Saturday, October 10, 2020
Home Fact-Check Social Media Fact-Check 'Anti-rape' activist spreads fake news about Switzerland athlete not travelling to India because of...
Editor's picksFact-CheckFeaturedNews ReportsSocial Media Fact-Check
Updated:

‘Anti-rape’ activist spreads fake news about Switzerland athlete not travelling to India because of rape cases, targets PM Modi

Tweeting on the 9th of October, Yogita attempted to show that the country had become so unsafe for women under the Narendra Modi reign that internationally, women did not want to consider travelling to India because of it.

OpIndia Staff
Self-proclaimed 'activist' Yogita Bhayana/ Image Source: Samvadplus
13

An alleged ‘anti-rape activist’ Yogita Bhayana on Friday resorted to putting out fake news and attempted to politicise sensitive issues such as women safety in the country. Taking to Twitter, Yogita Bhayana shared a Hindi news report that claimed that a squash player from Switzerland Ambre Allinckx had refused to visit India over concerns about rapes and women safety in the country.

Posting a news report published by NBT in 2018, Yogita Bhayana took potshots at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for allegedly failing to provide security for women in the country.

“Thanks for making us Global power Narendra Modi,” she said by tweeting an article concerning a Swiss player deciding not to visit India allegedly over issues of women safety.

Tweet by Yogita Bhayana

Tweeting on the 9th of October, Yogita attempted to show that the country had become so unsafe for women under the Narendra Modi reign that internationally, women did not want to consider travelling to India because of it. The only problem is, that Yogita seemed to further her narrative with fake news.

Parents of the Swiss Squash players reject ‘safety concerns’ theory

As it turns out, the 2018 report that shared by Yogita Bhayana claimed that the Swiss squash player Ambre Allinckx “pulled out” from the 2018 WSF-World Junior Squash Championship in Chennai out of safety concerns. However, at the time, the parents of Switzerland squash player Ambre Allinckx had clarified they had no problems whatsoever regarding safety in India contrary to reports published in the Indian media.

Slamming the fallacious reports by the media, Ambre’s parents had gone on to the extent of terming the news report as a “lie or a journalistic invention”.

“We, as parent, never were concerned about safety in India. This is a lie or a journalist invention. We wanted to have summer holidays as a family and due to the father (Igor) work this has to take place in July. So nothing in our decision was about safety,” Igor and Valerie, the parents of Swiss player had clarified in a message to squashsite.co.uk, a leading squash website.

“Ambre Allinckx couldn’t make it because her parents did not want her to make the trip,” Swiss coach Pascal Bhurin had been clarified in 2018 itself.

There were several reports in 2018 itself that punctured the fictitious claims made by the newspaper clipping that is now being shared by the likes of Yogita Bhayana.

Image Source: Times Now

Despite the fact that one cursory attempt at finding the truth would lead Bhayana to the several reports that had clarified that the Swiss player had personal reasons to skip the tournament in 2018, Yogita Bhayana instead put out fake news to further her usual false narrative to depict that the women were unsafe under Modi regime.

No retraction, no apology

Interestingly, the fact that the aim of sharing that fallacious piece of news was simply to further a pre-set agenda becomes evident when one realises that despite being corrected by several social media users, Yogita Bhayana has still not retracted her tweet, issued a clarification or an apology.

Several people took to Twitter to inform her that she was sharing fake news, however, Yogita does not seem moved by it.

This was merely a continuation of the narrative since the Hathras incident. Though the incident is mired in controversy and contradictions, several individuals have used the case to build a narrative that India is no longer safe for women and the problem has been made worse after PM Narendra Modi started leading the nation.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Social Media Fact-Check

‘Anti-rape’ activist spreads fake news about Switzerland athlete not travelling to India because of rape cases, targets PM Modi

OpIndia Staff -
'Anti-rape activist' Yogita Bhayana on Friday resorted to putting out fake news and attempted to politicise sensitive issues such as women safety in the country.
Read more
Media

After this report, India Today may allege that Republic TV pays YouTube Rs 500-700 to boost its viewership: Read details

OpIndia Staff -
The channel was at the centre of a furore when Mumbai Police Commissioner asserted that Republic TV paid Rs 400 to Rs 500 as a part of its efforts to manipulate TRP
Read more

India Today was held guilty of viewership malpractice after show-cause notice, was asked to pay Rs 5,00,000 fine to BARC: Exclusive details

Media Nupur J Sharma -
India Today went on overdrive trying to shield itself after they had made a fool of themselves and gone after Republic TV and Arnab Goswami in the TRP scam issue

Why is Kamala Harris so unlikable? She has a little Hillary Clinton problem

Politics K Bhattacharjee -
During the debate, while Mike Pence appeared polite and cordial, Kamala Harris reeked of condescension and unbelievable pettiness.

India Today lies and twists statement by a ‘dara hua witness’ to attack Republic TV with claims the witness never made

Media Fact-Check OpIndia Staff -
Sahil Joshi, was heard talking to Tejal Solanki, the same witness who had given a sound byte to Republic TV yesterday implicating India Today in the fake TRP scam.

