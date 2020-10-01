Thursday, October 1, 2020
After actor Kangana Ranaut, BJP MP and actor Ravi Kishan provided with Y-plus security cover, thanks Yogi Adityanath

The actor took to Twitter Thursday to thank Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Aditynath for security provided to him. Ravi Kishan is a successful Bhojpuri actor and the sitting MP from the Gorakhpur constituency.

Ravi Kishan provided with Y category security
BJP MP and actor Ravi Kishan (courtesy: The Tribune)
Days after actor Kangana Ranaut was provided with Y plus security cover by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs, the BJP MP and Bhojpuri actor Ravi Kishan, has also been provided with the same. The Uttar Pradesh government has given Ravi Kishan Y+ security cover following threats to life after he spoke out about the Bollywood-drug nexus links on the first day of the Monsoon Session of the Parliament.

The actor took to Twitter Thursday to thank Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Aditynath for providing security for his ‘family and the people of his constituency’. He said that he remains undeterred and that his voice cannot be stifled. He would continue to reverberate people’s thoughts, said the actor.

“Respected Maharaj Ji, with my security in mind, you have provided me with the Y+ category protection. I, my family and the people of my Lok Sabha constituency are indebted to you and we thank you for it. My voice will continue to resonate in the House,” he tweeted.

BJP MP Ravi Kishan raises issue of drug trafficking in movie industry

The BJP MP, like Kangana Ranaut, had also spoken against the drug nexus that is active in Bollywood. Last month, Ravi Kishan raised the issue of drug trafficking in India and the film fraternity in the Parliament. “There is a conspiracy to destroy the lives of Indian youth through the distribution of lethal drugs and some of our neighbouring countries are involved in it,” the BJP MP had said.

His statement didn’t go down well with Samajwadi Party leader and actor Jaya Bachchan, who otherwise maintains a stoic silence when her own party members are involved in a controversy. She had lambasted at the BJP MP for raising the drug abuse issue which is quite prevalent in Bollywood. 

Jaya Bachchan had accused Ravi Kishan of being ungrateful to Bollywood and has called him a traitor.

Kangana Ranaut provided with Y plus security cover

For the uninitiated, a week after actress Kangana Ranaut had expressed her lack of faith in the Mumbai police and urged the Centre and the Himachal Pradesh government to provide her security in the wake of violent threats by ruling Shiv Sena leaders, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs has granted her Y category security. On August 31, the actress stated that she was scared of the Mumbai police more than she feared the movie mafia goons. 

Following the untiley death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, Kangana Ranaut has been in the forefront, vociferously speaking against the drug nexus prevelant in Bollywood.

NCB tightens its grip on the Bollywood drug cartel

It is pertinent to note here, that the allegations of rampant drug trafficking and consumption in the movie industry had come to the fore when chats of deceased Bollywood actor Sushant Singh’s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty were reported by media portals. The NCB had filed FIRs in the case and several of the alleged traffickers have been arrested.

NCB also arrested Sushant Singh Rajput’s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik, Karan Johar’s close aide Kshitij Prasad and many others and interrogated many high profile Bollywood actors like Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan, Shraddha Kapoor, Rakul Preet Singh, etc in the Bollywood drug nexus case.

