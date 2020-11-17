Tuesday, November 17, 2020
Home News Reports New RIMS Director has to stay in guest house because scam convicted Lalu Yadav...
News ReportsPolitics
Updated:

New RIMS Director has to stay in guest house because scam convicted Lalu Yadav has been staying in his official bungalow

Lalu has been staying in RIMS to get medical attention for the last two years. Since August this year, Lalu has been staying in RIMS’s director’s bungalow. During the Bihar elections, there were allegations that Lalu was operating RJD’s functionalities from the said bungalow.

OpIndia Staff
Lalu Prasad Yadav has been staying in RIMS director's official bungalow since August 2020
Lalu Prasad Yadav continues to occupy RIMS director bungalow. Newly appointed RIMS director has to stay in guest house (image: Free Press Journal)
215

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief and fodder scam accused Lalu Prasad Yadav was shifted to the Regional Institute of Medical Sciences’ (RIMS) director’s bungalow in August, to allegedly save him from the Covid-19 crisis.

The newly appointed RIMS director Padam Shri Dr Kameshwar Prasad took charge of the office on Sunday. As per the regulations, he should have got the allotted bungalow as soon as he took charge as a director. However, he has to stay in the state guest house in Moradabadi for some time as per an ABP News report.

When Lalu was shifted to the guest house allegedly to save him from the coronavirus infection, the RIMS director’s post was empty. In a statement, Dr. Prasad said that he does not know how circumstanced Lalu was shifted to the bungalow. “If the circumstances are in control, the bungalow will get vacated,” he further added.

Lalu has been staying in RIMS to get medical attention for the last two years. Since August this year, Lalu has been staying in RIMS’s director’s bungalow. During the Bihar elections, there were allegations that Lalu was operating RJD’s functionalities from the said bungalow.

Lalu was granted bail in three cases linked to Fodder Scam, as he has completed half of the sentence. In the fourth case, he may get bail in the next hearing on 27th November. In case he gets the bail, he will go back to his residence in Bihar; otherwise, RIMS administration will have to shift him to another location.

The Kelly’s Bungalow, located in Ranchi’s posh area with a three-acre green campus, was lying vacant when Lalu’s security personnel were found COVID-19 positive. He was earlier paying rent for Rs 1000 per day at the special room allocated to him in RIMS. There was a political debate when it was reported that the RIMS administration did not have any protocols for letting the Director’s bungalow out for rent to a patient, or the bungalow’s rent.

The multi-crore Fodder scam

RJD President and former Chief Minister of Bihar, Lalu Prasad Yadav, was convicted in four fodder scam cases. He was sentenced to jail for 14 years. It has been two decades since the fodder scam was unearthed. The multi-crore scam involved many politicians and bureaucrats siphoning off several crores of rupees on the pretext of purchasing fodder, medicines, and animal husbandry equipment for ‘vast herds of fictitious livestock’ over 20 years.

Then finance commissioner VS Dubey unearthed the scam after he got hold of financial irregularities of massive proportions while reviewing the performance of various departments of the Bihar government. During the investigation, he found that money was withdrawn in excess of the allocation by some of the departments, and the animal husbandry department topped the list of withdrawals.

Lalu Prasad Yadav’s conviction

A special CBI court in 2013 convicted Yadav in the first scam case involving the withdrawal of Rs 37.7 crores from the Chaibasa treasury. In a second case involving the Deoghar treasury of Rs 89 lakhs in December 2017. Later in another case, Lalu and Jagannath Mishra were found guilty of the third fodder scam involving the Chaibasa district treasury of Rs 33.67 crores. In March 2018, a special CBI court in Ranchi pronounced RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav guilty in the fourth fodder scam. Lalu Prasad was sentenced to five years of jail term and a fine of Rs 10 lakhs.

Yadav was imprisoned in Jharkhand jail, but he spent a large portion of his sentence at RIMS allegedly undergoing treatment.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsLalu Yadav news, Ranchi bungalow, Ranchi RIMS
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Politics

How come MIM did not face the “outsider” jibe in Bihar?

Abhishek Banerjee -
What is different about the appeal of MIM that parties like Shiv Sena or JMM or TMC don’t have?
Read more
News Reports

Marriages taking place forcefully for religious conversion by either fraud or cheating to be null and void: MP govt mulls on Religion Bill

OpIndia Staff -
Madhya Pradesh becomes the third BJP ruled state to consider bringing in a legislation to tackle 'love Jihad'
Read more

Kanpur: 6-year-old girl who was found dead on Diwali night was raped, liver extracted for black magic

Crime OpIndia Staff -
The minor had gone missing on Diwali night and was later found dead in the forest near her house in Ghatampur area in Kanpur

AgustaWestland scam: Key witness had named Salman Khurshid, Kamal Nath’s son, and Ahmed Patel, says report

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Rajiv Saxena, the prime accused turned approver in the Rs 3600 crore VVIP chopper scam, claimed that kickbacks received from Agusta Westland were to be shared with political leaders who had influenced the decision.

