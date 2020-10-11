As per the reports, the lady who posed as the sister-in-law of the victim of Hathras case has been served notice by the Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Government Medical College, Jabalpur, where she is currently employed. The dean of the medical college has confirmed that they have served the notice.

PK Kasar, dean of Medical college, said forensic department assistant professor Doctor Rajkumari Bansal took leave for three days from 4th October to 6th October. She went to Hathras to meet the family of the victim without informing the college. Kasar said she could not take part in any such protests as she is a government officer. “We came to know from media reports that Rajkumari Bansal participated in a protest in Hathras. The notice has been served to her and her reply has been sought within a week. Further action will be subject to her reply,” he added.

As per reports, she has claimed that she went to the victim’s place in Hathras as she wanted to check the medical reports as she is a ‘forensic expert’. She claims she went to Hathras as humanity gesture to help the victim’s family.

‘Fake Bhabhi’ Rajkumari denied allegations

In her statement, Rajkumari Bansal claimed she could not sleep for two days after learning about the incident. She went to Hathras to console the family and stayed there on their request. During her stay, Chandrashekhar Azad, President Bhim Army, came to meet the family. At that time, some media persons recorded her videos. They are now going viral on social media.

“Some people have even called me a Maoist. Scandalous and baseless allegations are being levelled against me,” she further added. Rajkumari said she would file the case against those who are circulating her videos and causing damage to her reputation.

Hathras Case

A 19-year-old woman was strangulated, and later she succumbed to injuries on 29th September. The Hathras Case has become a source of political and media propaganda. According to recent reports, a woman with Naxal connections was posing as the sister-in-law of the victim. She was staying with the family for allegedly training them on how to speak to the media.