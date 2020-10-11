Sunday, October 11, 2020
Home News Reports Why cow vigilantes exist: Police laughs as Rajasthan man seeks help when cow gets...
Editor's picksFeaturedNews Reports
Updated:

Why cow vigilantes exist: Police laughs as Rajasthan man seeks help when cow gets forcibly taken away by smugglers

Cow smuggling as a crime is mocked at because Hindus consider cows holy and it it is a 'secular' thing to make fun of anything the Hindus hold in high regard.

OpIndia Staff
Cow smugglers caught taking away a cow in Rajasthan's Bharatput (representational image courtesy: navodayatimes.in)
216

A shocking CCTV footage has emerged from Bharatpur, Rajasthan, where a bunch of men can be seen forcibly taking away a stray cow and pushing her in a van. A Times Now report shows how the men tried to forcefully put the bovine in the van.

As per the report, a local resident made a call to the PCR (police control room) but the Rajasthan police personnel who picked up the distressed call was reportedly laughing and chatting with his colleagues instead. The incident took place on Friday where a few men came in an SUV and picked up a stray cow and forced her into the car. An eyewitness, one Rajkumar, a local resident, call up the PCR, the cops, in a shocking display of insensitivity, continued to laugh and chat instead of helping.

According to Times Now, the Bharatpur Police has not been able to trace the car in which the cow was kidnapped.

Cow smuggling menace

There is a lack of empathy whenever there are reports of cow-smuggling. In fact, cow smuggling as a crime is mocked at because Hindus consider cows holy and it it is a ‘secular’ thing to make fun of anything the Hindus hold in high regard. So much is the apathy that when cow owners or concerned citizens in case of stray, call up police to help, they end up disregarding distress calls.

Bharatpur falls in the Mewat region which is spread over Haryana and Rajasthan and notorious for cow smuggling related crimes. In February this year, a police sub-inspector was injured when cow smugglers opened fire at cops when they were acting on specific input of cow smuggling.

In October last year, in Bharatpur only cow smugglers broke past police barricade and escaped after shooting at police. In June last year, smugglers fled with three cows from a Gaushala in Bharatpur. In June this year, police seized 2,572 cowhides tucked away in homes and warehouses in Nuh, Haryana, part of Mewat region.

In fact, a 2017 report states that Bharatpur and Alwar in Rajasthan account for total of one-third of cow-smuggling cases in Rajasthan. However, an alleged nexus between the police and smugglers has helped the cow smuggling trade flourish. The smugglers pick up stray cows from the streets in middle of the night and smuggle them to Haryana’s Nuh where there are illegal slaughterhouses.

Lack of police action and increase in cow smuggling appears to have given a rise to cow vigilantes who have taken it upon themselves to save the cows from being illegally slaughtered.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termscow smuggling, cow slaughter, gau rakshak, bharapur cow smuggling, mewat cow smuggling
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Entertainment

‘They will kill me and prove my death as suicide’: Actress Payal Ghosh who accused Anurag Kashyap of sexual assault appeals to PM

OpIndia Staff -
Earlier, Payal Ghosh had slammed the 'mafia gang' on Twitter for trying to intimidate and humiliate her.
Read more
News Reports

Uttar Pradesh: CBI takes over Hathras case

OpIndia Staff -
CBI will also investigate allegations of conspiracy to spread caste violence and propaganda incidents by political parties and media.
Read more

Why cow vigilantes exist: Police laughs as Rajasthan man seeks help when cow gets forcibly taken away by smugglers

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Cow smuggling as a crime is mocked at because Hindus consider cows holy and it it is a 'secular' thing to make fun of anything the Hindus hold in high regard.

TRP Scam: Hansa Research Group complaint, on the basis of which FIR was filed, mentions only India Today, Republic TV not mentioned

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The complaint by Hansa research finds no mention of Republic TV network but mentions India Today on at least 2 occasions.

From following Rahul Gandhi to dragging CAA: Meet the ‘forensic expert’ cum ‘sister’ cum ‘fake Naxal bhabhi’ of Hathras fame

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The suspected Naxalite in question in the Hathras case has been identified as one Rajkumari Bansal from Jabalpur.

The Glory of Ancient Indian City Architecture: From the Harappan city planning to architecture in Vedic text and Puranas

Culture and History Monidipa Bose Dey -
For delving into the depths of ancient Indian city architecture, a glance at the pre, proto, and historic era city/town planning in India will give a good view of how things looked back then.

