Thursday, October 15, 2020
Home News Reports After India Today ‘Fake TRP scam’, BARC to pause weekly television ratings of news...
MediaNews Reports
Updated:

After India Today ‘Fake TRP scam’, BARC to pause weekly television ratings of news channels and review current standards of measuring viewership

The review exercise by audience rating agency BARC comes amidst the ongoing controversy over the fake TRP scam by various news channels and media network, who have been accused of manipulating TV ratings by paying households to watch their channels.

OpIndia Staff
BARC To halt audience ratings to review its ratings system
6

Amidst the ongoing controversy over media networks allegedly manipulating their TRP ratings, especially by the likes of India Today, the Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC), which measures TV audience ratings, has decided to halt estimating audience rating the news channels, reports Exchange for Media.

In a statement released by BARC, the audience measuring agency has said that their technical committee will now review and augment the current standards of measuring and reporting the data of niche genres to improve their statistical robustness.

The BARC said that it would cover all Hindi, Regional, English News and Business News channels ratings in the new exercise with immediate effect. 

Hence, BARC will now stop publishing the weekly individual ratings for all news channels as they review their rating system. The exercise, which is expected to take around 8-12 weeks, will include validation and testing under the supervision of BARCs technical committee.

Meanwhile, BARC will continue to release weekly audience estimates for the genre of news by state and language, the ratings agency said.

“Given the most recent developments, the BARC Board was of the opinion that a pause was necessitated to enable the industry and BARC to work closely to review its already stringent protocols and further augment them to enable the industry to focus on collaborating for growth and well-natured competitiveness,” Punit Goenka, Chairman of BARC India Board said.

Sunil Lulla, the CEO of BARC India, said that BARC takes their role in truthfully and faithfully reporting ‘What India Watches’ with the greatest sense of responsibility and work with integrity to ensure that the audience estimates ratings remain true to their purpose.

The review exercise by audience rating agency BARC comes amidst the ongoing controversy over the ‘fake TRP scam’ involving various news channels and media network, and the subsequent attempt by Mumbai police to shield the accused news channels and instead target Republic TV.

‘Fake TRP’ scam

Last week, Mumbai CP Param Bir Singh, in an explosive statement had accused Republic TV of ‘TRP manipulation’. In a witch hunt attack against Republic TV and Arnab Goswami, the Mumbai Commissioner had claimed, that the channel had illegally paid some households to keep some channels on even if they were not at home to boost their TRP.

The Mumbai Police had filed a complaint against three channels namely Fakt Marathi, Box Cinema, and Republic-TV for manipulating television rating points (TRPs). 

However, by the end of the day, it was revealed that in the original FIR, Republic TV did not find a mention anywhere. In fact, it was India Today that had been named in the original FIR. Later, the Joint Commissioner had to admit even India Today was named in the ‘Fake TRP’ FIR.

Following this development, Republic TV also accessed the complaint filed by Hansa Research, the agency that manages the BARC bar-o-meter devices installed at panel houses, which had shown that they had mentioned India Today, not Republic. After that, Mumbai Police is continuously hounding and harrasing the channel to know from where they accessed the report, while they have effectively burried the case against India Today.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Economy and Finance

Those who brought us Kerala model of health have now come up with Bangladesh model of economy: How they are wrong, so, so wrong

Abhishek Banerjee -
Doesn’t it also predict that India will see a GDP growth of 8.8% next year, making us the world’s fastest growing economy and India will easily pull ahead of Bangladesh in per capita GDP next year?
Read more
Media

Retreat, Retreat! Howls Bollywood: Bollywood production houses change tunes, now say suit against ‘entire media’, not just Arnab Goswami

OpIndia Staff -
Bollywood production houses had filed a suit in the Delhi High Court to stop Arnab Goswami, Republic TV, Pradip Bhandari and Times Now from 'defaming' Bollywood.
Read more

Here is how even before Rahul Gandhi says something silly, he has already managed to spread fake news

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
This morning, when he woke up in the night, Rahul Gandhi achieved a geopolitical breakthrough. He glued the 2 Koreas into one.

Indian Express mentions Dalit identity of accused Congress leader, but not of Muslim in-laws who drove the Hindu woman to self-immolate

Media Editorial Desk -
In a horrifying incident, on the 13th of October 2020, a woman self-immolated in front of the Uttar Pradesh Vidhan Sabha. She has now reportedly succumbed to her injuries.

“Facebook and Twitter are not media platforms. They’re propaganda machines”: New York Post says after platforms censor its bombshell expose on Joe Biden

Politics OpIndia Staff -
Facebook and Twitter censored a bombshell report exposing corruption of Joe Biden and son by New York Post.

