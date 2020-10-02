Friday, October 2, 2020
Home News Reports After Rahul Gandhi, TMC leader Derek O'Brien finds a clean spot to have a...
News ReportsPolitics
Updated:

After Rahul Gandhi, TMC leader Derek O’Brien finds a clean spot to have a great fall while turning Hathras into a political battlefield

Taking a cue from Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi, despite Section 144 still being in place, a delegation of the Trinamool Congress leaders led by Derek O’Brien was en route to Hathras on Friday to express their solidarity with the victim's family.

OpIndia Staff
After Rahul Gandhi (L) Derek O'Brien (R) finds a clean spot to have a great fall
2

The Hathras incident has become more of an event the political opponents are milking to score political brownie points. A day after Congress prince Rahul Gandhi’s iconic ‘fall’, TMC leader Derek O’Brien followed cue. Derek, who was on his way today to meet the family of the Hathras victim, almost identically found himself a clean spot to ‘fall’ as the cops tried to stop him from proceeding.

A 29-second clip tweeted by ANI, which has now gone viral on social media, showed a woman leader of the party being turned away by a person in plains clothes as O’ Brien comes into the frame. In what looks like an argument which ensues between the police personnel and the TMC leaders, Derek O’Brien is seen losing his balance and going ahead with curious stumbling steps.

Taking a cue from Congress the TMC delegation, led by Derek O’Brien was en route to Hathras to express solidarity

Taking a cue from Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi, despite Section 144 still being in place, a four-member delegation of the Trinamool Congress, led by senior party leader Derek O’Brien was en route to Hathras on Friday to express their solidarity with the victim’s family when they were impeded by the police from going to the village.

“He was pushed to the ground. Maybe he is injured too. He was attacked. How can they do it?” ANI quoted Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar, another TMC leader who was a part of the delegation as asking.

A delegation of Trinamool MPs have been stopped by UP Police from entering Hathras. The delegation had travelled about 200 km from Delhi. The Trinamool MPs were on their way to the village in Hathras, travelling separately, to express solidarity with the grieving family and convey their condolences,” the TMC said in the statement.

“At this moment, we are just 1.5 km from the victims home in Hathras, explaining to police officials that we will walk the 1.5 km to the victim’s house in Hathras,” the statement said.

Rahul Gandhi’s legendry, almost identical ‘free fall’

In almost an identical situation yesterday, Congress scion Rahul Gandhi and sister Priyanka Gandhi had embarked on a journey to Hathras to meet the victim’s family. Enroute, since the restrictions are in place, their convoy was stopped. The brother-sister duo then got off their airconditioned car and decided to walk the remainder of their 150+ km journey. On their way when the cops tried to stop, Rahul Gandhi tried to run away. Amit the confrontation with the police Rahul Gandhi found himself a clean spot to ‘fall’.

Like a domino effect, another Congress worker also ‘fell’ on Rahul Gandhi, to save the former Congress President and son of current interim Congress President from any injuries.

Rahul Gandhi’s legendry free fall invited a meme fest on Twitter. The creative minds on Twitter came up with hilarious memes and jokes. From dance moves in legendary Bollywood movies to the comparison between the Congress prince’s fall with that of famous footballers, Twitterati just couldn’t stop gushing about the act.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsDerek Obrien kolkata, TMC goons, Hathras incident
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Opinions

Strategically, the RW, rather the Hindus, don’t have much to gain by attacking Mahatma Gandhi

Rahul Roushan -
An unhealthy focus on bringing down Mahatma Gandhi doesn’t achieve anything.
Read more
Media

Rohini Singh of The Wire uses the Hathras incident to peddle an agenda that Rahul Gandhi had tried to, fails spectacularly

Editorial Desk -
While Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra indulged in their usual theatrics over Hathras, trusted allies like Rohini Singh of The Wire started peddling their propaganda
Read more

Shekhar Gupta’s The Print pulls down article attacking journalist after being called out, then pulls down apology tweet, apologises again: Here is what happened

Media OpIndia Staff -
After Shekhar Gupta run The Print got caught in yet another lie by journalist Swati Goel Sharma, they decided to pull down its article

Mahatma Gandhi wanted the Union Jack on India’s national flag, said he will not salute it if Charkha is replaced by Ashoka Chakra

Political History of India Jinit Jain -
Mahatma Gandhi had said, "if the Flag of the Indian Union will not embody the emblem of the Charkha, I will refuse to salute that flag"

Rahul Kanwal spreads fake news, shares a video where police express solidarity with Hathras victim’s family as ‘intimidation’

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
In the video, the Hathras DM can be seen telling the family of the victim that the administration is standing in their support.

