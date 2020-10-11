A shocking CCTV footage has emerged from Bharatpur, Rajasthan, where a bunch of men can be seen forcibly taking away a stray cow and pushing her in a van. A Times Now report shows how the men tried to forcefully put the bovine in the van.

#Breaking | Watch: Cow kidnapped by smugglers caught on tape in Rajasthan.

A local from the spot made a call to the PCR. The person who picked up the phone was allegedly busy in laughing & chatting with his colleagues.



Arvind with details. pic.twitter.com/zJuDZFlXeh — TIMES NOW (@TimesNow) October 11, 2020

As per the report, a local resident made a call to the PCR (police control room) but the Rajasthan police personnel who picked up the distressed call was reportedly laughing and chatting with his colleagues instead. The incident took place on Friday where a few men came in an SUV and picked up a stray cow and forced her into the car. An eyewitness, one Rajkumar, a local resident, call up the PCR, the cops, in a shocking display of insensitivity, continued to laugh and chat instead of helping.

According to Times Now, the Bharatpur Police has not been able to trace the car in which the cow was kidnapped.

Cow smuggling menace

There is a lack of empathy whenever there are reports of cow-smuggling. In fact, cow smuggling as a crime is mocked at because Hindus consider cows holy and it it is a ‘secular’ thing to make fun of anything the Hindus hold in high regard. So much is the apathy that when cow owners or concerned citizens in case of stray, call up police to help, they end up disregarding distress calls.

Bharatpur falls in the Mewat region which is spread over Haryana and Rajasthan and notorious for cow smuggling related crimes. In February this year, a police sub-inspector was injured when cow smugglers opened fire at cops when they were acting on specific input of cow smuggling.

In October last year, in Bharatpur only cow smugglers broke past police barricade and escaped after shooting at police. In June last year, smugglers fled with three cows from a Gaushala in Bharatpur. In June this year, police seized 2,572 cowhides tucked away in homes and warehouses in Nuh, Haryana, part of Mewat region.

In fact, a 2017 report states that Bharatpur and Alwar in Rajasthan account for total of one-third of cow-smuggling cases in Rajasthan. However, an alleged nexus between the police and smugglers has helped the cow smuggling trade flourish. The smugglers pick up stray cows from the streets in middle of the night and smuggle them to Haryana’s Nuh where there are illegal slaughterhouses.

Lack of police action and increase in cow smuggling appears to have given a rise to cow vigilantes who have taken it upon themselves to save the cows from being illegally slaughtered.