Tuesday, October 13, 2020
Home Opinions Dear Shashi Tharoor, India is not the surviving symbol of Hindu-Muslim unity, it is...
Editor's picksOpinionsPolitics
Updated:

Dear Shashi Tharoor, India is not the surviving symbol of Hindu-Muslim unity, it is proof of the superiority of Hinduism

Only Hinduism could ever hope to hold such a diverse country together. And there in lies its inherent superiority.

K Bhattacharjee
Shashi Tharoor Tanishq ad controversy
Image Credit: Indian Express
4

A lot of ‘hot takes’ have been pouring in from the liberal camp ever since Tanishq decided to pull down its controversial ad. While a Tanishq showroom in Gujarat has condemned the ad and apologised to the Hindu community for it, liberals are falling over backwards in justifying it. Perhaps the most clownish ‘hot take’ came from senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor who decided to pounce upon the occasion to peddle his personal delusions.

Under normal circumstances, we would ignore such comments as the mad ramblings of a con-artist who has long passed his sell-by date but since the opinion has been voiced by an individuals who ‘larps’ as an intellectual, it deserves a response.

Shashi Tharoor remarked on Tuesday, “If Hindu-Muslim “ekatvam” irks them (‘Hindutva bigots’) so much, why don’t they boycott the longest surviving symbol of Hindu-Muslim unity in the world — India?” This is a preposterous claim. A country that lost huge portions of its territory to Islamic terrorism only seventy-three years ago cannot be the longest surviving symbol of ‘Hindu-Muslim unity’ by default.

Even after an event as cataclysmic and traumatic as the partition of 1947, if certain individuals wish to propagate India as a symbol of ‘Hindu-Muslim unity’, then they are deluding themselves. It is also evident in everyday discourse that India is not the symbol Shashi Tharoor and members of his party wish it to be.

The events since 2019 have cemented these facts and have left no room for doubt. The response to the abrogation of Article 370, the passage of the Citizenship Amendment Act and the Ram Mandir verdict highlighted the seemingly irreconcilable differences between the two communities in excruciating detail.

While ‘secular’ intellectuals and politicians prefer to sing paeans to ‘Hindu-Muslim unity’, it is an undeniable fact that the only Muslim majority state in the country refused to join the Indian mainstream and clung on to Article 370 that essentially provided for an Islamic state within Indian territory. When the article was abrogated, the Congress party and Muslim-oriented parties opposed it tooth and nail.

With regards to the Citizenship Amendment Act, Indian Muslims wanted the descendants of those who created Pakistan to have the same privileges as the Hindu, Sikh, Jain and Buddhist populations of the Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan towards whom India has a sacred commitment. The Act witnessed great protests and eventually culminated with communal riots in Delhi.

The same could be observed in the case of Ram Janmabhoomi. Much violence and bloodshed could have been avoided if the Muslim community had chosen to respect the special attachment that Hindus have towards the birthplace of Rama. But they refused to, they fought until the very end for a Masjid built by an Islamic tyrant after demolishing a Hindu Temple.

Thus, we see that the much exalted ‘Hindu-Muslim unity’ that charlatans such as Shashi Tharoor evaporates into thin air on every major contentious issue. ‘Evaporates into thin air’ is perhaps the wrong phrase to use here since such a unity never existed in the first place. And these are only three of the most contentious issues in recent times.

There are other long-standing issues such as cow smuggling and consumption of beef where there is no consensus between the two communities. Things escalated to such a degree that members of Youth Congress slaughtered a calf in broad daylight in Kerala and consumed its meat. That the leader of such a party claims that India is a symbol of ‘Hindu-Muslim unity’ is indeed a disgrace.

Having said that, it is true that India is a symbol of a greater ideal. There is an idea at the core of the Republic of India, unfortunately enough, it is an idea that is reviled by men and women of a secular bent. However, it cannot be denied that India is the manifestation of the Hindu Civilization in the Age of Modernity and it is the custodian of the great civilization. It is India’s sacred duty to serve and protect our Hindu Civilization.