Journalist says brutal murder of teenage girl in Hathras is ‘God-given strategic opportunity’ for Priyanka Gandhi Vadra

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Priyanka Gandhi has been launching a no-holds-barred attack against the Yogi govt over the Hathras gang-rape incident

Recently Popular

Crime

Hathras gang rape: Victim cremated, accused arrested. All you need to know about the case

OpIndia Staff -
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had a telephonic conversation with PM Modi regarding the incident and said that a special team has been formed to probe into the incident. The team will submit the report in next seven days.
Read more
News Reports

Arnab Goswami and Republic TV bag 77% viewership for primetime, read what Rajdeep Sardesai and NDTV manage to garner

OpIndia Staff -
9 pm show by Arnab Goswami on Republic TV had 77% share, while Rajdeep Sardesai's show had 7%, and NDTV 1.3% share for that slot
Read more
Entertainment

Bollywood drug probe: A, D and S under scanner for drug abuse stand for ‘Arjun Rampal’, ‘Dino Morea’ and ‘Shah Rukh Khan’, says report

OpIndia Staff -
Shah Rukh Khan is currently in Dubai as Franchise owner of Kolkata Knight Riders IPL team.
Read more
News Reports

Viral message claiming that home minister Amit Shah flown to New York for treatment is false, read details

OpIndia Staff -
A message has gone viral on WhatsApp claiming that Amit Shah was shifted to the USA via an air ambulance due to 'critical condition'
Read more
News Reports

Here is why #BabyPenguin is trending on Twitter, and why Aaditya Thackeray is called so by some

OpIndia Staff -
Yuva Sena registered complaint against twitter user for calling Aaditya Thackeray "Baby Penguin" and Uddhav Thackeray "Aurangzeb"
Read more
Crime

Uttar Pradesh: 22-year-old Dalit woman gang-raped in Balrampur, two accused Shahid and Sahil arrested

OpIndia Staff -
The family has stated that the accused had injected the victim with some substance because she was in a dazed state when she came home. She died on the way to hospital.
Read more

Latest News

News Reports

After Rahul Gandhi, TMC leader Derek O’Brien finds a clean spot to have a great fall while turning Hathras into a political battlefield

OpIndia Staff -
Yesterday, it was Congress' Rahul Gandhi wo had had a fall en route to Hathras.
Read more
News Reports

Former Twitter CEO Dick Costolo says business leaders who don’t participate in social justice movement should be ‘lined up against the wall and shot’

OpIndia Staff -
Former Twitter CEO Dick Costolo said that all business leaders should work for social justice, and those wo don't should be shot by firing squad
Read more
Opinions

Strategically, the RW, rather the Hindus, don’t have much to gain by attacking Mahatma Gandhi

Rahul Roushan -
An unhealthy focus on bringing down Mahatma Gandhi doesn’t achieve anything.
Read more
Media

Rohini Singh of The Wire uses the Hathras incident to peddle an agenda that Rahul Gandhi had tried to, fails spectacularly

Editorial Desk -
While Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra indulged in their usual theatrics over Hathras, trusted allies like Rohini Singh of The Wire started peddling their propaganda
Read more
News Reports

TMC Delegation including Derek O’Brien stopped by UP Police while trying to enter Hathras

OpIndia Staff -
TMC leaders including Rajya Sabha MP Derek O'Brien were stopped at the border while going to meet the family of the Hathras victim
Read more
Crime

Hathras: First statement of the victim’s mother after the strangulation emerges, has no mention of rape

OpIndia Staff -
Initial statement by Hathras victim's family, initial complaint and victim statement had not mentioned rape or sexual assault. Police had ruled out sexual assault on the basis of medical reports.
Read more
News Reports

Naked corpse of a girl found in Rajasthan hospital, family alleges rape: Here is how Congress leader trivialised the case

OpIndia Staff -
Naked corpse of a girl discovered at a hospital in the Banswara district, postmortem not done despite demanded by family
Read more
News Reports

‘Rhea Chakraborty met Sushant Singh Rajput on June 13, a day before his death’: Karni Sena leader Surjeet Singh Rathore

OpIndia Staff -
Surjeet Singh Rathore said Suraj Singh told him that Rhea Chakraborty was at Sushant Singh Rajput's apartment on June 13 night
Read more
News Reports

Woman constables injured as Congress workers got into a scuffle, FIR against Rahul, Priyanka and 200 others for their Hathras stunt

OpIndia Staff -
UP Police has stated that some woman constables have been injured in the scuffle with Congress workers and the uniform of one woman constable was torn.
Read more
News Reports

Haryana: 35 members of 6 families do ‘Ghar Wapsi’, come back to Hindu fold

OpIndia Staff -
The members of the 6 families participated in a Yagna and havan, wore Janaeu and embraced Hinduism.
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

244,698FansLike
457,325FollowersFollow
17,600SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com