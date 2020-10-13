Tuesday, October 13, 2020
Home Media After CFO, Mumbai Police summons Republic TV Exec Editor to question him about Hansa...
MediaNews Reports
Updated:

After CFO, Mumbai Police summons Republic TV Exec Editor to question him about Hansa Report that named India Today in TRP scam

Niranjan Narayanswamy has been asked to present himself before the Mumbai Police on Wednesday at 12.00 pm. Previously, Mumbai police had summoned consulting editor of Republic TV and journalist Pradeep Bhandari for questioning on Friday.

OpIndia Staff
Arnab Goswami Republic TV
Image Credit: DNA
192

Mumbai Police has issued a summons to Niranjan Narayanswamy, the Executive Editor of Republic TV, in connection with the TRP scam. Originally, in the FIR related to the case, only India Today was mentioned and not Republic TV. Earlier, Chief Financial Officer of Republic TV – S Sundaram was summoned in connection with the case following which the CFO moved the Supreme Court.

The summons issued to Niranjan Narayanswamy of Republic TV on the 13th of October says, “Whereas on 10/10/2020 Republic TV Channel has telecast a document which purpotedly belongs to Hansa Research Group Pvt. Ltd., and Whereas there are reasonable grounds to believe that you are acquainted with certain facts and circumstances of the said document which purpotedly belongs to Hansa Research Group Pvt. Ltd. and the same is required to be ascertained from you, and Whereas it is necessary to record your statement in this regard, and Therefore, you are directed to provide said document which purpotedly belongs to Hansa Research Group Pvt. Ltd. for the investigation of said case.”

Niranjan Narayanswamy has been asked to present himself before the Mumbai Police on Wednesday at 12.00 pm. Previously, Mumbai police had summoned consulting editor of Republic TV and journalist Pradeep Bhandari for questioning on Friday. A complaint against Bhandari was registered at the Khar police station under Articles 188 (Disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 353 (Assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) of IPC and 37(1), 135 of the Bombay Police Act, and he was asked to appear for the investigation of the said crime.

The ‘fake TRP scam’ exposed

The ‘fake TRP scam’ had taken a remarkable turn in less than 48 hours. Mumbai CP Param Bir Singh, in an explosive statement accused Republic TV of ‘TRP manipulation’. In a no-holds-barred attack against Republic TV and Arnab Goswami, the Mumbai CP had claimed, that the channel had illegally paid some households to keep some channels on even if they were not at home to boost their TRP.

However, by the end of the day, it was revealed that in the original FIR, Republic TV did not find a mention anywhere. In fact, it was India Today that had been named in the original FIR. The Joint Commissioner had also admitted that it was indeed India Today that was named in the FIR.

The 7-page Hansa research Group complaint served as the basis for the FIR registered in the TRP scam case. Contrary to the narrative put forth by the Mumbai Police, the complaint categorically mentions India Today on two occasions but does not make any reference to Republic TV or other channels.

The Hansa Research Group Pvt Ltd. had filed the complaint against unknown persons and two of its employees, namely, Vishal Bhandari and Dinesh Vishwakarma. The company informed that they undertake the Panel Home Operations for a metering company MDL to collect raw data of TV viewership for BARC.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsTRP scam
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Crime

The violence and brutal reality of interfaith relationships: 20 instances were Muslim families were not as ‘accepting’ as ‘seculars’ want you to believe

OpIndia Staff -
While the marriage and subsequent conversion of a non-Muslim girl into Islam is actively encouraged, Hindu men falling in love with Muslim girls often face a brutal, violent end.
Read more
News Reports

Touch my feet and apologise: Neighbour slaps SC/ST act after children’s scuffle becomes ugly, sets ex-army man’s wife on fire

OpIndia Staff -
In the incident, the wife of a retired Army officer was burnt alive in the Pushpanjali eco-city colony in Tajganj area, Agra
Read more

Dear Shashi Tharoor, India is not the surviving symbol of Hindu-Muslim unity, it is proof of the superiority of Hinduism

Opinions K Bhattacharjee -
Shashi Tharoor may be uncomfortable with the idea of Hinduism's superirority but it is one that he will have to live with.

Deoband Ulema condemns Terahvi ceremony organised by Hindus for deceased former Union Minister Rasheed Masood, call it ‘Haraam’

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Maulana Mufti Asad Kasmi of Madrassa Jamia Sheikh-ul-Hind said that Islam forbids following the rituals of any other religion.

Minority Commission issues notice to India Today for misquoting RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Twitter

Media OpIndia Staff -
India Today had allegedly tweeted an incomplete statement by RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat from his interview with Vivek Magazine

It is time that Hindu women are not made a pawn in deluded ‘Sarva Dharma Sama Bhava’ activism

Opinions Nupur J Sharma -
New Tanishq ad, that shows a Hindu woman being 'pampered' with the Hindu ritual of god-bharai by a Muslim mother-in-law, has created quite the furore online.

