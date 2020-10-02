The Hathras incident has become more of an event the political opponents are milking to score political brownie points. A day after Congress prince Rahul Gandhi’s iconic ‘fall’, TMC leader Derek O’Brien followed cue. Derek, who was on his way today to meet the family of the Hathras victim, almost identically found himself a clean spot to ‘fall’ as the cops tried to stop him from proceeding.

A 29-second clip tweeted by ANI, which has now gone viral on social media, showed a woman leader of the party being turned away by a person in plains clothes as O’ Brien comes into the frame. In what looks like an argument which ensues between the police personnel and the TMC leaders, Derek O’Brien is seen losing his balance and going ahead with curious stumbling steps.

Taking a cue from Congress the TMC delegation, led by Derek O’Brien was en route to Hathras to express solidarity

Taking a cue from Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi, despite Section 144 still being in place, a four-member delegation of the Trinamool Congress, led by senior party leader Derek O’Brien was en route to Hathras on Friday to express their solidarity with the victim’s family when they were impeded by the police from going to the village.

“He was pushed to the ground. Maybe he is injured too. He was attacked. How can they do it?” ANI quoted Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar, another TMC leader who was a part of the delegation as asking.

A delegation of Trinamool MPs have been stopped by UP Police from entering Hathras. The delegation had travelled about 200 km from Delhi. The Trinamool MPs were on their way to the village in Hathras, travelling separately, to express solidarity with the grieving family and convey their condolences,” the TMC said in the statement.

“At this moment, we are just 1.5 km from the victims home in Hathras, explaining to police officials that we will walk the 1.5 km to the victim’s house in Hathras,” the statement said.

Rahul Gandhi’s legendry, almost identical ‘free fall’

In almost an identical situation yesterday, Congress scion Rahul Gandhi and sister Priyanka Gandhi had embarked on a journey to Hathras to meet the victim’s family. Enroute, since the restrictions are in place, their convoy was stopped. The brother-sister duo then got off their airconditioned car and decided to walk the remainder of their 150+ km journey. On their way when the cops tried to stop, Rahul Gandhi tried to run away. Amit the confrontation with the police Rahul Gandhi found himself a clean spot to ‘fall’.

Like a domino effect, another Congress worker also ‘fell’ on Rahul Gandhi, to save the former Congress President and son of current interim Congress President from any injuries.

Rahul Gandhi’s legendry free fall invited a meme fest on Twitter. The creative minds on Twitter came up with hilarious memes and jokes. From dance moves in legendary Bollywood movies to the comparison between the Congress prince’s fall with that of famous footballers, Twitterati just couldn’t stop gushing about the act.