With just two weeks away from the 2020 US Presidential elections, the son of Democratic party candidate Joe Biden, Hunter Biden, has been at the epicentre of controversy. Rudy Giuliani, the former Mayor of the New York City and member of the legal team of Republican nominee Donald Trump, has stated that he has seen the contents of the Hunter Biden laptop that contained explicit images and his ‘inappropriate messages’ with underage girls.

On Monday, Giuliani had handed over the laptop along with a hard drive to the New Castle County police station. The development was confirmed by the Mat Marshall, who serves as the spokesperson for the Delaware General Kathy Jennings. His office had submitted the incriminating material to the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI). As per Marshall, the FBI has initiated a probe about the source of the laptop, and how Rudy Giuliani got access to the contents of the laptop.

Rudy Giuliani reveals chats of Hunter Biden

In an interview with Newsmax, the aide of Donald Trump showed a text message, allegedly sent by Hunter Biden to his father Joe Biden, As per Giuliani, the message reads about an alleged sexually inappropriate behaviour by Hunter. The content of the message seems to convey that Hunter Biden was telling his father that his sister-in-law, with whom he was in a relationship for some time, had expressed concerns over ‘naked’ video calls with a certain 14-year-old girl. It further read that the sister-in-law cum lover also thought that Hunter creates a very ‘unsafe environment’ for the kids as he keeps smoking ‘crack’ and walking around naked in the house, speaking to underage girls.

.@RudyGiuliani tells Newsmax that Hunter Biden had numerous pictures of “underage girls” on the laptop that reportedly belonged to him and that he has turned them over to the Delaware State Police.pic.twitter.com/pu6rNYTlV9 — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) October 21, 2020

Rudy Giuliani emphasised that the explicit text messages and the disturbing context behind it are supported by numerous pictures of underage girls. “We turned it over to the Delaware police because these underage girls were not protected”, he reiterated.

Last week, a computer repairman named John Paul Mac Issac had claimed that a man by the name of Hunter Biden had visited his shop in Trolley Square in Wilmington in April 2019 with the ‘liquid-damaged MacBook Pro’, now produced by Rudy Giuliani as the evidence. Issac had later claimed that he was unable to personally identify Biden due to his poor eyesight. Guiliani then shared the contents of the laptop with the New York Post.

Hunter’s connection with the ‘human trafficking ring’

A US Senate committee report last month had suggested that Hunter may have sent thousands of dollars to women from Russia and Ukraine living in the United States. A footnote of the report claimed that “[There was a] potential association with prostitution. Some recipients of those funds are Ukrainian and Russian citizens. The records note that it is a documented fact that Hunter Biden has sent funds to non-resident alien women in the United States who are citizens of Russia and Ukraine and who have subsequently wired funds they have received from Hunter Biden to individuals located in Russia and Ukraine. The records also note that some of these transactions are linked to what “appears to be Eastern European prostitution or human trafficking ring.”