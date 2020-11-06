The mysterious death of a girl in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh has led to allegations of Love Jihad by the family of the deceased. The girl is apparently from Jhansi, Uttar Pradesh but was living with the family of a man in Bhopal. As per reports, she had run away sometime around one and a half years ago and was converted to Islam.

The Police has reportedly arrested two accused and has initiated an investigation into the matter. There are cases related to kidnapping and other matters registered against the accused, Tahir, in Jhansi, as per reports. The Police had visited Bhopal as well in search of the accused but had not been able to locate him.

A couple of days earlier, the girl, Bharti, was admitted to a hospital in Chunabhatti, Bhopal under the name Tarannum. However, following treatment for liver and low hemoglobin issues, she passed away. The Police has ordered a post-mortem into the matter and UP Police has also been informed regarding the incident.

The Police have said that the name of the girl is Meena Bharti, however, she was registered at the hospital under the name Tarannum. In addition, her age was reported to be 19, which means that at the time of her alleged abduction, she was a minor. Hindu organisations have gotten involved into the matter and demanded that charges of murder be slapped against Tahir and his family. The deceased’s family has alleged that Bharti was being held by the accused against her wishes.