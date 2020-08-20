Thursday, August 20, 2020
Home News Reports Russian opposition leader and critic of Vladimir Putin ‘poisoned’, admitted at ICU after becoming...
News Reports
Updated:

Russian opposition leader and critic of Vladimir Putin ‘poisoned’, admitted at ICU after becoming unconscious in a flight

In a series of tweets on Thursday, Navalny's Press Secretary Kira Yarmysh reported that Navalny lost conscious after he takeoff on a flight from Tomsk, Siberia to Moscow. As Navalny fell ill, the pilot made an emergency in Omsk, where he was rushed to a hospital.

OpIndia Staff
Alexei Navalny
Alexei Navalny/ Image Source: NBC news
34

Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny is in intensive care and unconscious after being allegedly poisoned.

In a series of tweets on Thursday, Navalny’s Press Secretary Kira Yarmysh reported that Navalny lost conscious after his flight from Tomsk, Siberia to Moscow took off. As Navalny fell ill, the pilot made an emergency landing in Omsk, where he was rushed to a hospital.

“We believe Alexei was poisoned by something mixed into his tea,” Kira Yarmysh wrote saying that it was the only thing he drank in the morning.

Speaking to the Russian media, she added that Navalny drank the tea in the airport just before boarding the plane. Reportedly, he felt uneasy on the plane and started sweating.

- Advertisement -

“I asked him whether some water would help, and he said no. Then he went to the toilet, and lost all consciousness,” she added. She also said that a number of police officers arrived at the intensive care ward.

She reportedly said that the changing behaviour of doctors created a suspicion of foul play. “The doctor saw me in the corridor, said that ‘some things were confidential’ and led police officers to another room.”

“He became very sick, and they struggled to bring him round. He’s still screaming in pain. No one is saying what’s wrong with him,” said a passenger who was travelling alongside Navalny.

Alexei Navalny – an anti-corruption blogger

The 44-year-old Alexei Navalny, who rose from being an anti-corruption blogger to become the face of opposition in Russia, is a staunch critic of Russian President Vladimir Putin. Earlier, he had made allegations against the senior officials in the Russian government, which allegedly made him many enemies inside the government.

Navalny, a son of an army officer, grew up mainly in Obninsk. He has a law degree and also has a fellowship at Yale. Navalny had also attempted to run for the presidency in 2018 but was blocked on legal grounds.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Culture and History

Democratizing Temple administration: Throwing the baby out with the bathwater

saipriyac -
In the ongoing discussion about state entrenchment in Hindu Temples, we come face to face with the question of what the alternative system would be
Read more
Culture and History

From Java, Philippines, Bali, Cambodia, Borneo to Burma: Understanding Ganesha from an iconographical perspective

Monidipa Bose Dey -
Ganesha, also popularly referred to as Vighnesvara, is the god who presides over obstacles, by both placing them in the way and also removing them
Read more

Throwing India to the radicals: Biden, Harris and why India is the perfect target of hate for the American left

Opinions Abhishek Banerjee -
Left to his own devices, Joe Biden would have no hostility towards India. He’s not the problem: the problem is his party. Rather, what his party has become.

SC rejects Prashant Bhushan’s plea for sentencing by another bench, Bhushan says wont apologise for tweets

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The bench observed that it can be "very lenient" only if the person concerned can show a sense of remorse from the core of his heart.

Nagpur Riots of 1923: How it played in Dr K.B Hedgewar’s life and lead to the formation of RSS

Political History of India Nivan Sadh -
The incident of 1923 made Dr Hedgewar think intensively about the condition of Hindus in Nagpur, and played a major role in his decision of founding the RSS

Hayat Baloch: Dragged and murdered by the Pakistani establishment, with 8 bullets fired point black

Opinions Hakeem Baloch -
Since the brutal murder of Hayat Mirza, Baloch people have been protesting across Balochistan and demanding justice for Hayat Baloch.