Thus, India is not a symbol of ‘Hindu-Muslim unity’ but evidence of the superiority of Hinduism itself. India is the only country that is home to a heterogenous polytheistic culture. For Indians, the multiplicity of the Divine is not a theoretical proposition but a lived reality. There is no other country in the world where its citizenry worships a multitude of Gods and Goddesses, with their own unique strands of traditions and ritualistic obeisance, with equal fervour.

Maa Durga, Shri Rama, Krishna, Vishnu, Maheshwara, Swami Ayyappa, Ganapati, Kartikeya, Lakshmi, Saraswati, there is a plethora of Gods in the Hindu pantheon and we worship the many. A wise man once remarked that polytheism is the highest expression of human consciousness and it is only in India that it finds its true expression in the 21st century. India is the cradle of civilization that has shaped and continues to shape the destinies of multiple nations. And it is so because of Hinduism and Hinduism alone.

Thus, secular politicians may want us to bend over backwards to accommodate their perverse fantasies but their misguided notions shall find place in our country no more. Hinduism is India’s destiny and it is Hinduism that defines India at the international order. There is no need for us to be apologetic about India’s Hindu identity; we are living in an age of Hindu assertiveness after all. Shashi Tharoor may be uncomfortable with the idea but it is one that he will have to live with.

For it is the invisible threads of Dharma that holds our country together. Peoples from different cultural, linguistic, regional backgrounds with their own unique traditions and culture lend their allegiance to India not because of fancy ideals enshrined in our Constitution. They do so because such diverse peoples are held together by the strands of Hinduism that is not always visible but always felt nonetheless.

Only Hinduism could ever hope to hold such a diverse country together. And there in lies its inherent superiority. Thus, India’s destiny and Hinduism’s are intertwined inseparably and it is one that will last till eternity. To paraphrase a quote from Harry Potter, “For neither can live while the other dies.”

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsTanishq ad controversy
K Bhattacharjee
Black Coffee Enthusiast. Post Graduate in Psychology. Bengali.

Related Articles

Trending now

Opinions

Dear Shashi Tharoor, India is not the surviving symbol of Hindu-Muslim unity, it is proof of the superiority of Hinduism

K Bhattacharjee -
Shashi Tharoor may be uncomfortable with the idea of Hinduism's superirority but it is one that he will have to live with.
Read more
News Reports

Deoband Ulema condemns Terahvi ceremony organised by Hindus for deceased former Union Minister Rasheed Masood, call it ‘Haraam’

OpIndia Staff -
Maulana Mufti Asad Kasmi of Madrassa Jamia Sheikh-ul-Hind said that Islam forbids following the rituals of any other religion.
Read more

Minority Commission issues notice to India Today for misquoting RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Twitter

Media OpIndia Staff -
India Today had allegedly tweeted an incomplete statement by RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat from his interview with Vivek Magazine

It is time that Hindu women are not made a pawn in deluded ‘Sarva Dharma Sama Bhava’ activism

Opinions Nupur J Sharma -
New Tanishq ad, that shows a Hindu woman being 'pampered' with the Hindu ritual of god-bharai by a Muslim mother-in-law, has created quite the furore online.

Editors Guild of India chief Shekhar Gupta hails same Bollywood which aims to stifle freedom of press

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Shekhar Gupta has taken to Twitter to hail the Bollywood big-wigs who have joined hands to gag Republic TV

Jab tak davai nahin, tab tak dheelai nahin’: PM Modi cautions on Chinese coronavirus, expresses concerns over Maharashtra situation

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Maharashtra is the worst affected state in the country with the highest number of positive cases of Covid-19.