NDTV continues to defend itself after spreading fake news, anchor says they meant ‘strongly disagree’ when they said a ‘mob attacked’ Tanishq store

Media OpIndia Staff -
Tanishq ad that created a furore and was eventually pulled down after strong disagreements by Hindus was seen as an opportunity by NDTV to peddle its agenda

Recently Popular

News Reports

A day after Tanishq ad controversy, Titan stock prices drop by 2.58 per cent

OpIndia Staff -
Titan, which owns the Tanishq jewellery brand, did not fare too well at the stock market on Tuesday.
Read more
Law

Aamir Khan, Karan Johar, Farhan Akhtar and others join hands to target Arnab Goswami and Republic TV in Delhi High Court: Read

OpIndia Staff -
Bollywood's leading associations and production houses file a suit in Delhi High Court against Republic TV, Arnab Goswami, Pradeep Bhandari, Times Now, Navika Kumar and Rahul Shivshankar.
Read more
Crime

Uttar Pradesh: Hindu girl beheaded after she refused to convert to Islam, husband Ejaz and friend Shoaib Akhtar nabbed

OpIndia Staff -
23-year-old Hindu woman has been brutally murdered by two Muslim youth after she refused to convert to Islam after marriage.
Read more
Media

AajTak anchor questioned on Social Media for sending a WhatsApp message full of praise to herself, journalist says message real

OpIndia Staff -
Deputy Editor and Anchor at AajTak, Chitra Tripathi, sent a message to herself on WhatsApp praising herself for her work.
Read more
News Reports

‘We withdraw this film keeping in mind hurt sentiments’: Hindus win, Tanishq issues statement

OpIndia Staff -
Tanishq has issued a statement following the huge controversy created by its ad normalising Love Jihad.
Read more
News Reports

Gujarat Home Minister orders ‘strict action’ against NDTV for fake news about attack on Tanishq showroom, directs to register a case

OpIndia Staff -
NDTV had today published a fake news claiming a Tanishq showroom in Gandhidham, Kutch, was under attack by an angry mob
Read more
- Advertisement -

Latest News

News Reports

After India Today ‘Fake TRP scam’, BARC to pause weekly television ratings of news channels and review current standards of measuring viewership

OpIndia Staff -
BARC will now stop publishing the weekly individual ratings for all news channels as they review their rating system that will take 8-12 weeks
Read more
News Reports

Can’t appear to be targeting two channels only, lets add NDTV, India Today, Editors Guild etc to the suit: OpIndia accesses internal communication of...

OpIndia Staff -
CNITAA told Producers Guild that they were surprised to see only two channels in the petition, and asked more channels to be added
Read more
Economy and Finance

Those who brought us Kerala model of health have now come up with Bangladesh model of economy: How they are wrong, so, so wrong

Abhishek Banerjee -
Doesn’t it also predict that India will see a GDP growth of 8.8% next year, making us the world’s fastest growing economy and India will easily pull ahead of Bangladesh in per capita GDP next year?
Read more
Media

Retreat, Retreat! Howls Bollywood: Bollywood production houses change tunes, now say suit against ‘entire media’, not just Arnab Goswami

OpIndia Staff -
Bollywood production houses had filed a suit in the Delhi High Court to stop Arnab Goswami, Republic TV, Pradip Bhandari and Times Now from 'defaming' Bollywood.
Read more
News Reports

Sushant Singh Rajput’s friend Sandip sends defamation notice to Republic TV and Arnab Goswami, seeks Rs.200 Cr in compensation

OpIndia Staff -
Sandip Singh has asked Republic TV and Arnab Goswami to remove all content against him from all platforms and apologise within 15 days.
Read more
News Reports

Here is how even before Rahul Gandhi says something silly, he has already managed to spread fake news

OpIndia Staff -
This morning, when he woke up in the night, Rahul Gandhi achieved a geopolitical breakthrough. He glued the 2 Koreas into one.
Read more
Media

Indian Express mentions Dalit identity of accused Congress leader, but not of Muslim in-laws who drove the Hindu woman to self-immolate

Editorial Desk -
In a horrifying incident, on the 13th of October 2020, a woman self-immolated in front of the Uttar Pradesh Vidhan Sabha. She has now reportedly succumbed to her injuries.
Read more
Media

CINTAA sets ground for tacit retreat? Passes resolution saying they are ‘free to add’ media channels other than Republic TV

OpIndia Staff -
CINTAA's decision to include other media networks in their suit is now being viewed as an attempt to tacitly retreat from the war against Republic TV and Arnab Goswami
Read more
News Reports

Lucknow: Woman who had set herself on fire near Vidhan Sabha dies in hospital, husband Asif, inlaws accused of harassment, forced conversion

OpIndia Staff -
Anjana Tiwari alias Aisha, who had self-immolated in front of the UP Vidhan Sabha on Tuesday, 13 October, has succumbed to burn injuries.
Read more
Politics

“Facebook and Twitter are not media platforms. They’re propaganda machines”: New York Post says after platforms censor its bombshell expose on Joe Biden

OpIndia Staff -
Facebook and Twitter censored a bombshell report exposing corruption of Joe Biden and son by New York Post.
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

245,563FansLike
462,870FollowersFollow
18,400SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com