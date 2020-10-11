On Friday, Tanishq Jewellery released a new ad of an ‘interfaith’ couple where the woman, decked up in jewellery, is getting ready for a ‘god-bharai’ (baby shower) function.

The woman can be seen dressed in traditional saree, jewellery and bindi, as people around her, dressed up like traditional Muslims, sans the bindi, are taking her to a garden for a ‘surprise’. There are deepmaals, and a statue of the Natraj in the background as the lady playing role of mother-to-be sits for the ‘godbharai’.

She asks her mother in law how this ritual is not even followed in their (Muslim families) home. To that, the mother in law replies how keeping the daughter happy is a universal ritual.

This advertisement came on a day 18-year-old Rahul Rajput was killed by the family members of the girl he was in love with. According to the reports, the Muslim girl’s family, particularly her brother, were opposed to their inter-religious affair. Further, in reality, there have been innumerable cases where Hindu women are forced to convert to Islam and marry Muslim men. Recently, family members of a 20-year-old girl has alleged that one Salman entrapped their daughter, forced her to convert to Islam and marry her. In September, an aspiring model Pooja committed suicide after her husband allegedly forced her to adopt Islam.