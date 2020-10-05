Monday, October 5, 2020
‘Will give 1 crore to anyone who brings Thakur girl to sleep with me’: Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party leader makes objectionable statement in Hathras case

On Sunday, UP Police arrested Congress leader Nizam Malik for announcing bounty for bringing heads of the accused in Hathras case. His video also went viral that led to his arrest.

Mau police registered case against suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party leader for making objectionable statement
Mau Police has registered a case against Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party’s leader Kamal Bharti for making an objectionable statement against women. A video has gone viral on social media platforms in which he said he would pay Rs 1 crore to any man from Thakur community who will bring his daughter or sister to sleep with him. He was referring to the Hathras case in which a 19-year-old Dalit woman was allegedly raped and beaten up by four upper caste men. She died two weeks later in the hospital after the incident. He had used objectionable language against CM Yogi Adityanath in the video.

Taking cognizance of the video, Mau Police has registered a case against the said leader under several acts, including Section 153A, 504, and 67 IT Act. Three teams have been formed to arrest the leader.

Hathras Case

The Hathras case has attracted a lot of controversies. As politics has taken over the case, a  lot of mudslingings has been happening around. The victim was allegedly raped two weeks ago. Some reports claimed Hathras Police forcefully cremated the girl on Tuesday night without the consent of the family members. The police had later stated that the victim’s father was present during the cremation, which attracted nationwide outrage.

ADG Prashant Kumar had informed that the forensic reports that were awaited have also been received. ADG stated that the FSL report found no evidence of ‘rape.’ He asserted that it was concluded that there was no sexual assault, and the cause of death was strangulation and injury to the spine.

Several leaders, including Congress’s Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi, TMC’s Derek O.Brian, and Bhim Army’s Chandrashekhar Azad, had already met the family of the victim, making it a high profile case. Shashi Tharoor, on being asked about doing politics in the case counter, questioned the reported and asked if politics is allowed in democracy or not.

The family of the victim is also doing flip flops in statements regarding the investigation. One day they ask for a special investigation, the other day asked for CBI and then requested for judicial investigation.

