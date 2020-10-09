Friday, October 9, 2020
Home News Reports Mumbai Police targets Republic TV yet again after their TRP scam lies fell flat,...
MediaNews Reports
Updated:

Mumbai Police targets Republic TV yet again after their TRP scam lies fell flat, summons journalist Pradip Bhandari for questioning

Pradeep Bhandari has been leading the reportage in demand for justice in Sushant Singh Rajput death case

OpIndia Staff
35

A day after Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh was left red-faced after he attempted to falsely implicate Republic TV and its editor-in-chief- Arnab Goswami in the “TRP scam” case, Mumbai police has upped its ante against the independent media network. In yet another brazen attempt to browbeat the news channel, the Mumbai police have now summoned its consulting editor and journalist Pradeep Bhandari for questioning.

Pertinently, Pradeep Bhandari has been leading the reportage in demand for justice in Sushant Singh Rajput death case. Yesterday, Arnab Goswami had accused Param Bir Singh of targeting his channel for relentlessly pursuing the actor’s death case, the Palghar lynching case etc. He had said that the Mumbai PC is scared about facts coming out in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case

A complaint against Bhandari has been registered at the Khar police station under Articles 188 (Disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 353 (Assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) of IPC and 37(1), 135 of the Bombay Police Act, and he has been asked to appear for the investigation of the said crime.

Pradeep Bhandari says Republic TV will fight back

The journalist took to Twitter to share the news, saying that Republic TV will keep putting up a fight against the police vendetta.

The ‘fake TRP scam’ exposed

The ‘fake TRP scam’ had taken a remarkable turn in less than 24 hours yesterday. Mumbai CP Param Bir Singh, in an explosive statement yesterday, accused Republic TV of ‘TRP manipulation’. In a no-holds-barred attack against Republic TV and Arnab Goswami, the Mumbai CP had claimed, that the channel had illegally paid some households to keep some channels on even if they were not at home to boost their TRP. However, by the end of the day, it was revealed that in the original FIR, Republic TV did not find a mention anywhere. In fact, it was India Today that had been named in the original FIR.

The Joint Commissioner had also admitted that it was indeed India Today that was named in the FIR.

Mumbai police shield India Today and target Republic TV

For the uninitiated, the FIR which was filed on the 6th of October 2020 had named India Today and not Republic TV. However, as soon as the FIR came into Mumbai police’s attention, without even conducting an investigation into India Today itself, they sent a notice to BARC to get the ratings of Republic TV on the 7th and on the 8th, they were convinced enough to hold a press conference implicating Republic TV.

Interestingly, in the entire 3-day span that the Mumbai Police had before going on national TV, there is no evidence of any letter to BARC to get India Today viewership details or investigate them. From the 6th of October to the 8th of October, while the FIR itself named India Today, it is Republic TV that is now mysteriously facing the ire of the Mumbai Police.

Yesterday it was sufficiently clear that Republic TV is being deviously targeted by Mumbai police. as Arnab Goswami also asserted that the police commissioner is targeting his channel because he is scared about facts coming out in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Politics

Why is Kamala Harris so unlikable? She has a little Hillary Clinton problem

K Bhattacharjee -
During the debate, while Mike Pence appeared polite and cordial, Kamala Harris reeked of condescension and unbelievable pettiness.
Read more
Media Fact-Check

India Today lies and twists statement by a ‘dara hua witness’ to attack Republic TV with claims the witness never made

OpIndia Staff -
Sahil Joshi, was heard talking to Tejal Solanki, the same witness who had given a sound byte to Republic TV yesterday implicating India Today in the fake TRP scam.
Read more

Media forgets Dalit victim in Hathras to pursue TRP blame game

Opinions Abhishek Banerjee -
Keep in mind. These cheap TRP battles wiped the Hathras case off our screens. This is how much the great humanitarians in media care for the people.

After FIR names India Today in the ‘Fake TRP’ case, it flaunts crime branch notice as ‘proof’ to declare Republic TV as guilty

Media OpIndia Staff -
Despite being named in the FIR, the India Today has continued to brazen it out and went to pin the blame on Republic TV in the 'Fake TRP' case.

