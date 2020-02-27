Billionaire Democrat George Soros in January announced that he will commit a billion dollars towards ‘fighting’ nationalism and nationalists. Among the prominent nationalists under his radar was our own Prime Minister Narendra Modi. George Soros accused Narendra Modi of creating a ‘Hindu Nationalist state’ and claimed that the ‘biggest and most frightening setback’ had occurred in India.

Now it appears individuals linked to George Soros are attempting to undermine the leadership of Prime Minister Modi in the aftermath of the violence in Delhi. A petition was filed at the Delhi High Court seeking an independent judicial inquiry, compensation for the deceased and the arrest of political leaders for allegedly inciting violence in North-East Delhi. The petition was filed by Harsh Mander and sought the arrest of BJP leader Kapil Mishra, Anurag Thakur and Parvesh Verma and their prosecution in accordance with the law. He was represented in the Court by senior advocate Colin Gonsalves.

Harsh Mander

Harsh Mander is the Chairman of George Soros’s Open Society Foundation’s Human Rights Initiative Advisory Board. His antics against the government do not need much elaboration. During the recent spate of violence after the passage of the Citizenship Amendment Act, Harsh Mander with his organization ‘Karwaan-e-Mohabbat’ published a report on the violence at the Aligarh Muslim University that absolved the students of all sins and peddled numerous lies against the Uttar Pradesh Police. Later, of course, the entire report turned out to be a massive fraud.

Harsh Mander had also promised to register himself as a Muslim if the CAB was passed but OpIndia cannot confirm if he has gone through with his promise after the CAB became CAA. He has also spread great lies about the NRC in the past and the foreign tribunals in Assam. It is pertinent to mention here that Harsh Mander was a member of Sonia Gandhi’s National Advisory Council that drafted the Communal Violence Bill. His NGO Centre for Equity Studies has also received funds from Christian Evangelical Organizations and he has openly batted for religious conversions in the past.

Harsh Mander and his NGO Karwan-e-Mohabbat have been very active at the protests in Shaheen Bagh. Even more intriguingly, Harsh Mander spoke on the ‘importance of solidarity’ and “how we can practice civil-disobedience in today’s India”. Karwan-e-Mohabbat also has been urging people to join the protests at Shaheen Bagh. There was some sort of ‘festival of unity‘ or jashn-e-ekta going on at the protests which the said NGO had urged people to attend.

Colin Gonsalves

Colin Gonsalves if the founder of the Human Rights Law Network (HRLN) which operates under the aegis of the Socio-Legal Information Centre. It has received funds from George Soros’s NGO in the past. Some of the efforts HRLN has been involved in include the campaign against ISKCON’s Akshaya Patra, a campaign against Indian sedition laws, and it has been providing free legal aid to Rohingya Muslims in India. It has also been engaging in activism for the implementation of the RTE Act that works against Hindu-run institutions.

Furthermore, HRLN is also linked to a plethora of organizations across the country that seeks to undermine India’s territorial integrity. Members of the Right to Food Campaign (RFC), an organization HRLN is linked to, were also involved in the protest against then CJI Ranjan Gogoi that sought to undermine the legitimacy of the Indian Judiciary.

The Riots

Clashes between two groups broke out on Monday, between those who are in favour of CAA and those who are protesting against CAA that later turned into communal riots. As per reports, the death toll has reached a mark of 27, and more than 250 people injured in the clashes. The Delhi police on Wednesday had announced that it had registered 18 FIRs and arrested 106 people in connection with the incident of violent clashes in North-East Delhi.