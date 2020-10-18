Sunday, October 18, 2020
Home News Reports Odisha lawyer Mehendi Reza gives rape threats to Kangana Ranaut on Navratri post, claims...
Editor's picksEntertainmentFeaturedNews Reports
Updated:

Odisha lawyer Mehendi Reza gives rape threats to Kangana Ranaut on Navratri post, claims Facebook ID was ‘hacked’

Adv Mehendi Reza is a practicing lawyer in the Court of District & Sessions, Jharsuguda, Odisha.

OpIndia Staff
Kangana Ranaut
Adv from Odisha sent rape threats to Kangana Ranaut (Image: Kangana Ranaut Facebook page KanganaRanaut)
394

Mehendi Reza, a lawyer from Odisha, gave rape threats to actor Kangana Ranaut in the comments of a post on her official Facebook page. When people confronted him, he alleged that his ID was hacked in an apology post on his profile.

On 17th October, actor Kangana Ranaut posted a few photographs and wished everyone on Navratri. She also informed me that another FIR had been registered against her. She wrote, “Who all are fasting on Navratris? Pictures clicked from today’s celebrations as I am also fasting, meanwhile another FIR filed against me, Pappu sena in Maharashtra seems to be obsessing over me, don’t miss me so much I will be there soon.”

Kangana Ranaut’s post

While most of her followers wished her for the festival and praised her for the stand she took against the Shiv Sena-led Maharashtra government, a handful of users posted hateful messages and rape threats in the comments. One user, Mehendi Reza, wrote, “should be r**ed in mid town.”

R**e threat posted by Adv Mehendi Reza

When several users confronted him for his comment, he alleged that his Facebook ID was hacked, and someone else posted the comment. He wrote, “Today my Facebook ID got hacked at evening and some derogatory comments get posted. This is my not views regarding any women or any community. I am also very shocked and apologise for it. I request to all the people of kindly accept my apology and forgive me whose sentiments got hurt. I am really sorry for it.”

Apology posted by Adv Mehendi Reza

Adv Mehendi Reza is a practicing lawyer in the Court of District & Sessions, Jharsuguda, Odisha.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termskangana ranaut, kangana ranaut rape threat,
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Odisha lawyer Mehendi Reza gives rape threats to Kangana Ranaut on Navratri post, claims Facebook ID was ‘hacked’

OpIndia Staff -
Actress Kangana Ranaut receives rape threat on her post wishing people for Navratri.
Read more
News Reports

Woman accuses Congress student wing NSUI leader of sending an unsolicited inappropriate pic

OpIndia Staff -
Woman confronted NSUI's Aaryaman Pratap Kushwaha for sending an unsolicited inappropriate pic, Pratap tried to justify
Read more

Delhi riots: ED files charge sheet against suspended AAP leader Tahir Hussain in money laundering case

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Tahir Hussain has been accused in several cases linked to the riots, including the murder of Intelligence Bureau official Ankit Sharma during the February 2020 Delhi riots.

Bihar elections to Tanishq advertisement: 8 key takeaways from latest interview with home minister Amit Shah

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Amit Shah said that Nitish Kumar will be the next CM of Bihar and BJP will be form the next govt in West Bengal

Editor of Chinese propaganda machinery Global Times threatens India as Taiwan vows to have better ties with India

World Shashank Bharadwaj -
The warm ties between Delhi and Taipei have now become a major strategic headache for Communist Party of China, who have been vehemently opposing any positive engagement between the two countries.

Barabanki: How media and Rahul Gandhi attempted to create another Hathras using the rape of a Dalit girl but the identity of perpetrator foiled...

Fact-Check OpIndia Staff -
Politicians and the media attempted to create another Hathras over the Barabanki Rape by inserting a caste angle.

