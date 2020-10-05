Monday, October 5, 2020
Christian missionary group ‘Scripture Union’ employee accused of sending inappropriate messages to school girls, chat messages go viral

In a series of tweets, Twitter user Joel Giftson alleged that Jaisunder would insist on video calls with the minor girls and even ask them to meet alone while expressing desire to 'cuddle' them.

OpIndia Staff
Christian Missionary organisation 'Scripture Union' employee Sam Jaisunder accused of sending inappropriate messages to underage girls
Christian evangelical organisation ‘Scripture Union’ (SU) employee Sam Jaisunder has been accused of sending inappropriate messages to underage girls in schools. In a series of tweets, Twitter user Joel Giftson alleged that Jaisunder would insist on video calls with the minor girls and even ask them to meet alone while expressing desire to ‘cuddle’ them.

Accusing ‘Scripture Union’ of being the most paedophilic organisation, he stated that this inappropriate messaging by Jaisunder has been going on since at least 2016.

Inappropriate messages by Sam Jaisunder
Inappropriate messages by Sam Jaisunder

As one can see, he is asking a young girl if she sleeps naked. In another chat, he can be seen asking for pictures of young girls which he can save on his phone.

In one of the chats, Sam is asking a young girl Franci if she hugs boys of her class. In another he asks a 14 year old girl if she and her friends talk about boyfriends and girlfriends. The chat appear to be from September 2013, at least seven years back.

More inappropriate messages by Sam Jaisunder

In other chats, he asks the same girl Franci if she has hugged or kissed anyone. When she says no, he asks her if she would like to.

Giftson shared many more screenshots where girls had shared inappropriate message. As per Gifton, Sam has now deactivated his social media profiles out of embarrassment after these screenshots went viral.

Sam Jaisunder’s chat screenshots

In the undated chat screenshots it can be seen Jaisunder telling a school girl how another school girl had kissed him and he had liked it.

Most of the girls, he said, had deleted the chats. He also named another SU employee Reuben who was found sending inappropriate texts to underage girls.

  • Inappropriate messages by Reuben
Reuben Clement’s messages

One more SU employee Reuben Clement allegedly sent inappropriate messages to young girls like asking what they are wearing while sleeping.

More inappropriate messages by Reuben

In the above messages, one can see Reuben Clement messaging young girls and asking them to send their pictures.

As per Giftson, Scripture Union has already come out in support of Sam Jaisunder and asked the girls to not make an issue out of it.

Scripture Union

Started in 1867, Scripture Union is an international Christian evangelical organisation which works closely with schools to get children to read the Bible.

