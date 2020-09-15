Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, who was on ventilator in the intensive care unit (ICU) of a Berlin hospital, has been recovering. The critic of Vladimir Putin who was hospitalised after being ‘poisoned’ has reportedly been taken off the ventilator and is now able to move out of his bed for short durations.

The Charité hospital, where the 44-year-old anti-corruption blogger was admitted, provided an update in a tweet on Monday. It said he continued to improve and was “currently undergoing mobilisation and is able to leave his bed for short periods of time”.

Navalny was brought out of a medically-induced coma a week ago.

🇬🇧 The condition of Alexei #Navalny continues to improve. The patient has been successfully removed from mechanical ventilation. He is currently undergoing mobilization and is able to leave his bed for short periods of time. Press release: https://t.co/4z4hMJ5ap0 — Charité – Universitätsmedizin Berlin (@ChariteBerlin) September 14, 2020

Navalny also took to his official Instagarm account to share his picture with the hospital staffs.

Navalny had collapsed on a flight from Siberia on August 20. In a series of tweets on August 20 (Thursday), Navalny’s Press Secretary Kira Yarmysh reported that Navalny lost conscious after his flight from Tomsk, Siberia to Moscow took off. As Navalny fell ill, the pilot made an emergency landing in Omsk, where he was rushed to the Charité hospital in the German capital.

Speaking to the Russian media, she added that Navalny had some tea at the airport just before boarding the plane. Reportedly, he felt uneasy on the plane and started sweating.

His tests had confirmed that he was poisoned with a Novichok nerve agent. Laboratories in France and Sweden had confirmed the findings of a German military lab that said that there was no doubt that the Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny was poisoned with a Soviet-era nerve agent.

His team alleged that Navalny was poisoned on the orders of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Alexei Navalny – an anti-corruption blogger

The 44-year-old Alexei Navalny, who rose from being an anti-corruption blogger to become the face of opposition in Russia, is a staunch critic of Russian President Vladimir Putin. Earlier, he had made allegations against the senior officials in the Russian government, which allegedly made him many enemies inside the government.

Navalny, a son of an army officer, grew up mainly in Obninsk. He has a law degree and also has a fellowship at Yale. Navalny had also attempted to run for the presidency in 2018 but was blocked on legal grounds.