Mumbai Police Commissioner ties himself up in knots: Admits India Today named in ‘fake TRP’ FIR, gives shoddy explanation for targeting Republic TV

Media OpIndia Staff -
On 8th Oct, Mumbai Police Commissioner held a press conference where he thundered against Republic TV and Arnab Goswami, claiming, that the channel had illegally increased their TRP

Prime witness in the ‘false TRP scam’ speaks up, names India Today specifically: Hear the explosive audio

Media OpIndia Staff -
Mumbai Police commissioner Param Bir Singh had said that three TV channels, including Republic TV, were involved in manipulating viewership data of BARC

Recently Popular

Media

Prime witness in the ‘false TRP scam’ speaks up, names India Today specifically: Hear the explosive audio

OpIndia Staff -
Mumbai Police commissioner Param Bir Singh had said that three TV channels, including Republic TV, were involved in manipulating viewership data of BARC
Read more
News Reports

Lies of Mumbai Police Commissioner exposed, the FIR filed in the TRP scam case names India Today, not Republic TV

OpIndia Staff -
The FIR says that 5 panel homes were paid to watch India Today for 2 hours per day, not Republic TV as alleged by Mumbai police commissioner
Read more
Entertainment

Netizens decide to boycott Mirzapur season 2 on Amazon Prime as lead actor Ali Fazal had celebrated anti-CAA violence

OpIndia Staff -
Ali Fazal had tweeted in support of the violent anti-CAA protests which culminated into riots in February 2020.
Read more
Media

Loser channels and TV anchors thrashed by Republic TV join hands with Shiv Sena to target Arnab Goswami over ‘fake TRP scandal’

OpIndia Staff -
Journalists who had terribly lost to Arnab Goswami and Republic TV quickly deemed them guilty over the 'Fake TRP scandal'.
Read more
Social Media

Baba ka Dhaba: How Netizens did their part in keeping the place afloat and lessons in humanity

Nirwa Mehta -
There are innumerable 'Baba Ka Dhaba' in our neighbourhood. Maybe it is time to check upon them too.
Read more
Media

AajTak to pay Rs 1 lakh fine and issue a public apology for broadcasting fake news about Sushant Singh Rajput: Read what NBSA said

OpIndia Staff -
India Today Group’s Aaj Tak has in the recent past spread several such fake news related to Sushant Singh Rajput
Read more
- Advertisement -

Latest News

News Reports

Mumbai Police targets Republic TV yet again after their TRP scam lies fell flat, summons journalist Pradip Bhandari for questioning

OpIndia Staff -
A complaint against Republic TV consulting editor Pradeep Bhandari has been registered at the Khar police station
Read more
News Reports

West Bengal: ‘TMC activist’ arrested for harbouring killers of BJP leader Manish Shukla, CID recovers bikes, carbines and pistols

OpIndia Staff -
The CID officials had informed that the plan to kill Manish Shukla was hatched at Subodh's residence in Barrackpore.
Read more
News Reports

‘Horrible professor, avoid at all costs,’ pro-Aurangzeb historian Audrey Truschke receives harsh reviews from students on Rate My Professors

OpIndia Staff -
Pro-Aurangzeb historian Audrey Truschke is a professor at the History Department of the Rutgers State University in New Jersey.
Read more
Entertainment

Actress Sana Khan, worried about after-life, leaves showbiz for Islam, to follow ‘rules of Allah’: Read what she said

OpIndia Staff -
Actress Sana Khan has decided to quit the entertainment industry after being enlightened by the 'teachings of Islam'.
Read more
Crime

Delhi: Mohammad Afroz, Mohammad Raj and 3 others murder 18-year-old Rahul over love affair with a Muslim girl

OpIndia Staff -
The Muslim girl's family, particularly her brother, were opposed to their inter-religious affair. Enraged over their relationship, the girl's brother and his friends attacked and beat Rahul to death.
Read more
News Reports

BJP leader Tejasvi Surya to move a breach of privilege motion after MPs manhandled by West Bengal police

OpIndia Staff -
Tejasvi Surya said that the WB Police have two choices: Either file an FIR or remove uniform and hold TMC party flag
Read more
News Reports

Uttar Pradesh: CM Yogi Adityanath lays foundation of 177 development projects worth Rs 122 crores in Gorakhpur

OpIndia Staff -
"We are working towards making Uttar Pradesh an 'Enterprise Hub' under the guidance of the Prime Minister", said Yogi Adityanath.
Read more
Politics

Why is Kamala Harris so unlikable? She has a little Hillary Clinton problem

K Bhattacharjee -
During the debate, while Mike Pence appeared polite and cordial, Kamala Harris reeked of condescension and unbelievable pettiness.
Read more
Media Fact-Check

India Today lies and twists statement by a ‘dara hua witness’ to attack Republic TV with claims the witness never made

OpIndia Staff -
Sahil Joshi, was heard talking to Tejal Solanki, the same witness who had given a sound byte to Republic TV yesterday implicating India Today in the fake TRP scam.
Read more
Crime

Rajasthan: Temple priest set on fire by land mafia, dies of severe burn injuries

OpIndia Staff -
A 50-year-old temple priest named Babulal Vaishnav has been burned to death in the Bokna village, Sapaotra division of Karauli district of Rajasthan, allegedly by local land mafia.
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

245,198FansLike
460,202FollowersFollow
18,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com