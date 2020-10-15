Anjana Tiwari alias Aisha, who had self-immolated in front of the UP Vidhan Sabha on Tuesday, 13 October, has succumbed to burn injuries. She had been admitted in Lucknow’s Civil Hospital in a critical condition after her self immolation attempt.

The woman had alleged rape and forced conversion attempt by Asif in complaint letter

As per a report in Zee Hindustan, the woman, in her complaint letter to the DIG had stated that she was working in a shop with her sister where she had met Asif. As per the woman’s letter, Asif had raped her and had later, to escape rape charges, had convinced her to get married. Asif had allegedly called a maulvi to get married to Anjana and the couple had been living in a rented house in Maharajganj. As per the report, Asif had soon left to work in the Gulf and from there, he had been pressurising her to convert to Islam. The woman’s complaint had also stated that Asif’s family had rejected Anjana. Asif had also stopped sending money to Anjana to sustain herself and when she approached Asif’s family, she was rejected and harassed by them. She had also alleged that Asif’s family had asked her to convert to Islam.

The woman had set herself ablaze near the UP assembly on Tuesday. Police personnel on duty at the vicinity had doused the fire and had admitted her in hospital.

Congress leader’s son arrested for provoking

Alok Prasad, the son of Congress veteran and former governor of Rajasthan Sukhdev Prasad was arrested yesterday by the Lucknow police for allegedly provoking the woman to set herself on fire. He was also resent in the vicinity where the incident happened.

Earlier in July, another Congress leader named Anoop Patel, along with an AIMIM leader Kadir Khan was arrested for provoking a mother-daughter duo to self-immolate in front of the Vidhan Sabha. Investigating the issue, police had stated that the women had met the Congress leader some days before and he had advised them to self-immolate, also promising to bring the media when they do it. Patel and the AIMIM leader were arrested for abetment of suicide.