Recently Popular

News Reports

Here is why #BabyPenguin is trending on Twitter, and why Aaditya Thackeray is called so by some

OpIndia Staff -
Yuva Sena registered complaint against twitter user for calling Aaditya Thackeray "Baby Penguin" and Uddhav Thackeray "Aurangzeb"
Read more
News Reports

Rajdeep, who had wanted Sushant’s family to ‘mourn quietly’, accuses their lawyer of holding a media trial, gets a ‘befitting reply’

OpIndia Staff -
Vikas Singh, lawyer representing Sushant Singh Rajput's father, walks out of an interview on India Today by Rajdeep Sardesai.
Read more
Crime

Kerala: Poachers kill pregnant wild buffalo, cut open the mother for the meat of the foetus

OpIndia Staff -
Seven accused namely, Pullara Nanippa alias Abu (47), Parothodika Mohammad Bustan (30), Talakottupuram Mohammad Ansif (23), Chemmala Aashiq (27), Pilakkal Suhail (28) and Suresh Babu have been arrested.
Read more
Live Updates

Netflix cancels Hasan Minhaj’s ‘Patriot Act’

OpIndia Staff -
Online video streaming platform Netflix has cancelled comedian Hasan Minhaj's show 'Patriot Act'. Minhaj took to Twitter to make the announcement.
Read more
News Reports

Mahesh Bhatt plants a paid article praising himself after finding himself at the centre of nepotism debate in Bollywood

OpIndia Staff -
To counter allegations of nepotism, Mahesh Bhatt plants paid article praising himself saying he gave opportunity to many newcomers
Read more
News Reports

West Bengal: Murshidabad village Fatwa bans music, lottery, watching TV, liquor, punishment includes fine and sit-ups

OpIndia Staff -
Fatwa against music, carom, lottery, watching TV and liquor issued in West Bengal village.
Read more

Latest News

Culture and History

Democratizing Temple administration: Throwing the baby out with the bathwater

saipriyac -
In the ongoing discussion about state entrenchment in Hindu Temples, we come face to face with the question of what the alternative system would be
Read more
Crime

Agra: Lady doctor brutally murdered for rejecting senior’s marriage proposal, arrested accused confesses to the crime

OpIndia Staff -
Dr Yogita's body was found from the fields in Bamrauli Katra area under Dauki police station of Agra.
Read more
Culture and History

From Java, Philippines, Bali, Cambodia, Borneo to Burma: Understanding Ganesha from an iconographical perspective

Monidipa Bose Dey -
Ganesha, also popularly referred to as Vighnesvara, is the god who presides over obstacles, by both placing them in the way and also removing them
Read more
Crime

Karnataka police books 61 accused under UAPA for involvement in Bengaluru riots

OpIndia Staff -
A week after the horrific Bengaluru riots, the Bengaluru Central Crime Branch (CCB) has questioned two Congress corporators, including a former mayor, in connection with the violence.
Read more
Opinions

Throwing India to the radicals: Biden, Harris and why India is the perfect target of hate for the American left

Abhishek Banerjee -
Left to his own devices, Joe Biden would have no hostility towards India. He’s not the problem: the problem is his party. Rather, what his party has become.
Read more
News Reports

UK-born Head of Christian Evangelical Mission in Odisha sexually assaulted minor boy in shelter home, arrested

OpIndia Staff -
Odisha Police have booked John Patrick Bridge under SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) and POCSO Act for sexually assaulting minor boy
Read more
News Reports

SC rejects Prashant Bhushan’s plea for sentencing by another bench, Bhushan says wont apologise for tweets

OpIndia Staff -
The bench observed that it can be "very lenient" only if the person concerned can show a sense of remorse from the core of his heart.
Read more
Social Media

‘Will Sonia Gandhi do the same for Balasaheb’: Netizens question as Uddhav Thackeray offers floral tribute to Rajiv Gandhi

OpIndia Staff -
Many social media users wondered what the late Balasaheb Thackeray would have thought about his son playing tributes to Rajiv Gandhi as an alliance partner of Congress.
Read more
News Reports

Russian opposition leader and critic of Vladimir Putin ‘poisoned’, admitted at ICU after becoming unconscious in a flight

OpIndia Staff -
Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny lost conscious after his flight from Tomsk, Siberia to Moscow took off, suspected to be poisoned
Read more
Cricket

‘Dhan-Kuber’ of Indian sports BCCI hurts patriotic sentiments by awarding IPL sponsorship to China-backed Dream 11

rajnishk -
Interestingly, China-backed Dream 11 was already an 'official partner' of the BCCI and organizes the controversial fantasy version of the IPL.
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

241,293FansLike
434,043FollowersFollow
307,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com