. Presumptuously assuming the role of investigative agencies, Saba proceeded to declare that Khalid was a victim who was being portrayed as perpetrator.

- Advertisement -

Actor Swara Bhasker, who doubles as a leftist apologist, called for scraping of the UAPA altogether because Umar Khalid was arrested by the police under the Act. Perhaps, Swara would even demand abolishing sections that penalise terror activities if one of the leftist goons is accused of planning and plotting terror attacks.

Another less-known actor, Mohammed Zeeshan, could not fathom the fact that Umar Khalid has been arrested for his alleged role in collaborating the violence that swept across the northeast Delhi in February. Zeeshan bewailed that being a minority in the country is a crime and speaking about “non-violence” and “constitution” would lead one to the gallows.

Still smarting government’s move to cancel the OCI status of her son Aatish Taseer, ‘journalist’ Tavleen Singh alluded that Khalid has been arrested because of being a Muslim. She wondered if anyone remembers any Hindu being arrested for instigating violence in the Delhi riots.

Contrary to Tavleen’s insinuations, Delhi Police have arrested individuals, regardless of their religion, for being involved in the ghastly riots in the city. At least 9 Hindus have been arrested by the police in connection with the case, according to a report published by Hindustan Times.

It is worth noting here that Tavleen, Saba, Zeeshan and several others who are losing their mind over the arrest of Umar Khalid, have implied that the former JNU student has been arrested because he is a Muslim. However, Umar Khalid, by his admission, is an atheist, a ‘Murtad’ and therefore liberals claiming his association with Islam being the reason for his arrest doesn’t hold water.

Prashant Bhushan, Supreme Court lawyer, who was recently held guilty for contempt of court, took to Twitter to express his profound sense of distress with the arrest of Umar Khalid. Bhushan, who had not shied away from waking the Supreme Court in ungodly hours for the clemency plea of 1993 Mumbai blast accused, Yakub Memon, declared that Khalid’s arrest after the naming of Sitaram Yechury, Yogendra Yadav, Jayati Ghosh and Apoorvanand left no doubt about the malafide nature of Delhi police’s investigation into Delhi riots.

Interestingly, Delhi Police has named the above accused in disclosure statement of a witness, not charged them as the senior advocate would want people to believe.

Self-proclaimed activist and psephologist, Yogendra Yadav took the opportunity to glorify Umar Khalid, who has been arrested for fomenting unrest in Delhi. Yadav posted a tweet expressing his shock over the arrest of the former JNU student, exalting him as “young, thinking, idealist, who had always opposed violence and communalism in any form”.

Pratik Sinha, propagandist masquerading as ‘fact-checker’, was so dejected by Khalid’s arrest that he claimed India doesn’t feel like a democracy anymore. The arrest of an individual who has allegedly been involved in instigating riots in the national capital is being likened to the death of democracy in the country.

Siddharth Varadarajan, the co-founder of the online leftist propaganda outlet ‘The Wire’ undermined the Delhi Police investigation leading to the arrest of Umar Khalid, insinuating that the arrest happened after Home Minister Amit Shah’s proclamation in the Lok Sabha that Khalid was responsible for stirring the violence in the national capital.

Controversial journalist Rana Ayyub, who recently recovered from COVID-19, defended the individuals responsible for the communal conflagration that erupted in the national capital on the pretext of carrying out anti-CAA protests.

While liberals unabashedly defend Umar Khalid and cite all sorts of reasons such as his religion, Amit Shah’s proclamations in the Lok Sabha to paint him as victim of state repression, it pertinent to note that one of the prime accused in the Delhi riots case, former AAP councillor, Tahir Hussain, has named Umar Khalid as the one who introduced him to Khalid Saifi for planning the riots in the city.

Earlier, an FIR was registered against Umar Khalid which said that the Delhi Riots were a preplanned conspiracy that was hatched by the former JNU student and his associates. As part of the conspiracy, Umar Khalid is accused of giving provocative speeches at two different locations and appealing to people to take to streets during the visit of US President Donald Trump so that the propaganda that minorities are oppressed in India can be internationalized.

