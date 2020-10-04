Sunday, October 4, 2020
Uttar Pradesh: Police arrests Congress leader Nizam Malik for announcing bounty on the head of Hathras case accused

Congress leader Nizam Malik was heard saying whoever brings the head of the four accused in Hathras case, the community will give them Rs 1 crore

Khurjnagar Police has arrested Uttar Pradesh Congress District Vice President Nizam Malik for announcing a bounty of one crore for killing four accused in Hathras case. He was found saying, “Those who have raped the girl should be hanged. Those who will bring their heads our community will give them a reward of Rs 1 crore.”

After the video went viral on social media, Khurjnagar Police arrested him for making the said statement. Bulandshahr police posted, “the accused has been arrested after registering the prosecution under proper sections at Khurjnagar police station.”

Hathras Case

The case has attracted a lot of controversies. There has been political mudslinging has been happening around the Hathras case since the victim succumbed to her injuries in Delhi’s Safdarjung hospital on Tuesday morning. The victim was allegedly raped two weeks ago. Some reports claimed Hathras Police forcefully cremated the girl on Tuesday night without consent of the family members. The police had later stated that the victim’s father was present during the cremation which attracted nationwide outrage.

Speaking to ANI, ADG Prashant Kumar had informed that the forensic reports that were awaited have also been received. ADG stated that the FSL report found no evidence of ‘rape’. He asserted that it was concluded that there was no sexual assault, and the cause of death was strangulation and injury to the spine.

The police had stated that the victim had bitten her tongue, and had suffered injuries on her spine because of the brutal strangulation. The victim had later stated to the police that she was gang-raped. However, the UP Police have stated that the post mortem report did not mention any injuries that may have indicated rape or sexual assault. ADG Prashant Kumar had stated that the forensic lab report of the samples collected from the victim’s body have ruled out rape or sexual assault.

