Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny is in intensive care and unconscious after being allegedly poisoned.

In a series of tweets on Thursday, Navalny’s Press Secretary Kira Yarmysh reported that Navalny lost conscious after his flight from Tomsk, Siberia to Moscow took off. As Navalny fell ill, the pilot made an emergency landing in Omsk, where he was rushed to a hospital.

Год назад, когда Алексей сидел в спецприемнике, его отравили. Очевидно, сейчас с ним сделали то же самое — Кира Ярмыш (@Kira_Yarmysh) August 20, 2020

“We believe Alexei was poisoned by something mixed into his tea,” Kira Yarmysh wrote saying that it was the only thing he drank in the morning.

Speaking to the Russian media, she added that Navalny drank the tea in the airport just before boarding the plane. Reportedly, he felt uneasy on the plane and started sweating.

“I asked him whether some water would help, and he said no. Then he went to the toilet, and lost all consciousness,” she added. She also said that a number of police officers arrived at the intensive care ward.

She reportedly said that the changing behaviour of doctors created a suspicion of foul play. “The doctor saw me in the corridor, said that ‘some things were confidential’ and led police officers to another room.”

“He became very sick, and they struggled to bring him round. He’s still screaming in pain. No one is saying what’s wrong with him,” said a passenger who was travelling alongside Navalny.

Alexei Navalny – an anti-corruption blogger

The 44-year-old Alexei Navalny, who rose from being an anti-corruption blogger to become the face of opposition in Russia, is a staunch critic of Russian President Vladimir Putin. Earlier, he had made allegations against the senior officials in the Russian government, which allegedly made him many enemies inside the government.

Navalny, a son of an army officer, grew up mainly in Obninsk. He has a law degree and also has a fellowship at Yale. Navalny had also attempted to run for the presidency in 2018 but was blocked on legal grounds.