Media forgets Dalit victim in Hathras to pursue TRP blame game

Opinions Abhishek Banerjee -
Keep in mind. These cheap TRP battles wiped the Hathras case off our screens. This is how much the great humanitarians in media care for the people.

Recently Popular

Media

Prime witness in the ‘false TRP scam’ speaks up, names India Today specifically: Hear the explosive audio

OpIndia Staff -
Mumbai Police commissioner Param Bir Singh had said that three TV channels, including Republic TV, were involved in manipulating viewership data of BARC
Read more
News Reports

Lies of Mumbai Police Commissioner exposed, the FIR filed in the TRP scam case names India Today, not Republic TV

OpIndia Staff -
The FIR says that 5 panel homes were paid to watch India Today for 2 hours per day, not Republic TV as alleged by Mumbai police commissioner
Read more
Media

India Today was held guilty of viewership malpractice after show-cause notice, was asked to pay Rs 5,00,000 fine to BARC: Exclusive details

Nupur J Sharma -
India Today went on overdrive trying to shield itself after they had made a fool of themselves and gone after Republic TV and Arnab Goswami in the TRP scam issue
Read more
Media

Loser channels and TV anchors thrashed by Republic TV join hands with Shiv Sena to target Arnab Goswami over ‘fake TRP scandal’

OpIndia Staff -
Journalists who had terribly lost to Arnab Goswami and Republic TV quickly deemed them guilty over the 'Fake TRP scandal'.
Read more
OpIndia Explains

From allegations of torturing Sadhvi Pragya in custody to dereliction of duty during 26/11 Mumbai terror attack: A brief intro on Mumbai CP Param...

OpIndia Staff -
Mumbai Police has been recently under fire for criticism in the manner in which the Sushant Singh Rajput death case is being investigated
Read more
Media

‘Why are you giving us this treatment’: Watch India Today journalist losing his mental balance trying to heckle Arnab Goswami

OpIndia Staff -
Mustafa Shaikh of India Today could be seen on TV huffing and puffing while trying to elicit some response from Arnab Goswami.
Read more
- Advertisement -

Latest News

Social Media Fact-Check

‘Anti-rape’ activist spreads fake news about Switzerland athlete not travelling to India because of rape cases, targets PM Modi

OpIndia Staff -
'Anti-rape activist' Yogita Bhayana on Friday resorted to putting out fake news and attempted to politicise sensitive issues such as women safety in the country.
Read more
Media

India Today confirms OpIndia newsbreak, admits being fined by BARC for viewership malpractice: Read details

OpIndia Staff -
OpIndia had exposed how a penalty of five lakhs was imposed on India Today by BARC in relation to the allegations of viewership malpractice.
Read more
Politics

BJP General Secretary slams Mamata government after cases were registered against party leaders for alleged violation of unlawful assembly laws

OpIndia Staff -
Kailash Vijayvargiya came down heavily upon the Bengal govt after a case was registered against him and other party leaders.
Read more
News Reports

Bhima-Koregaon case: Chargesheet filed against 8 accused mentions links with banned communist outfit and Pakistan’s ISI

OpIndia Staff -
The NIA charge sheet mentions 8 accused in the Bhima Koregaon violence case, charging them with having links with terror organisations.
Read more
News Reports

Drugs smuggled from Myanmar to Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and states within India through Mizoram benefits ‘insurgents’, claims report

OpIndia Staff -
According to the report, the smuggling of drugs through Mizoram benefits the insurgent groups in Myanmar.
Read more
News Reports

‘I don’t think everyone should be allowed to vote, somewhere dictatorship is the right away’: Popular Telugu actor Vijay Deverakonda

OpIndia Staff -
Popular Telugu actor Vijay Deverakonda made some controversial comments on politics and elections during an interview.
Read more
News Reports

After outrage, Mumbai police focuses on detailing allegations against India Today in remand notice, says no clean chit to any channel yet on TRP...

OpIndia Staff -
The remand note by Mumbai police in TRP scam names Republic TV without any specific charges, names India Today with details
Read more
News Reports

‘The fact that I am famous doesn’t matter to them. It is in their veins’, actor Nawzuddin Siddiqui speaks on caste bias in Uttar...

OpIndia Staff -
Nawazuddin Siddiqui said that caste bias is not only a reality but also a persisting problem in the villages in Uttar Pradesh
Read more
Politics

Kerala: BJP Vice President AP Abdullakutty’s car hit by truck after attempt to manhandle him, 2 cases registered

OpIndia Staff -
Abdullakutty was expelled from the Congress Party after he praised Prime Minister Modi's Swachchh Bharat Mission.
Read more
Media

Arnab Goswami makes a sensational claim: Mumbai Police Commissioner met Sharad Pawar before hounding Republic TV

OpIndia Staff -
Arnab Goswami slammed Mumbai Police Commissioner for giving a clean chit to India Today and going after Republic TV on TRP scam case
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

245,198FansLike
460,650FollowersFollow
18,100SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com