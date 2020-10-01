Thursday, October 1, 2020
Updated:

Rahul Gandhi has a great ‘fall’: The media stunt of Hathras journey has turned into a meme fest

With fantastic dialogue delivery, masterful camerawork and active participation by supporting artists (Congress workers), Rahul Gandhi had a 'fall'. No, he wasn't sitting on a wall, but he had a fall indeed. All the Queens' horses and all the Queen's men who were accompanying him were rightfully cued in to play their parts.

OpIndia Staff
Rahul Gandhi's dramatic fall on the way to Hathras has triggered a meme fest
Rahul Gandhi (L), Neymar Jr, images via NDTV and HappyNetty
25

Rahul Gandhi should be made the brand ambassador of India’s Got Talent even before he is made Congress president. Whenever he is not delivering stellar performances of stand up, or sit down comedy, he is creating situations that invite humour and inspire India’s countless meme makers to showcase their creativity. He is the largest stake holder in the Rozgar Yojna for meme makers.

Earlier today, Rahul and his sister Priyanka finally decided that they need to get into action by fully utilising the political potential of the tragic Hathras case. Despite knowing that section 144 has been imposed in the area following concerns of caste violence owing to political instigation, the Congress royals started with a dramatic motorcade, of course with second by second media coverage.

As expected, their motorcade was stopped on the Yamuna Expressway, right after they entered UP. In the subsequent drama that involved some fantastic dialogue delivery, masterful camerawork and active participation by supporting artists (Congress workers), Rahul Gandhi had a ‘fall’. No, he wasn’t sitting on a wall, but he had a fall indeed. All the Queens’ horses and all the Queen’s men who were accompanying him were rightfully cued in to play their parts.

As expected, meme Toh Hona Hi Tha.

When it comes to ‘falls’, perhaps the defending champion is Neymar Jr. So it was only natural that Rahul ji will be compared to him.

Apparently, Neymar Jr is not the only player who falls a lot. Rahul Gandhi’s fall has been compared to others too.

Since the performance was indeed legendary, even BJP leaders started sly-tweeting, citing legendary Bollywood scenes.

As said earlier, Rahul Gandhi is the largest stakeholder of Meme maker Rozgar Yojna. He is the muse, the inspiration and the idea that makes legendary meme artists create meme-masterpieces. Owing to the melodrama of the scene, a hashtag #ActLikePappu was already trending on twitter.

But, we are perhaps wrong. As per some Twitter users, the melodrama potential of the epic fall was far greater than boring Bollywood. It has to be at par with TV serials. The accidental fall was compared to tghe legendary accidental self hanging scene of Sasural Simar Ka. Those who have not watched the scene that symbolises peak serial creativity, can watch it here.

Last we heard, both Rahul ji and Priyanka ji were being whisked away to some unknown police adda in one of those (in)famous vehicles of UP Police.

Rahul Gandhi Congress, Hathras case, Rahul Priyanka Sonia
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

