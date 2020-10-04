Autopsy report filed in Balrampur rape case, senior officials meet family

Sunday, October 4, 2020
Balrampur rape case: Post-mortem reveals that victim died due to profuse bleeding, senior officials visit family

The autopsy report, submitted to the family members, has revealed ten marks on the body of the victim, including her neck, hands, legs and stomach

OpIndia Staff
Senior officials meet victim's family (Photo Credits: ANI)
Days after a 22-year-old Dalit girl was gang-raped in Balrampur in UP by two men, the autopsy report has revealed the cause of her death. On Tuesday, the woman was abducted by two men, namely Sahil and Shahid, while she was returning home after taking admission in college. She was then brutally gang-raped and thrashed mercilessly. The perpetrators also tried to get her treated but later sent her home via a rickshaw. When she was later taken to the hospital, the victim was declared dead on arrival.

The autopsy report, submitted to the family members, has revealed ten marks on the body of the victim, including her neck, hands, legs and stomach. The report has also indicated that the accused thrashed the girl, following the rape. The victim has suffered injuries to her liver and intestine, thereby leading to profuse bleeding and eventual death.

Senior officials visit family of victim

On Sunday, senior police officers, Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Avnish K Awasthi, Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) Prashant Kumar met the victim’s family members at Balrampur. The visit of the senior officials took place, following the orders of the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. Several police teams have been assigned to investigate the case. While speaking to the media earlier, ASP Devendra Verma has vowed to provide justice to the victim.

The Uttar Pradesh government has announced on Friday that it will provide a job, ₹2 lac financial assistance and a residential plot to the deceased’s family. The cops have arrested 4 people, including Sahid, Sahil, a compounder, and the rickshaw puller, in connection to the case.

The victim was in excruciating pain

As per the mother’s statement, the victim was in excruciating pain. She was unable to speak when she came back home. She only uttered a few words, “I am in a lot of pain, I won’t survive.” The mother said that when she was coming back, 3-4 men forced her into their car. They injected her and raped her. “They broke her back and legs and sent her back in a rickshaw. She had no strength left even to walk,” she added.

OpIndia Staff
Staff reporter at OpIndia

