Members of 6 Muslim families in Haryana, 35 persons in total have decided to come back to the Hindu fold. In an act popularly called ‘Ghar Wapsi’, 35 persons in Haryana’s Dhamtan Shaib village participated in Hindu rituals and marked their return to the faith of their ancestors.

As per a report in Amar Ujala, these villagers have stated that their ancestors were Hindus. They were forced to convert into Islam before some generations due to various regions. However, their lifestyle, rituals and practices had been mostly Hindu. Finally, these families had decided to come back to the Hindu fold. Some months back, in a similar ‘Ghar Wapsi’, Muslim villagers in Dhanoda village in Haryana had also marked their return to the Hindu fold.

The existing Hindu families have welcomed the step and have supported the former Muslims in their ‘Ghar Wapsi’. To mark the Ghar Wapsi, a ‘Yagna’ and ‘Havan’ was organised in the village. In this Havan, five families of one Nazeer and another family belonging to Janga embraced the Hindu faith. All 35 villagers participated in the Yagna rituals and wore ‘Janeu’, the Hindu sacred thread.

Families were already following Hindu traditions and festivals

Daljeet, Rajesh, Sadik, Janga, Satveer and many others stated that they had decided to come back to the Hindu fold voluntarily and without any pressure. The villagers informed that their families had been following many Hindu traditions and festivals and even names of their children are Hindu names.

The families informed that since they were originally Hindus up to some generations ago, many family traditions are Hindu, with some Muslim lifestyle mix-up. They had been celebrating Hindu festivals like Holi, Diwali and Navaratra. The most significant ‘Muslim’ aspect of these families was that they used to bury their dead.

The families informed that from now onwards, the dead among them will be cremated, as per Hindu traditions. ADM Narvana Sanjay Bishnoi has stated to Amar Ujala that the incident had not been brought under his attention. However, he asserted that the families are free to choose any religion they want, provided they are doing it out of their own volition and not due to any pressure.