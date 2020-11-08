Sunday, November 8, 2020
Netizens appeal to PM Modi and HM Amit Shah to ensure Arnab Goswami’s safety amidst reports of assault by Mumbai Police

Earlier today, Arnab Goswami was taken to Taloja jail from the quarantine centre in Alibaug where he is currently in judicial custody over 2018 abetment to suicide case.

OpIndia Staff
Arnab Goswami taken away in police van earlier last week.
Amidst reports of continued assault and use of force by Mumbai Police on Arnab Goswami, netizens have put their weight behind the Republic TV chief. Twitterati today took to social media to appeal to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah to ensure Goswami’s safety.

Army veteran Major General GD Bakshi (Retd), too, appealed to the Centre and Supreme Court to intervene. Maj. Gen. G D Bakshi was awarded the Vishisht Seva Medal for commanding a battalion in the Kargil War. Netizens also urged the PM to ensure Arnab’s safety. Many even wondered that if someone like Arnab Goswami, who is a prominent face in Indian media, can be subjected to this kind of treatment, ordinary citizens may have it far worse.

Swarajya journalist Arihant pointed out how the use of force by Mumbai Police is similar to that BJP MP Sadhvi Pragya had been subjected to.

Mumbai Commissioner of Police Param Bir Singh is accused of torture and harassment by Sadhvi Pragya who was arrested in the Malegaon blast case. Singh is currently leading investigation against Arnab Goswami as well.

Republic TV’s Pradeep Bhandari also appealed to Supreme Court to intervene.

Earlier today, Arnab Goswami was taken to Taloja jail from the quarantine centre. “My life is under threat. My life is under threat. Not being allowed to speak to lawyers. They assaulted me this morning. Woke me up at 6am, said I can’t speak to my lawyers. Please tell people of India my life is under threat,” said Arnab Goswami as he was taken away in the police van.

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

