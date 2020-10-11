Sunday, October 11, 2020
Uttar Pradesh: 20-year-old Hindu girl becomes Zoya Sheikh to marry one Salman, family files complaint alleging ‘love jihad’

As per the allegations of the family, police only registered the complaint but did not take any action. When they found the girl, she was already converted and married to Salman.

Anurag
Love Jihad Case in Kanpur
Another case of Love Jihad in Kanpur, woman missing for five days converted to Islam
143

Another case of alleged Love Jihad has come to light in Kanpur in Uttar Pradesh. As per the reports, a 20-year-old girl, who was missing for the last five days, has become Zoya Sheikh after marrying one Salman. The family of the girl has alleged that Salman brainwashed their daughter and converted her to Islam. The mother said she had been visiting the police station after filing the complaint for five days. Due to the inaction of the police, her daughter got trapped in Love Jihad. She has demanded a Special Investigation Team to investigate the case.

Woman missing for five days

The reports suggest that the girl was missing since 5th October from the Panki police station area. She worked with her mother in a factory in Dada Nagar. Salman, who lives in the neighbourhood, allegedly trapped her in a love affair and brainwashed her to get married and convert her religion.

On 6th October, the family of the girl filed a missing report in Panki police station. As per the allegations of the family, police only registered the complaint but did not take any action. When they found the girl, she was already converted and married to Salman.

The mother of the girl has alleged Salman took her daughter hostage and tortured her to marry him. She said she wouldn’t take any further step in the case if her daughter comes forward and say that it was her wish to get married to Salman after accepting Islam.  

Nodal officer of SIT probing love jihad cases assured justice

The mother met Deepak Bhukar, nodal officer Special Investigation Team investigating Love Jihad cases in Kanpur. He has assured the family that SIT will investigate the case.

Several Love Jihad cases in two months

The case is important for SIT as five more cases from Lal Colony have emerged in recent months. There have been allegations that an organized gang is operating to convert Hindu girls to Islam on the pretext of marriage. IG Range Mohit Agarwal had formed an SIT to investigate the cases of Love Jihad.

