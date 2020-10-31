Sunday, November 1, 2020
Home Politics The Second Republic: Why Narendra Modi drawing a comparison between Somnath Temple and Ram...
Editor's picksFeaturedGovernment and PolicyOpinionsPolitical History of India
Updated:

The Second Republic: Why Narendra Modi drawing a comparison between Somnath Temple and Ram Mandir on Rashtriya Ekta Diwas is significant

Prime Minister Modi said that the spirit of the Yajna for cultural revival that was initiated with reconstruction of the Somnath Temple again manifested itself in Ayodhya with the reclamation of Ram Janmabhoomi and the construction of the Bhavya Ram Mandir that has now begun.

K Bhattacharjee
Somnath Temple
Image Credit: blog.railyatri.in
652

The 31st of October is celebrated as the Rashtriya Ekta Diwas (National Unity Day) in India to commemorate the birth anniversary of one of the greatest political stalwarts of the 20th Century, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. The decision to honour the Iron Man of India on his birth anniversary was taken after Prime Minister Modi assumed office in 2014.

Narendra Modi, on the occasion of Rashtriya Ekta Diwas, made a particularly significant statement that is oozing with symbolism. The Prime Minister compared the reclamation of the Ram Janmabhoomi following the Supreme Court verdict with the reconstruction of the Somnath Temple with the endorsement of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

Prime Minister Modi said that the spirit of the Yajna for cultural revival that was initiated with reconstruction of the Somnath Temple again manifested itself in Ayodhya with the reclamation of Ram Janmabhoomi and the construction of the Bhavya Ram Mandir that has now begun. This is a significant statement considering the symbolism of it.

The first and foremost conclusion that can be drawn from the statement is that the construction of the Bhavya Ram Mandir marks the establishment of the Second Republic in India. It is not far-fetched to assert that if Sardar Patel had lived longer, the First Republic would not have been fated for Fire and Blood.

The vision of India that Sardar Patel had for the country was significantly different than the one envisioned by Jawaharlal Nehru, the first Prime Minister of India. The reconstruction of Somnath Temple was ample evidence of it. His continued presence in the corridors of power would have ensured that Indian politics did not devolved into an orgy of minority appeasement and everything else that comes along with it.

It has to be understood why the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh reveres Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel even though the two did not necessarily see eye to eye in most respects. One of the fundamental goals of the RSS has been to unite Hindus under a single political banner. What we take for granted seventy-three years after independence was very often the subject of a lot of uncertainty in the independence era.

Sardar Patel, by forging the Indian State as we know it today, ensured the consolidation of Hindus under a single nation-state. This meant that the foundation for the establishment of a Hindu Rashtra had been laid. All that remained for was for Hindutva-centric political entities to capture power. Thus, half the mammoth task was already completed. And for that, the Iron Man of India has the eternal gratitude of the Sangh.

The reconstruction of the Somnath Temple ought to be interpreted as the symbolic confirmation of that particular ideal. Of course, the removal of Hindu-centric political entities from the corridors of power in the years that followed meant that the remaining half of the task was delayed by decades. And the stranglehold of the Nehru-Gandhi dynasty over Indian politics ensured that the First Republic was as against the interests of the Hindu Civilization as any regime could possibly be.

The regime that has been in power since 2014 and is likely to be for the foreseeable future has a markedly different worldview. In fact, the views are so divergent that it is entirely legitimate to consider the transfer of power in 2014 as the establishment of a New Republic. For this New Republic, Ayodhya is its crowning glory.

The ‘New India’ burns with the same fire that fuelled the reconstruction of the Somnath Temple. Of course, the latter did not amount to much as there was no successor to assume the mantle of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel but this time around, the situation is markedly different. Narendra Modi has a host of extremely capable leaders to carry forward his legacy. And that is so because he is only the figurehead of a vast network of Hindutva-centric organisations forming the backbone of the Second Republic.

That we are living in the age of the Second Republic is evident from the conduct of Jawaharlal Nehru, the then Prime Minister of India, during the Somnath Temple reconstruction when compared with that of the sitting Prime Minister of India, Narendra Damodardas Modi. Nehru opposed what he called ‘Hindu Revivalism’ and considered then President Rajendra Prasad attending its inauguration as a violation of the tenets of Secularism.

