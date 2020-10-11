Sunday, October 11, 2020
Home Political History of India Watch: The 1948 Calcutta Maidan speech of Sardar Patel that busts the myth of...
Editor's picksFeaturedNews ReportsPolitical History of IndiaPolitics
Updated:

Watch: The 1948 Calcutta Maidan speech of Sardar Patel that busts the myth of ‘Muslims chose India’ and is relevant even today

While it has now become almost unforgivable to question the core tenet of Nehruvian Secularism, the political stalwarts of the Independence era were well aware that Muslims had not chosen to remain in India because they rejected the philosophy of an Islamic State.

OpIndia Staff
Sardar Patel Calcutta Maidan Spech busts the myth of Ganga Jamuni Tehzeeb
Image Source: DNA
12

‘Myth-making’ is an intrinsic feature of the establishment of any Republic. In order to legitimise its existence and its hold over power, the ruling establishment of every country creates certain myths that helps it further entrench itself in the corridors of power and justify its ideology. A similar phenomenon has also been observed with the establishment of the Nehruvian Secular state in in India with its ideology of ‘Ganga-Jamuni Tehzeeb’.

One of the core tenets of the ideology of ‘Ganga-Jamuni Tehzeeb’ is that Indian Muslims in 1947 chose ‘secular India’ over the Islamic Republic of Pakistan and consequently, all manners of minority appeasement is justified and whitewashing of Islamic radicalism is encouraged and even glorified. This obvious lie has permitted radical Islamic leaders such Asaduddin Owaisi, whose brother is often found threatening Hindus with violence, to walk away with atrocious demands by asserting that they ‘chose’ India over Pakistan.

While it has now become almost unforgivable to question the core tenet of Nehruvian Secularism, the political stalwarts of the Independence era were well aware that Muslims had not chosen to remain in India because they rejected the philosophy of an Islamic State. Sardar Patel, in his iconic speech in Kolkata in January 1948, gave voice to sentiments that would appal our ‘secular’ leaders to day.

Sardar Patel said, “The Muslims who are still in India, many of them helped in the creation of Pakistan… Has their nation changed overnight? I don’t understand how it changed so much. They now say that they are loyal and ask why their loyalty is being questioned. So I reply why are you questioning us, ask yourself. This is not something you should ask us.”

“I said one thing, you created Pakistan, good for you. They say that Pakistan and India should come together. I say please refrain from saying such things. Let Pakistan become heaven itself, we will enjoy the cool breeze coming from it (audience breaks out into raucous laughter),” he continued. It wasn’t the only time that Sardar Patel would speak of Indian Muslims having loyalties towards Pakistan.

In his letter to G.B.Pant, the then Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, on the 9th of January 1950, days after Murthis of Ram Lalla and Mata Sita had magically manifested themselves within the Babri Masjid, Sardar Patel wrote among other things, “The prime minister has already sent to you a telegram expressing his concern over the developments in Ayodhya. I spoke to you about it in Lucknow. I feel that the controversy has been raised at a most inopportune time both from the point of view of the country at large and of your own province in particular. The wider communal issues have only been recently resolved to the mutual satisfaction of the various communities. So far as Muslims are concerned, they are just settling down to their new loyalties.”

The hallowed myth has also been coming apart as the edifice of Nehruvian Secularism is crumbling apart after six years of Narendra Modi as the Prime Minister of the country. Sharjeel Imam, a beloved ‘intellectual’ of the Left accused of playing a pivotal role in the violence that erupted in the national capital in the aftermath of the passage of the Citizenship Amendment Act, has written and spoken extensively on the matter.

Sharjeel Imam believes Mohammed Ali Jinnah, the creator of Pakistan, to be an Indian leader and said that there are lots of lessons Indian Muslims could learn from him. According to him, Jinnah was an Indian Muslim leader fighting against the forces of Hindu revivalism. Most significantly, however, he said that Muslims did not choose India due to ideals of ‘secularism’. He said that Muslims remained in India due to their property and other reasons.

Thus, from Sardar Patel’s own words and those of an Islamist hailed as an ‘intellectual’ by the Indian Left, it is clear that ‘Muslims chose secular India over Islamic Pakistan’ is an enduring myth of the ideology of ‘Ganga-Jamuni Tehzeeb’ of the Nehruvian Secular State. However, this myth, along with many others, is destined for the dustbins of history.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsSardar Patel Calcutta Maidan speech
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Political History of India

Watch: The 1948 Calcutta Maidan speech of Sardar Patel that busts the myth of ‘Muslims chose India’ and is relevant even today

OpIndia Staff -
Sardar Patel, in his iconic speech at Calcutta Maidan, busted an enduring myth of Ganga-Jamuni Tehzeeb.
Read more
News Reports

Rahul Rajput murder case: His Muslim girlfriend was present at the spot, urged her brothers to let him go

OpIndia Staff -
Girlfriend of Rahul Rajput reveals that her brothers had obtained his contact number from her to call him to kill him
Read more

3 Bhim Army workers were allegedly feeding fake stories to the media, was the fake bhabhi a part of that? Here are details

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The Bhim Army is reported to have planted three of its members in the house of the family of the Hathras victim.

NCW takes cognisance of viral video where Congress workers beat up woman after she objects to giving ticket to rape accused Congress leader

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
An argument broke out between Congress leader Tara Yadav and party's National Secretary Sachin Naik on Saturday during a party meeting in Deoria ahead of the by-elections in the state.