Recently Popular

Law

Aamir Khan, Karan Johar, Farhan Akhtar and others join hands to target Arnab Goswami and Republic TV in Delhi High Court: Read

OpIndia Staff -
Bollywood's leading associations and production houses file a suit in Delhi High Court against Republic TV, Arnab Goswami, Pradeep Bhandari, Times Now, Navika Kumar and Rahul Shivshankar.
Read more
News Reports

Tanishq removes controversial advertisement glorifying ‘love jihad’ following social media outrage

OpIndia Staff -
An advertisement promoting 'interfaith' marriage and 'love jihad' by Tanishq had sparked massive outrage on the internet
Read more
News Reports

Finally a Hindu-Muslim union that can be called “interfaith”, and it’s fictional

OpIndia Staff -
The new Tanishq jewellery advertisement projects a fictional 'interfaith' union while in reality a Dipika will have to become a Faiza
Read more
Opinions

Here is how the Tanishq ad is your guide to understand ‘soft bigotry of low expectations’

Editorial Desk -
On Friday, Tanishq Jewellery released a new ad of an ‘interfaith’ couple where the woman, decked up in jewellery, is getting ready for a ‘god-bharai’ (baby shower) function.
Read more
Politics

Khushbu Sundar joins BJP, all set to become a filthy, illiterate, physically ret**ded, brain dead, religiously fanatic monkey: Read how

OpIndia Staff -
As Khushbu Sundar quits Congress to join the BJP, her old anti-BJP tweets come back to haunt her
Read more
News Reports

Tanishq showroom in Gujarat condemns the controversial ad glorifying ‘love jihad’, apologises to Hindu society

OpIndia Staff -
"The Tanishq advertisement running in media is shameful and Gandhidham Tanishq apologises to the Hindus of Kutch," message outside Tanishq showroom in Gandhidham read.
Read more
- Advertisement -

Latest News

Opinions

Dear Shashi Tharoor, India is not the surviving symbol of Hindu-Muslim unity, it is proof of the superiority of Hinduism

K Bhattacharjee -
Shashi Tharoor may be uncomfortable with the idea of Hinduism's superirority but it is one that he will have to live with.
Read more
News Reports

West Bengal: Explosion at Beleghat in Kolkata, BJP says TMC is hoarding explosives ahead of elections

OpIndia Staff -
According to ABP Ananda, traces of explosives were found on the rooftop. It was also reported that 'sutlis' (threads), attached to explosives, was found lying in large quantities, on the road beside the building.
Read more
News Reports

Deoband Ulema condemns Terahvi ceremony organised by Hindus for deceased former Union Minister Rasheed Masood, call it ‘Haraam’

OpIndia Staff -
Maulana Mufti Asad Kasmi of Madrassa Jamia Sheikh-ul-Hind said that Islam forbids following the rituals of any other religion.
Read more
Crime

Hathras case: CBI team takes victim’s brother to the crime scene, family provided medical assistance

OpIndia Staff -
Reportedly, the CBI team had taken over crucial documents from the police in connection to the Hathras case. The investigative agency will also study the police case diary for further probe.
Read more
News Reports

Bengaluru Riots: CCB Files Chargesheet, names Congress leaders Sampath Raj and Zakir Hussain as accused

OpIndia Staff -
The CCB has named former Mayor Sampath Raj and Zakir Hussain of the Congress Party as accused number 51 and 52, respectively.
Read more
News Reports

Supreme Court rejects plea against Halal method of butchering, calls it ‘mischievous’

OpIndia Staff -
Supreme Court rejects plea against Halal slaughter. Says it cannot dictate food choices.
Read more
Entertainment

5 videos that tried to promote Hindu-Muslim unity but ended up deriding Hindus

OpIndia Staff -
Following outrage on social media, Tanishq took down its remarkably culturally sensitive and obtuse ad on Monday evening.
Read more
Media

Minority Commission issues notice to India Today for misquoting RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Twitter

OpIndia Staff -
India Today had allegedly tweeted an incomplete statement by RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat from his interview with Vivek Magazine
Read more
Opinions

It is time that Hindu women are not made a pawn in deluded ‘Sarva Dharma Sama Bhava’ activism

Nupur J Sharma -
New Tanishq ad, that shows a Hindu woman being 'pampered' with the Hindu ritual of god-bharai by a Muslim mother-in-law, has created quite the furore online.
Read more
News Reports

Editors Guild of India chief Shekhar Gupta hails same Bollywood which aims to stifle freedom of press

OpIndia Staff -
Shekhar Gupta has taken to Twitter to hail the Bollywood big-wigs who have joined hands to gag Republic TV
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

245,563FansLike
461,997FollowersFollow
18,300SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com