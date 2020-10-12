Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Monday expressed concerns over the Hathras incident where justice for the victim took a back seat as politicians rushed to score brownie points.

#हाथरस

कितनी अस्मत और लुटेंगी?

हम कितनी भेंट चढ़ाएंगे ?

कब होगी सरकार तृप्त?

हम कितने शीश कटाएँगे?

हाथरस में मर गई बिटिया

देश चीख कर हार गया

“पकड़ो उसको लूट के अस्मत

जो बिटिया को मार गया”

नहीं रेंगती जूं कानों पर

ये कैसी सरकार है?

अपराधी की जीत यहां पर

प्रताड़ित की हार है… — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) October 12, 2020

Mouthing platitudes, Tharoor claimed that the UP government is trying to suppress facts instead of solving the face. Which is strange considering the UP government filed an affidavit in Supreme Court last week requesting for court monitored CBI inquiry. The CBI on Saturday took over the investigation and has filed an FIR and investigation is currently underway.

A 19-year-old Dalit girl was allegedly strangled by four men in Hathras on 14th September, 2020. She succumbed to her injuries on 29th September 2020. She had alleged gang-rape by four men before they tried to strangulate her. Her death led to a nation-wide outrage and soon politicians flocked to score some political brownie points under the garb of getting her justice. The case is currently taken over by the CBI for investigation.

Interestingly, Tharoor’s tweet came just hours after his decade-old tweet of him meeting George Soros went viral.

Met old friend George Soros, upbeat abt India and curious abt our neighbourhood. He’s far more than an investor: a concerned world citizen — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) May 26, 2009

On 26 May 2009, Tharoor had tweeted how he met his ‘old friend’ George Soros who was ‘upbeat about India’. Tharoor swore in as Minister of State for External Affairs on 28th May 2009 after Congress-led UPA won 2009 elections.

George Soros and Congress nexus

At OpIndia we have reported extensively on the links between the Congress party and American billionaire George Soros. The links revealed that George Soros, through his complex network of NGOs, had a disproportionate influence over the Congress party. Shiv Shankar Menon, the National Security Adviser of India during the UPA regime, sits on the Board of one NGO along with George Soros. Furthermore, Harsh Mander, who was on the National Advisory Council formed by Sonia Gandhi, is also the Chairman of George Soros’s Open Society Foundation’s Human Rights Initiative Advisory Board.

George Soros is an America-based philanthropist who declared war on nationalism and nationalists.