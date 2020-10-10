Saturday, October 10, 2020
Republic TV CFO moves SC challenging the Mumbai Police summons in ‘TRP scam’ drama, asks them to hold investigation till hearing

In a witch hunt attack against Republic TV and Arnab Goswami, the Mumbai Commissioner had claimed, that the channel had illegally paid some households to keep some channels on even if they were not at home to boost their TRP.

OpIndia Staff
Republic TV CFO S Sundaram moves to Supreme Court/ Image Source: Republic TV/ Hindu
11

The Chief Financial Officer of Republic TV – S Sundaram has moved the Supreme Court challenging the summons issued to the network by the Mumbai Police in connection with the ‘Fake TRP’ case.

According to the reports, in his plea, Republic TV CFO has challenged the summons issued by the Mumbai Police to him on October 9 in connection with the case.

The CFO has also asked the Mumbai Police to stop investigation against Republic TV and its employees till the matter is heard by the Supreme Court. In his plea, Sundaram has also urged the Supreme Court to hear the case in an early hearing.

Earlier, the Mumbai Police had asked S Sundaram to appear before the Mumbai Police in connection with the investigation into the ‘Fake TRP’ case. The summons to Sundaram came after Mumbai Police had summoned Pradeep Bhandari – the consulting editor of the media network who has been extensively reporting the Sushant Singh Rajput death case.

Will join probe after Supreme Court hearing, says Republic TV CFO to Mumbai Police

However, Republic TV CFO Sundaram has written a letter to Mumbai police stating he would be available to join investigations only by October 14. He also asked the Mumbai police to not proceed with the probe till a writ petition is heard by the Supreme Court.

“I refer to the above summons issued by you on October 9, 2020 asking me to be present at your office on October 10, 2020 at 11 pm for the purpose of your investigation in the subject First Information Report. At the outset, I would express my commitment to cooperate in the said investigations,” Sundaram said in his letter.

“I wish to bring to your notice that a Writ petition under Article 32 has been filed before the Hon’ble Supreme Court of India (Provisional application number 7848/2020) in relation to the above-referred matter and we have requested for an early hearing and it is likely to be listed by next week.”

“Given that the matter is to be listed soon before the Hon’ble Supreme Court, I request you to not proceed any further with the investigations in so far as Republic TV and its employees are concerned. We will join the investigations subject to the orders of the Hon’ble Supreme Court of India,” the letter written to Shashank Sandbhor, ACP Mumbai Police reads.

Republic TV stands its ground on TRP scam propaganda, moves to SC

Following a witch-hunt by the Maharashtra government against Republic TV and Arnab Goswami in the ‘Fake TRP’ scam, Republic TV has decided to take the Maharashtra police and Uddhav Thackeray-led government head-on.

The country’s biggest media network has now decided to approach the Supreme Court against Maharashtra government and the Mumbai Police in the ‘Fake TRP’ case.

In a press release, the Republic TV said, “Acting in malice and conspiracy, the Mumbai Police and the Maharashtra Government on Thursday afternoon launched a fake case against us, without even doing a preliminary investigation”. The media house has vowed to fight this “witch-hunt” tooth and nail and win it.

The channel informed that to fight this “atrocious witch-hunt” Republic TV has approached the Supreme Court and also served notices of our legal action to the Maharashtra government.

In its statement, the media giant warned channels like India Today, who according to them are enjoying the protection of the Mumbai Police and the Maharashtra government. Republic TV warned them that tomorrow if they start doing independent journalism, they might find themselves on the other side of the fence. It also warned those channels which are exulting at this open targeting, should know that this is setting a precedent for the future.

The ‘Fake TRP’ scam

The ‘Fake TRP’ scam has taken a sensational turn in the last two days. On Thursday, Mumbai CP Param Bir Singh, in an explosive statement had accused Republic TV of ‘TRP manipulation’. In a witch hunt attack against Republic TV and Arnab Goswami, the Mumbai Commissioner had claimed, that the channel had illegally paid some households to keep some channels on even if they were not at home to boost their TRP.

However, by the end of the day, it was revealed that in the original FIR, Republic TV did not find a mention anywhere. In fact, it was India Today that had been named in the original FIR. Later, the Joint Commissioner had to admit even India Today was named in the ‘Fake TRP’ FIR.

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

