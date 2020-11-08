Netizens appeal to PM Modi and HM Amit Shah to ensure Arnab Goswami’s safety amidst reports of assault by Mumbai Police

Amidst reports of continued assault and use of force by Mumbai Police on Arnab Goswami, netizens have put their weight behind the Republic TV chief. Twitterati today took to social media to appeal to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah to ensure Goswami’s safety.

Respected @narendramodi Ji and @AmitShah Ji, the threat to Arnab’s life is very real. He has been assaulted, tortured & threatened. Now he has been put in a jail that has hardened criminals.



Arnab needs security. There is a @crpfindia team in Mumbai. Please give the orders, Sir — Major Gaurav Arya (Retd) (@majorgauravarya) November 8, 2020

The centre and supreme court MUST intervene now in Arnabs case before it is too late. Dawoods criminals are in Taloja jail . He cant be made a Sarabjeet. Supreme court must take suo moto notice as it has been delberately done on a Sunday. — Maj Gen (Dr)GD Bakshi SM,VSM(retd) (@GeneralBakshi) November 8, 2020

Copy to @PMOIndia @HMOIndia to save Arnab Goswami from criminals of Maharashtra Govt & Police! https://t.co/5ilgeqaw4f — Rastra Bhakth🇮🇳 (@RastraBhakth) November 8, 2020

If #ArnabGoswami, with the best legal help at his disposal, a channel to amplify his voice and the vocal support of @AmitShah can be treated like this, what hope does an ordinary citizen have in this country? — Shefali Vaidya. (@ShefVaidya) November 8, 2020

#ArnabGoswami is a big threat for all the anti-nationalists and their political bosses. They can go to any extent to harm him. His life is under threat. Centre must take up this matter aggressively. @Republic_Bharat @republic — Madhav Sharma (@HashTagCricket) November 8, 2020

Army veteran Major General GD Bakshi (Retd), too, appealed to the Centre and Supreme Court to intervene.Maj. Gen. G D Bakshi was awarded the Vishisht Seva Medal for commanding a battalion in the Kargil War. Netizens also urged the PM to ensure Arnab’s safety.Many even wondered that if someone like Arnab Goswami, who is a prominent face in Indian media, can be subjected to this kind of treatment, ordinary citizens may have it far worse.

Swarajya journalist Arihant pointed out how the use of force by Mumbai Police is similar to that BJP MP Sadhvi Pragya had been subjected to.

They are probably doing to Arnab what they did to Sadhvi Pragya. Same cop. Same modus operandi. Judiciary, India’s most overhyped institution, is in slumber. https://t.co/v9SOGUHWA4 — Arihant (@haryannvi) November 8, 2020

Mumbai Commissioner of Police Param Bir Singh is accused of torture and harassment by Sadhvi Pragya who was arrested in the Malegaon blast case. Singh is currently leading investigation against Arnab Goswami as well.

Republic TV’s Pradeep Bhandari also appealed to Supreme Court to intervene.

People of India , arise awake and raise your voice. Save my elder brother #ArnabGoswami from political terrorism in Maharashtra. His life is in danger. For India to win #Arnab has to win. I appeal to Supreme Court to intervene. #IndiaWithArnab #ArnabWeAreWithYou pic.twitter.com/FjnNjIKYop — Pradeep Bhandari(प्रदीप भंडारी) (@pradip103) November 8, 2020

Earlier today, Arnab Goswami was taken to Taloja jail from the quarantine centre. “My life is under threat. My life is under threat. Not being allowed to speak to lawyers. They assaulted me this morning. Woke me up at 6am, said I can’t speak to my lawyers. Please tell people of India my life is under threat,” said Arnab Goswami as he was taken away in the police van.