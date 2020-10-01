Thursday, October 1, 2020
Uttar Pradesh: 22-year-old Dalit woman gang-raped in Balrampur, two accused Shahid and Sahil arrested
CrimeNews Reports
Updated:

Uttar Pradesh: 22-year-old Dalit woman gang-raped in Balrampur, two accused Shahid and Sahil arrested

As per the mother’s statement, the victim was in excruciating pain. She was unable to speak when she came back home. She only uttered a few words, "I am in a lot of pain, I won't survive."

OpIndia Staff
22 year old woman raped
22 year old woman raped by Shahid and Sahil in Balrampur Uttar Pradesh (Image: law and society magazine)
17

Another gang-rape case has come into light in Uttar Pradesh’s Balrampur. A 22-year-old Dalit woman has been raped by two men, Shahid and Sahil, on Tuesday. The women died after the incident. As per the reports, the police have arrested both of them based on the statement of the victim’s family. The woman, who worked in a private firm was allegedly raped by the accused when she was coming back home from work.

The girl was sent back home in an unconscious state

The family members came to know about the incident when the girl returned home on a rickshaw in an unconscious state. It was alleged that her legs and spine were broken, but the police denied those claims in the report. The family rushed her to the hospital, but she died on the way. The family has alleged in the complaint that she was injected with some intoxicating substance before she was raped.

Superintendent of Police Dev Ranjan Verma, Balrampur, said the family mentioned in the report that the woman did not come back home on time on Tuesday. When they tried calling her, she was unreachable. After some time, they saw her coming home in a rickshaw with a glucose drip attached to her arm. “The relatives took her to a hospital, but she died on the way,” he added.

The victim was in excruciating pain

As per the mother’s statement, the victim was in excruciating pain. She was unable to speak when she came back home. She only uttered a few words, “I am in a lot of pain, I won’t survive.” The mother said that when she was coming back, 3-4 men forced her into their car. They injected her and raped her. “They broke her back and legs and sent her back in a rickshaw. She had no strength left even to walk,” she added.

Accused Sahil and Shahid arrested

Based on the complaint filed by the victim’s family, the police have arrested two accused, Shahid and Sahil, on the charges of gang-rape and murder. According to the police report, she was raped in the backroom of a grocery store in the Gaisari village. Her sandals were found outside the room. The owner of the shop was allegedly the one who planned the crime. The police informed, “In the said case, the police took quick action and arrested both accused.”

The accused called a doctor to treat the victim

As per reports, when the accused saw the victim’s health deteriorating, they called a doctor to treat her, claiming she was their family member. The doctor got suspicious and refused to treat her in the absence of a guardian. The doctor in a statement said that Sahil came to call him at around 5 PM. He took him to Shahid’s grocery shop. When he reached there, they told him to treat the victim, claiming she was their relative. He denied and said he wouldn’t treat her in the absence of an elder or a woman. “They told me to go back to my clinic and said they would call the secretary and get the victim to my clinic. I don’t know where they went after that, he added.

OpIndia Staff
Staff reporter at OpIndia