Recently Popular

Law

Aamir Khan, Karan Johar, Farhan Akhtar and others join hands to target Arnab Goswami and Republic TV in Delhi High Court: Read

OpIndia Staff -
Bollywood's leading associations and production houses file a suit in Delhi High Court against Republic TV, Arnab Goswami, Pradeep Bhandari, Times Now, Navika Kumar and Rahul Shivshankar.
Read more
News Reports

Tanishq removes controversial advertisement glorifying ‘love jihad’ following social media outrage

OpIndia Staff -
An advertisement promoting 'interfaith' marriage and 'love jihad' by Tanishq had sparked massive outrage on the internet
Read more
News Reports

Finally a Hindu-Muslim union that can be called “interfaith”, and it’s fictional

OpIndia Staff -
The new Tanishq jewellery advertisement projects a fictional 'interfaith' union while in reality a Dipika will have to become a Faiza
Read more
Opinions

Here is how the Tanishq ad is your guide to understand ‘soft bigotry of low expectations’

Editorial Desk -
On Friday, Tanishq Jewellery released a new ad of an ‘interfaith’ couple where the woman, decked up in jewellery, is getting ready for a ‘god-bharai’ (baby shower) function.
Read more
Politics

Khushbu Sundar joins BJP, all set to become a filthy, illiterate, physically ret**ded, brain dead, religiously fanatic monkey: Read how

OpIndia Staff -
As Khushbu Sundar quits Congress to join the BJP, her old anti-BJP tweets come back to haunt her
Read more
Entertainment

What if religions were reversed in the Tanishq ad? Answer is bomb blast. Read why

OpIndia Staff -
When Mani Ratnam tried to show interfaith marriage with religions reversed, things didn't just remain limited to social media outrage.
Read more
- Advertisement -

Latest News

Media

After CFO, Mumbai Police summons Republic TV Exec Editor to question him about Hansa Report that named India Today in TRP scam

OpIndia Staff -
Mumbai Police has issued a summons to Niranjan Narayanswamy, Executive Editor of Republic TV.
Read more
News Reports

‘We withdraw this film keeping in mind hurt sentiments’: Hindus win, Tanishq issues statement

OpIndia Staff -
Tanishq has issued a statement following the huge controversy created by its ad normalising Love Jihad.
Read more
Politics

Manjinder Singh Sirsa expresses wish to meet Mamata Banerjee with Ex-Armyman Balwinder Singh’s wife and son to talk about his release

OpIndia Staff -
Mamata Banerjee govt receiving widespread condemnation for its atrocities on the Sikh security officer, Balwinder Singh
Read more
Crime

Girl lured into fields and gang raped in Uttar Pradesh, Adil and Bhura arrested

OpIndia Staff -
The culprits threatened to kill the minor girl when she tried to oppose them. The two accused have been arrested.
Read more
News Reports

Maharashtra: Priests at Shirdi temple protest against Uddhav Thackeray government demanding reopening of temple

OpIndia Staff -
BJP workers attacked the Uddhav Thackeray government for reopening restaurants and bars but not temples.
Read more
News Reports

Punjab burns 4 times more stubble than last year amid fears of Covid crisis getting worse due to pollution

OpIndia Staff -
Stubble burning incidents up by nearly four times in Punjab in 2020 as compared to last year.
Read more
News Reports

Hathras case: CBI questions the victim’s brother after inconsistencies in his statements appear

OpIndia Staff -
CBI has detained and taken the Hathras victim's brother to an unknown place for questioning
Read more
News Reports

A day after Tanishq ad controversy, Titan stock prices drop by 2.58 per cent

OpIndia Staff -
Titan, which owns the Tanishq jewellery brand, did not fare too well at the stock market on Tuesday.
Read more
Crime

The violence and brutal reality of interfaith relationships: 20 instances were Muslim families were not as ‘accepting’ as ‘seculars’ want you to believe

OpIndia Staff -
While the marriage and subsequent conversion of a non-Muslim girl into Islam is actively encouraged, Hindu men falling in love with Muslim girls often face a brutal, violent end.
Read more
Crime

Sawai Madhopur sex racket: Rajasthan Congress leader Poonam Chaudhary arrested

OpIndia Staff -
Three weeks after a sex racket scandal was exposed in the Sawai Madhopur district of Rajasthan, the police have apprehended the primary accused and Congress leader, Poonam Chaudhary
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

245,563FansLike
462,318FollowersFollow
18,400SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com