Taiwanese PM and Foreign Ministry thank India for celebrating Taiwan National Day

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Hailing Taiwan as an independent country, Tajinder Bagga had put up a hoarding that read, “Taiwan – Happy National Day.”

Jabalpur medical college to take action against ‘fake Bhabhi’ for going to Hathras and pretending to be victim’s kin

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Jabalpur Medical College seeks answer from Doctor Rajkumari over allegations of going to Hathras and pretending to be victim's bhabhi.

Recently Popular

Crime

Delhi: Mohammad Afroz, Mohammad Raj and 3 others murder 18-year-old Rahul over love affair with a Muslim girl

OpIndia Staff -
The Muslim girl's family, particularly her brother, were opposed to their inter-religious affair. Enraged over their relationship, the girl's brother and his friends attacked and beat Rahul to death.
Read more
Media

Prime witness in the ‘false TRP scam’ speaks up, names India Today specifically: Hear the explosive audio

OpIndia Staff -
Mumbai Police commissioner Param Bir Singh had said that three TV channels, including Republic TV, were involved in manipulating viewership data of BARC
Read more
Politics

Why is Kamala Harris so unlikable? She has a little Hillary Clinton problem

K Bhattacharjee -
During the debate, while Mike Pence appeared polite and cordial, Kamala Harris reeked of condescension and unbelievable pettiness.
Read more
Media

India Today was held guilty of viewership malpractice after show-cause notice, was asked to pay Rs 5,00,000 fine to BARC: Exclusive details

Nupur J Sharma -
India Today went on overdrive trying to shield itself after they had made a fool of themselves and gone after Republic TV and Arnab Goswami in the TRP scam issue
Read more
News Reports

Real bhabhi of Hathras victim who was allegedly in touch with Naxal ‘fake bhabhi’ says the latter was her ‘Bhabhi’s relative’

OpIndia Staff -
News 18 earlier reported that SIT probing Hathras case has found that a Naxalite stayed with the victim's family as the Bhabhi
Read more
News Reports

The curious case of the Hathras victim’s Bhabhi: An imposter Naxalite hiding in plain sight and rape threats to Kshatriya women

OpIndia Staff -
According to media reports, the real Bhabhi of the Hathras victim was in constant touch with the imposter Naxal operative
Read more
- Advertisement -

Latest News

Political History of India

Watch: The 1948 Calcutta Maidan speech of Sardar Patel that busts the myth of ‘Muslims chose India’ and is relevant even today

OpIndia Staff -
Sardar Patel, in his iconic speech at Calcutta Maidan, busted an enduring myth of Ganga-Jamuni Tehzeeb.
Read more
News Reports

West Bengal: TMC leader accused of trying to rape BJP booth President’s wife, fight breaks out between workers of both the parties

OpIndia Staff -
TMC worker Bapan Ghosh accused of trying to rape the wife of BJP Booth President in Kalna in East Burdwan district of West Bengal
Read more
News Reports

BJP leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga files complaint against West Bengal police with minority commission for pulling turban of Sikh security officer

OpIndia Staff -
Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga said that attack on Balwinder Singh and removing his turban is really shameful and condemnable act
Read more
News Reports

Mizoram objects to construction of Temple and community work by Bru Tribals from Tripura at village near inter-state border

OpIndia Staff -
The Mizoram government has registered its objection with the Tripura government to the construction of a Temple at the Phuldungsei village
Read more
News Reports

“Don’t you respect your uniform?” Republic TV Consulting Editor Pradip Bhandari takes on Mumbai CP Param Bir Singh

OpIndia Staff -
Pradeep Bhandari said that Mumbai police is going to file charges under non-bailable sections against him, and he will apply for anticipatory bail
Read more
News Reports

Rahul Rajput murder case: His Muslim girlfriend was present at the spot, urged her brothers to let him go

OpIndia Staff -
Girlfriend of Rahul Rajput reveals that her brothers had obtained his contact number from her to call him to kill him
Read more
News Reports

3 Bhim Army workers were allegedly feeding fake stories to the media, was the fake bhabhi a part of that? Here are details

OpIndia Staff -
The Bhim Army is reported to have planted three of its members in the house of the family of the Hathras victim.
Read more
News Reports

BJP leader Kapil Mishra to hand over ₹25 lakh raised through crowdfunding to the family of the immolated temple priest in Rajasthan

Dibakar Dutta -
Kapil Mishra further informed that he was going to visit the victim's family in Karauli district in Rajasthan and express his solidarity.
Read more
News Reports

Uttar Pradesh: 20-year-old Hindu girl becomes Zoya Sheikh to marry one Salman, family files complaint alleging ‘love jihad’

Anurag -
Love Jihad: A 20-year-old girl in Kanpur, who was missing for the last five days, has become Zoya Sheikh after marrying one Salman.
Read more
News Reports

NCW takes cognisance of viral video where Congress workers beat up woman after she objects to giving ticket to rape accused Congress leader

OpIndia Staff -
An argument broke out between Congress leader Tara Yadav and party's National Secretary Sachin Naik on Saturday during a party meeting in Deoria ahead of the by-elections in the state.
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

245,536FansLike
461,199FollowersFollow
18,200SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com