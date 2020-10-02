Friday, October 2, 2020
Five days after saying he will hug Mamata Banerjee if he contracts Coronavirus, BJP leader in WB tests positive

"Our party workers are fighting a bigger enemy than Coronavirus - Mamata Banerjee". BJP National Secretary Anupam Hazra had said

OpIndia Staff
BJP leader, who vowed to hug Mamata Banerjee if he contracted Covid, tests positive
Mamata Banerjee (left), Anupam hazra (right), images via Sangbad Pratidin
On Friday, BJP National Secretary Anupam Hazra reportedly tested positive for the Wuhan Coronavirus. The development comes five days after he had threatened to hug West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee if he ever developed the infection. The BJP leader was tested for Coronavirus after he complained of uneasiness. He has now been admitted to a private hospital in Kolkata.

On Sunday, Anupam Hazra hit out at the Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo during a BJP party programme in Baruipur, South 24 Parganas. While speaking to reporters, he said, “Our party workers are fighting a bigger enemy than Coronavirus – Mamata Banerjee. When we saw that we can fight her without masks, we stopped taking the Coronavirus pandemic seriously. This is the reality.”

He further emphaised, “Ami to thik korechi atai ki jodi amar konodin corona hoi ami prothom Mamata Banerjee ke joriya dhorbo (By the way, I have decided that I would first hug Mamata Banerjee if I ever contract Coronavirus).”

(Video Courtesy: Sanmarg)

FIR against Anupam Hazra for ‘maligning’ Mamata Banerjee

Earlier, a police complaint was filed against Anupam Hazra by the Trinamool Congress in Siliguri. The party workers also carried out demonstrations against the BJP leader. A senior party member informed, “We have lodged a police complaint against Anupam Hazra. We have urged the police to take immediate action against him.”

While the party has distanced itself from the comments, Anupam Hazra defended his statement. He emphasised, “If my comments are demeaning, then, Mamata Banerjee too had made such comments against the Prime Minister. If one FIR has been filed against me, then, at least 10 FIRs should be lodged against 10 TMC leaders.”

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