Recently Popular

Crime

Delhi: Mohammad Afroz, Mohammad Raj and 3 others murder 18-year-old Rahul over love affair with a Muslim girl

OpIndia Staff -
The Muslim girl's family, particularly her brother, were opposed to their inter-religious affair. Enraged over their relationship, the girl's brother and his friends attacked and beat Rahul to death.
Read more
Media

Prime witness in the ‘false TRP scam’ speaks up, names India Today specifically: Hear the explosive audio

OpIndia Staff -
Mumbai Police commissioner Param Bir Singh had said that three TV channels, including Republic TV, were involved in manipulating viewership data of BARC
Read more
Politics

Why is Kamala Harris so unlikable? She has a little Hillary Clinton problem

K Bhattacharjee -
During the debate, while Mike Pence appeared polite and cordial, Kamala Harris reeked of condescension and unbelievable pettiness.
Read more
News Reports

Real bhabhi of Hathras victim who was allegedly in touch with Naxal ‘fake bhabhi’ says the latter was her ‘Bhabhi’s relative’

OpIndia Staff -
News 18 earlier reported that SIT probing Hathras case has found that a Naxalite stayed with the victim's family as the Bhabhi
Read more
Media

India Today was held guilty of viewership malpractice after show-cause notice, was asked to pay Rs 5,00,000 fine to BARC: Exclusive details

Nupur J Sharma -
India Today went on overdrive trying to shield itself after they had made a fool of themselves and gone after Republic TV and Arnab Goswami in the TRP scam issue
Read more
News Reports

The curious case of the Hathras victim’s Bhabhi: An imposter Naxalite hiding in plain sight and rape threats to Kshatriya women

OpIndia Staff -
According to media reports, the real Bhabhi of the Hathras victim was in constant touch with the imposter Naxal operative
Read more
- Advertisement -

Latest News

Entertainment

‘They will kill me and prove my death as suicide’: Actress Payal Ghosh who accused Anurag Kashyap of sexual assault appeals to PM

OpIndia Staff -
Earlier, Payal Ghosh had slammed the 'mafia gang' on Twitter for trying to intimidate and humiliate her.
Read more
News Reports

Uttar Pradesh: CBI takes over Hathras case

OpIndia Staff -
CBI will also investigate allegations of conspiracy to spread caste violence and propaganda incidents by political parties and media.
Read more
News Reports

Why cow vigilantes exist: Police laughs as Rajasthan man seeks help when cow gets forcibly taken away by smugglers

OpIndia Staff -
Cow smuggling as a crime is mocked at because Hindus consider cows holy and it it is a 'secular' thing to make fun of anything the Hindus hold in high regard.
Read more
News Reports

Two terrorists including a top commander of Lashkar-e-Taiba killed in an encounter with security forces in Pulwama

OpIndia Staff -
LeT top commander Zahid Nazir Bhat and another terrorist killed in encounter in Pulwama, Jammu and Kashmir
Read more
News Reports

Marathi news organisation News18 Lokmat distorts Rahul Rajput’s murder by a Muslim mob as a fallout of “inter-caste relationship”

OpIndia Staff -
The cause of Rahul Rajput's death in Delhi was inter-religious affair with a Muslim girl, but News18 Lokmat says it was due to inter-caste love
Read more
News Reports

Former employee of Prashant Kishor’s company threatens suicide accusing the company of harassment, attempt to kill him using drugs

OpIndia Staff -
Kiran Patil, the ex-employee of I-PAC said that he would be taking legal action against Prashant Kishor and his organisation I-PAC
Read more
News Reports

Sadhus protest in Rajasthan against the killing of temple priest, family’s demands not fulfilled by state govt

OpIndia Staff -
The Rajasthan government has reportedly gone back on its promises and has failed to fulfill the demands of the family of the priest.
Read more
News Reports

Protests held in Kolkata demanding action against cops who assaulted and pulled off the turban of a Sikh man

OpIndia Staff -
During Nabanna challo rally by BJYM, West Bengal police had assaulted a Sikh security officer and removed his turban
Read more
News Reports

Hinduphobia in Zee5 new movie ‘comedy couple’ promo: Gaumutra jibe by actor Saqib Saleem

OpIndia Staff -
Earlier this year, a controversy had erupted over the blatant Hinduphobia pushed by Zee5 through its web series 'Godman'
Read more
News Reports

India Today group channel Aaj Tak reporter says the priest killed in Rajasthan immolated himself, blames PM Modi for the crime

OpIndia Staff -
Aaj Tak artfully shifts focus from the Congress-led govt in the state of Rajasthan to the BJP and the central govt in the priest murder case
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

245,493FansLike
461,177FollowersFollow
18,200SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com