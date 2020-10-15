Rahul Gandhi s back. Well, he has been back for a while actually but nobody has been paying him attention. He tried a Hathras stunt but there all the limelight was taken up by sister Priyanka, and since speeches are kinda no-go during the coronavirus pandemic, all he had were tweets.

Tonight, when he woke up in the morning, Rahul decided to tweet, again. This tweet, however, caught our attention. Because there was something wrong with it. He has tweeted the names of certain geographical locations and has asked people if they know what is common among them.

Rahul’s tweet

Rahul has asked what is common between the “countries”: Pakistan, Korea, Iraq, Vietnam, Syria and Afghanistan. But there is a glaring geopolitical faux pas here. “Korea” is not a country. There is no country called “Korea”. There are countries named South Korea and North Korea, actually named the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea. But unless something really really magical had happened in the last few days, they are separate counties. The Korean Peninsula is a region.

Rahul Gandhi’s tweet is still there. He is yet to cite the thing that is supposed to be common between the names of places he has tweeted. Here are a few guesses though:

Jijaji Robert Vadra is yet to buy land in those places

Places that are supposed to have better weed than Bangkok

Places where the Gandhi family doesn’t have bank accounts yet

Since none of the Congress-ruled states have got a mobile factory that Rahul Gandhi kept promising all through his election campaign, the names probably mean places where he is planning to import mobiles from.