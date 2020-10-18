Mehendi Reza, a lawyer from Odisha, gave rape threats to actor Kangana Ranaut in the comments of a post on her official Facebook page. When people confronted him, he alleged that his ID was hacked in an apology post on his profile.

On 17th October, actor Kangana Ranaut posted a few photographs and wished everyone on Navratri. She also informed me that another FIR had been registered against her. She wrote, “Who all are fasting on Navratris? Pictures clicked from today’s celebrations as I am also fasting, meanwhile another FIR filed against me, Pappu sena in Maharashtra seems to be obsessing over me, don’t miss me so much I will be there soon.”

Kangana Ranaut’s post

While most of her followers wished her for the festival and praised her for the stand she took against the Shiv Sena-led Maharashtra government, a handful of users posted hateful messages and rape threats in the comments. One user, Mehendi Reza, wrote, “should be r**ed in mid town.”

R**e threat posted by Adv Mehendi Reza

When several users confronted him for his comment, he alleged that his Facebook ID was hacked, and someone else posted the comment. He wrote, “Today my Facebook ID got hacked at evening and some derogatory comments get posted. This is my not views regarding any women or any community. I am also very shocked and apologise for it. I request to all the people of kindly accept my apology and forgive me whose sentiments got hurt. I am really sorry for it.”

Apology posted by Adv Mehendi Reza

Adv Mehendi Reza is a practicing lawyer in the Court of District & Sessions, Jharsuguda, Odisha.