This is in stark contrast with the events of the Bhoomi Pujan at Ayodhya. The Prime Minister of India not only attended it but participated in it himself. The rituals broadcast live on television all over the country reminded one of the heydays of Hindu Civilization when ruling Monarchs would organise grand Hindu ceremonies for the prosperity of their Kingdoms. The August of 5, 2020 settled all remaining doubts that we are indeed in the age of the Second Republic.

Thus, the reconstruction of the Somnath Temple and the reclamation of Ram Janmabhoomi are both manifestations of the great Hindu Civilization and Prime Minister Modi is keenly aware of it himself. On the 5th of August, 2020, Narendra Modi compared the Ram Janmabhoomi Movement (RJB-M) to the Indian struggle for Independence.

He was extremely accurate, of course. For the founders of the Second Republic, the RJB-M was the mass movement that propelled them to power. Just as the founders of the First Republic established a regime with minority appeasement as its cornerstone based on the Indian Independence Movement, those of the Second Republic banked on RJB-M for their success.

In the grand scheme of things, the Somnath Temple reconstruction symbolizes a path India could have taken since independence itself but one it refused to tread. The reclamation of the Ram Mandir, on the other hand, marks the rekindling of the ancient fire that inspired our ancestors to victory. Ideally, the time frame between the two ought to have been minimal. But as the Gods have fated it to happen, it took us seven decades. However, as the wise men say, better late than never.

There is one other important aspect that the Somnath Temple is symbolic of. The continued existence of the Somnath Temple reflects the undying valour of the Hindus to rise again and again from the funeral pyre of their civilization in order to usher in a new era of grandeur and prosperity. Similarly, the Ram Mandir, which is set to be constructed after five centuries, reflects the growing Hindu assertiveness and their relentless pursuit of the continued worship of our Devas. If the former is reflective of the famed Hindu resilience, the latter symbolizes that Hindus are now stronger than they have ever been in recent memory.

The invocation of the sacred link on Rashtriya Ekta Diwas is emblematic of one other aspect that has not received adequate attention. While interfaith relations during the First Republic was based on minority establishment and Nehruvian Secularism, the basis for the same in the Second Republic will be unabashed Hinduism, confident in its ability to shine as the beacon of harmony in the world. It is, again, a significant departure from the KoolAid of secularism that we were forced to swallow during the previous regime.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsRashtriya Ekta Diwas
K Bhattacharjee
Black Coffee Enthusiast. Post Graduate in Psychology. Bengali.

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Who is Farhan Zuberi, now booked for threatening to behead people for insulting Islam: Here is his connection to AMU, AIMIM and anti-CAA violence

OpIndia Staff -
Farhan Zuberi is also an office-bearer of Asaduddin Owaisi's AIMIM. he is currently the in-charge of the party's youth wing in Western Uttar Pradesh.
Read more
Government and Policy

Mend ways, or ‘Ram Naam Satya’ journey will begin: Yogi Adityanath cautions those who change religious identity to trap women, vows law against Love...

OpIndia Staff -
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday issued a stern warning to the miscreants indulging in love jihad by concealing their identities and entrapping girls and women in their relationship.
Read more

‘Osama bin Laden is less reprehensible than Trump,’ claims ‘rational atheist’ Sam Harris who once described the terrorist as a ‘moral hero in a...

Opinions K Bhattacharjee -
Sam Harris claimed in his podcast Making Sense that Osama bin Laden is a less reprehensible person than Donald Trump.

IFCN certified fact-checking website throws a Hindu girl to wolves in Bangladesh in case where she went missing after alleged ‘insult’ to Prophet Muhammad:...

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Despite being well aware that lives of Hindus are threatened in Bangladesh, newschecker.in has given way for Tithy's harassment.

The Second Republic: Why Narendra Modi drawing a comparison between Somnath Temple and Ram Mandir on Rashtriya Ekta Diwas is significant

Politics K Bhattacharjee -
The birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on the 31st of October is commemorated as the Rashtriya Ekta Diwas.