Recently Popular

News Reports

After Tanishq Love Jihad ad, Tata Cliq releases ad denigrating Hinduism, calls Yoga ‘boring’ while promoting Christian e-marriages

OpIndia Staff -
The ad was uploaded to the YouTube channel of Tata Cliq on the 14th of October, two days after the Tanishq ad was pulled down.
Read more
Media

Retreat, Retreat! Howls Bollywood: Bollywood production houses change tunes, now say suit against ‘entire media’, not just Arnab Goswami

OpIndia Staff -
Bollywood production houses had filed a suit in the Delhi High Court to stop Arnab Goswami, Republic TV, Pradip Bhandari and Times Now from 'defaming' Bollywood.
Read more
News Reports

Kashmiri Muslim woman called ‘terrorist’ by her landlady in Delhi? Read the full story that tells you exactly what happened

Shashank Bharadwaj -
Videos show that Noor Bhat was threatening landlady for asking to pay rent & bills, no proof that she was assaulted & called terrorist
Read more
News Reports

DCP investigating Republic TV in ‘TRP scam’ transferred to Traffic police but the story might not be as simple: Here is what we know

Nupur J Sharma -
TRP scam in which, while all evidence pointed towards India Today, the Mumbai Police has been adamant in naming Republic TV, has not been without its twists.
Read more
News Reports

Controversy over Soyeb Aftab ranking first in NEET even though Akanksha Singh scored same marks: Here are the tie-breaking rules of NEET

OpIndia Staff -
In the NEET results which were declared on Friday night, Odisha's Soyeb Aftab and Akanksha Singh from Delhi have secured 720 out of 720 marks and got 1st and 2nd rank
Read more
News Reports

Teacher beheaded amidst chants of ‘Allahu Akbar’ in Paris, gunned down terrorist had posted pictures of severed head on SM: Here are full details

OpIndia Staff -
Paris beheading comes as a grim reminder of Charlie Hebdo massacre where Islamic terrorists had gunned down 12 people in their officers for publishing cartoons of Prophet Muhammad
Read more
- Advertisement -

Latest News

News Reports

Uttar Pradesh: Priest found dead in a temple in Moradabad, Hindu groups demand justice

OpIndia Staff -
President of Rashtriya Yogi Sena, Aakash Agarwal, has informed that Ramdas had complained against the mining mafia and had received death threats in return.
Read more
News Reports

Odisha lawyer Mehendi Reza gives rape threats to Kangana Ranaut on Navratri post, claims Facebook ID was ‘hacked’

OpIndia Staff -
Actress Kangana Ranaut receives rape threat on her post wishing people for Navratri.
Read more
News Reports

Woman accuses Congress student wing NSUI leader of sending an unsolicited inappropriate pic

OpIndia Staff -
Woman confronted NSUI's Aaryaman Pratap Kushwaha for sending an unsolicited inappropriate pic, Pratap tried to justify
Read more
News Reports

Kerala-based media misreports suicide of a minor Dalit girl as ‘rape and murder’, Delhi Police issues rejoinder

OpIndia Staff -
The Delhi Police has issued a rejoinder to the E-Madhyama report on the death of 17-year-old dalit girl in Delhi and has categorically dismissed reports suggesting that the girl was raped before her death.
Read more
News Reports

Delhi riots: ED files charge sheet against suspended AAP leader Tahir Hussain in money laundering case

OpIndia Staff -
Tahir Hussain has been accused in several cases linked to the riots, including the murder of Intelligence Bureau official Ankit Sharma during the February 2020 Delhi riots.
Read more
News Reports

Bihar elections to Tanishq advertisement: 8 key takeaways from latest interview with home minister Amit Shah

OpIndia Staff -
Amit Shah said that Nitish Kumar will be the next CM of Bihar and BJP will be form the next govt in West Bengal
Read more
News Reports

Gujarat: Cow offered as bait to a lion for filming illegal show in Gir, five detained after video goes viral, main accused Mayuddin Kadri...

OpIndia Staff -
Forest officers confirmed that such shows are probably organized regularly in the Gir, Gujarat in return for a hefty sum of money
Read more
News Reports

Pradeep Bhandari comes out of Khar police station after 10 hours of questioning, says cops told him that they had ‘orders from the top’...

OpIndia Staff -
Pradeep Bhandari said that Mumbai police violated court's bail order by his day-long custodial interrogation at Khar Police staion
Read more
World

‘Russia! Russia! Russia!’: Democrat Senator blames Russia for Joe Biden corruption, claims Hunter emails are Russian propaganda

OpIndia Staff -
Democrat Senator from Connecticut, Chris Murphy, has declared that the Hunter Biden emails are Russian propaganda.
Read more
News Reports

UP: Man shot dead following clash over allocation of ration shops in front of police, Police to invoke NSA, Gangster act against accused

OpIndia Staff -
Jai Prakash was shot dead at a meeting attended by police officials and district administration officials in Balia
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

245,563FansLike
464,073FollowersFollow
18,600SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com