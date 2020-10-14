Wednesday, October 14, 2020
‘Fake news circulated for propaganda’: Gujarat police dismiss NDTV, Indian Express reports claiming that Tanishq store was attacked by a ‘Hindu mob’

The Kutch police authorities, who visited the Tanishq store in Gandhidham, Gujarat has stated that no such attacks have taken place at the Tanishq store in Gandhidham, Gujarat over the controversial advertisement.

OpIndia Staff
Hours after the controversial news network NDTV reported that an unruly mob had attacked a Tanishq store in Gandhidham, Gujarat over their controversial advertisement promoting ‘Love Jihad’, the Kutch police have categorically rejected such news reports and stated that no such attacks have taken place on the store in the city.

According to News18 journalist Janak Dave, the Kutch police authorities, who visited the Tanishq store in Gandhidham, Gujarat, stated that no such attacks have taken place at the Tanishq store over the controversial advertisement.

Earlier, the left-wing channel NDTV had peddled fake news claiming that a mob had attacked the Tanishq store in the city and had forced the manager of the showroom to apologise for the advertisement that their company had put out on Tuesday.

Image Source: NDTV

Not just NDTV, another left-wing media network Indian Express had also published a similar story claiming that a mob of alleged Hindutva supporters had reportedly barged into a Tanishq showroom in Gandhidham town of Kutch and had abused its staff.

In its report, the Indian Express had claimed that the mob pasted a poster on its door stating that the Tanishq was apologising for its controversial ad that promoted bigotry and its anti-Hindu propaganda.

“Around 120 people gathered in front of our showroom and six or seven of them later barged in and hurled abuses at the staff. They said they were Hindus and wouldn’t tolerate such ads…We told them that we, too, are Hindus. But they didn’t listen to us. Some of them pasted a poster on the door of our show-room, clicked selfies by posing in front of that poster and then they dispersed,” Indian Express had quoted an employee of the show-room in Gandhidham.

Kutch police rejects any such attacks, calls it propaganda

Speaking to the media, Mayur Patil, the Superintendent of Police, East Kutch, dismissed such news reports that claimed an attack on the Tanishq store in Gandhidham. Referring to these news reports as fakes news being circulated as part of propaganda, the senior police officer said that he himself visited the Tanishq store and added that no such attacks have taken place. The SP asked the public not to believe such fake news.

SP Mayur Patil also informed that only two persons had visited the store on 12th October, and had demanded an apology in Gujarati for the alleged ‘love jihad’ ad released by the company. Accordingly, the shop owner had fulfilled the demand. But it was not a ‘mob’ as reported by Indian Express, and it was certainly not an attack as reported by NDTV.

The SP also clarified that although the store received some threat calls on the phone, the shop was not attacked by anybody.

In their effort to create a false narrative, the ‘left-liberal’ media, especially the likes of NDTV, Indian Express are now trying to peddle misinformation by building a false narrative that the showroom was ‘attacked’ by a ‘Hindu mob, who forced the owners to put up an apology for the controversial advertisement.

Tanishq showroom denies being attacked

Earlier, we had reported on how the likes of NDTV, Indian Express had invented an attack on the Tanishq showroom in Gandhidham to weave a different narrative on the whole controversy. However, a Twitter user Neel had shared an audio clip that busted these fake claims, wherein he had talked to the manager of the showroom that NDTV and Indian Express had alleged was ‘attacked’ by the ‘mob’.

In the audio, the Twitter user talked to the Tanishq showroom manager who categorically denied being attacked by anyone. One can hear people in the background talking in Gujarati on how someone is video graphing the showroom. The person handling the showroom himself was unaware of the alleged ‘mob attack’ on the showroom. He later denied how there was no attack and had thanked Dr Neel.