Hindu girl, who was suspended from Bangladesh university for ‘insulting’ Prophet Muhammad, has been missing for 6 days: Here is what happened

World OpIndia Staff -
Hindu girl Tithy Sarkar goes missing in Bangladesh after allegedly making comments that insulted Prophet Muhammad and Islam

Recently Popular

Crime

Tauseef, who was harassing and forcing Nikita to convert to Islam, decided to kill her after watching web series ‘Mirzapur’: Report

OpIndia Staff -
During the interrogation, the accused Tauseef confessed to the police officials that he was inspired by the character of 'Munna' in the Mirzapur webseries.
Read more
Media

As Pakistan minister admits role in Pulwama attack, Rajdeep Sardesai rushes to his rescue, allows him to ‘clarify’, attack India instead, NDTV follows suit

OpIndia Staff -
India Today and NDTV come together to rescue Pakistan minister Fawad Chaudhry after he admitted Terroristan's role in Pulwama attack
Read more
World

Russia: Teenager shot dead after he shouts ‘Allahu Akbar’ and stabs police officer

OpIndia Staff -
On Friday, a 16-year-old terrorist was shot dead by police in the Muslim-dominated region of Tatarstan in Russia.
Read more
News Reports

AMU student leader Farhan Zuberi calls for the beheading of those who insult Islam, justifies his statement on Live TV

OpIndia Staff -
Amidst the terror attacks in France and global call of Muslims to boycott French products over the Charlie Hebdo row AMU student Farhan Zuberi justifies beheading of individuals who dares to dishonour Prophet Muhammad
Read more
News Reports

The Print columnist Zainab Sikander Siddiqui wants Charlie Hebdo to have the “guts” to mock the Holocaust if it wants to publish cartoons on...

OpIndia Staff -
Zainab Sikander Siddiqui ruled that Charlie Hebdo cartoons mocking other religions are not offensive, only cartoons on Islam are offensive
Read more
World

Hindu girl, who was suspended from Bangladesh university for ‘insulting’ Prophet Muhammad, has been missing for 6 days: Here is what happened

OpIndia Staff -
Hindu girl Tithy Sarkar goes missing in Bangladesh after allegedly making comments that insulted Prophet Muhammad and Islam
Read more
- Advertisement -

Latest News

News Reports

Activist producer-director files complaint against all news channels with NBSA over ‘media trial’ in Sushant Singh Rajput death case

OpIndia Staff -
The complaint alleges that all news channels have indulged in media trial in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case in last 4 months
Read more
News Reports

Maharashtra minister Jitendra Awhad, NCP corporator Ashraf Shanu Pathan and other NCP leaders organise protest against France in Mumbra

OpIndia Staff -
Senior leaders of the NCP, which is part of the ruling alliance in Maharashtra, have come out openly in protests against France
Read more
News Reports

Kerala: Minor Dalit girl who self-immolated after raped by a DYFI member succumbs to burn injuries

OpIndia Staff -
The 16-year-old Dalit victim girl had set herself on fire by pouring kerosene after DYFI member Manu Manoj had raped her
Read more
News Reports

Radical Muslim social media users trend hashtags in support Raza Academy after the radical organisation received severe backlash for its anti-France campaign

OpIndia Staff -
Raza Academy had launched a campaign against France, asking Islamic countries to issue Fatwa against French for 'Islamophobia'
Read more
News Reports

Muslims hold placards with picture of French President with a footprint over his face during anti-France protest near the French consulate in Kolkata

OpIndia Staff -
Apart from Kolkata, Muslims in various other cities have joined their religious counterparts worldwide to protest against France
Read more
News Reports

Kamal Nath calls me a dog, yes, I will attack the person who wants to harm the public: Jyotiraditya Scindia opens front against Kamal...

OpIndia Staff -
The by-poll is considered as an opportunity for Jyotiraditya Scindia to emerge as a formidable leader in the BJP camp.
Read more
News Reports

Sadiya Anwar Shaikh, who was arrested for links with ISIS, was de-radicalised twice in the past: NIA charge-sheet

OpIndia Staff -
Sadiya Anwar Shaikh was de-radicalised twice in the past by intelligence agencies for radical comments on social media
Read more
Books

Kashmir is integral to India’s civilisational heritage, given its Hindu and Buddhist history: Excerpt from ‘A New Idea Of India: Individual Rights In A...

OpIndia Staff -
A New Idea Of India: Individual Rights In A Civilisational State is written by Harsh Madhusudan and Rajeev Mantri.
Read more
Political History of India

The muffled voices of Hyderabad: Unaccounted reports of mass genocide of local Hindus under the Nizam

Nivan Sadh -
One of the largest princely states within the Indian union was Hyderabad, a Hindu-majority region ruled by a Muslim Nizam.
Read more
News Reports

“I would have done the same”, says poet Munawwar Rana supporting the beheading of French teacher Samuel Paty by an Islamic terrorist

OpIndia Staff -
Munawwar Rana claimed honour killing has been allowed for thousands of years so beheading for blasphemy should be allowed
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

245,563FansLike
472,289FollowersFollow
19,600SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com