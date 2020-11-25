Wednesday, November 25, 2020
BJP releases audio, accuses Lalu Yadav of trying to lure NDA MLAs with offer of ministerial berths after he brings Nitish govt down

BJP leader Sushil Kumar Modi released an audiotape, allegedly featuring a conversation between Rashtriya Janata Dal chief Lalu Prasad Yadav and Lallan Paswan, RSLP MLA from Chenari constituency, asking him not to vote in Speaker’s election.

On Wednesday, BJP leader Sushil Kumar Modi released an audiotape, allegedly featuring a conversation between Rashtriya Janata Dal chief Lalu Prasad Yadav and Lallan Paswan, RLSP MLA from Chenari constituency, asking him not to vote in Speaker’s election.

In the audio, Lalu was heard asking Paswan to support his party during the Speaker’s election in Bihar Assembly. Lalu said that he would make sure Nitish Kumar-led NDA government in Bihar falls, and after that, he will make Paswan a minister in the cabinet. When Paswan said that he could not go against the Party, Prasad urged him to be absent from the Assembly on the day of the election.

In a previous tweet, Modi alleged that Lalu is making calls to NDA MLAs promising them ministerial berths. he said, “Lalu Yadav making a telephone call from Ranchi to NDA MLAs & promising ministerial berths. When I telephoned, Lalu directly picked up. I said don’t do these dirty tricks from jail, you will not succeed.”

Bihar elections

In the recent Bihar Assembly elections, NDA won 125 seats; however, the Congress-RJD Mahagathbandhan managed only 110 seats. NDA formed the government with Nitish Kumar as Chief Minister for the seventh time in 15 years.

Lalu’s luxurious jail term

Lalu Prasad Yadav was jailed in multiple cases linked to the infamous fodder scam. Instead of living in Jail, he is enjoying his time in the bungalow allotted to the Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) Director in Ranchi. He was shifted to the Bungalow from RIMS to apparently save him from Coronavirus infection. It is believed that Lalu was running his party from the hospital for the last two years, and during the Bihar elections 2020, he had managed everything from the RIMS Director’s Bungalow. Meanwhile, the Director is forced to stay at the institute’s guest-house.