Manmohan Singh was chosen by Sonia to become PM as he posed no threat to Rahul Gandhi, says Obama’s book

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Although he referred to Manmohan Singh as wise, thoughtful and honest, Barack Obama stated that his rise to power was facilitated by Sonia Gandhi, who saw no threat to her son Rahul Gandhi from him.

Bangladesh: Youth threatens to slaughter cricketer Shakib Al Hasan over allegations of blaspheming by inaugurating Kali Puja in Kolkata

Cricket OpIndia Staff -
Man who threatened Bangladeshi crickter Shakib Al Hasan said that him inaugurating Kali Puja temple has hurt Muslim sentiments

Recently Popular

World

Pope Francis caught ‘liking’ a bikini model’s bawdy picture on Instagram

OpIndia Staff -
The official Instagram account of Pope Francis, the bishop of Rome and the head of Vatican Church, had apparently liked a raunchy photo of a bikini model's suspenders picture on Instagram
Read more
Politics

‘Comedian’ Kunal Kamra equates Hindus belonging to SC, ST and OBC community to rats in his interview featuring Sanjay Raut

OpIndia Staff -
Kunal Kamra uploaded the episode with Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut to his YouTube channel on the 13th of November.
Read more
Crime

Karnataka: 21-year-old man arrested for raping and killing his mother

OpIndia Staff -
Karnataka man raped and killed his mother for having affair with other men.
Read more
News Reports

China: Popular Tibetan influencer’s murder caught live on camera exposes the communist country’s flawed legal system

OpIndia Staff -
Popular Tibetan influencer Lhamo was burnt alive by her-ex-husband when she was live streaming from her kitchen.
Read more
Social Media

Woman who claims to work for AYUSH ministry says ‘rapes happen because Lord Ram is worshipped’, ministry denies she works for them

Dibakar Dutta -
According to her Facebook profile, Hinduphobe Niharika works as a public speaker and a media consultant with Ministry of Ayush, Govt of India.
Read more
News Reports

SHOCKING: PFI members met with Al-Qaeda linked Turkish group IHH, claims European research body, photos emerge

OpIndia Staff -
A Swedish research organisation, Nordic Monitor, has alleged an alliance between Turkic extremist group IHH and PFI.
Read more
- Advertisement -

Latest News

Politics

How come MIM did not face the “outsider” jibe in Bihar?

Abhishek Banerjee -
What is different about the appeal of MIM that parties like Shiv Sena or JMM or TMC don’t have?
Read more
News Reports

Sameet Thakkar, arrested for ‘baby penguin’ remark, finally released from jail, a day after receiving bail

OpIndia Staff -
The family of Sameet Thakkar was waiting since 8 AM outside Taloja jail for his release, he was released well past noon.
Read more
News Reports

Uttar Pradesh: Man forces woman to convert to Islam after sexually abusing her in Gorakhpur district

OpIndia Staff -
Man forces woman for religious conversion on pretext of making an objectionable video viral, arrested by police
Read more
News Reports

Twitter corrects ‘mistake’ after spreading misinformation in its fact-check of Donald Trump

OpIndia Staff -
Twitter was peddling misinformation its fact-check of Trump's claims regarding the US presidential elections.
Read more
News Reports

Marriages taking place forcefully for religious conversion by either fraud or cheating to be null and void: MP govt mulls on Religion Bill

OpIndia Staff -
Madhya Pradesh becomes the third BJP ruled state to consider bringing in a legislation to tackle 'love Jihad'
Read more
News Reports

New RIMS Director has to stay in guest house because scam convicted Lalu Yadav has been staying in his official bungalow

OpIndia Staff -
Lalu Yadav was shifted to the RIMS Director's official bungalow in August this year after some of his security personnel at RIMS' paying ward were found covid positive.
Read more
Crime

Kanpur: 6-year-old girl who was found dead on Diwali night was raped, liver extracted for black magic

OpIndia Staff -
The minor had gone missing on Diwali night and was later found dead in the forest near her house in Ghatampur area in Kanpur
Read more
News Reports

AgustaWestland scam: Key witness had named Salman Khurshid, Kamal Nath’s son, and Ahmed Patel, says report

OpIndia Staff -
Rajiv Saxena, the prime accused turned approver in the Rs 3600 crore VVIP chopper scam, claimed that kickbacks received from Agusta Westland were to be shared with political leaders who had influenced the decision.
Read more
News Reports

Rajasthan: Petty fight over cricket game turns communal in Udaipur, 6 injured, 3 arrested

OpIndia Staff -
A day after the incident, the police have arrested Mohammed Adil, Moin alias Jen-ul-Haq and Mohammed Irfan in connection to the case.
Read more
Crime

Delhi: Police nab 2 suspected terrorists named Abdul Latif and Ashraf Khatana, arms and ammunition recovered

OpIndia Staff -
The police informed that they had laid a trap near Millennium Park in Sarai Kale Khan area based on a tip-off and nabbed the two around 10:15 pm on Monday night.
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

245,563FansLike
483,778FollowersFollow
19,900SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com