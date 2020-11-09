Bollywood drug probe: NCB raids Arjun Rampal’s premises

Intensifying the Bollywood drug probe, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Monday raided the premises of actor Arjun Rampal. As per reports, the raid comes days after his girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades’ brother was arrested over allegations of being in touch with drug peddlers. The South African national was reportedly in touch with the drug peddlers arrested in connection to Sushant Singh Rajput death case.

As per reports, his driver has been taken into custody.

On Sunday, Bollywood film producer Firoz Nadiadwala’s wife Shabana Saeed was arrested by the NCB. Nadiadwala was not at home when the raid took place. He has also been summoned by the NCB. Earlier, NCB had summoned Bollywood actors Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan and Shraddha Kapoor in the case.

Arjun Rampal’s name had also emerged in the Bollywood drug probe. A report by Dainik Bhaskar had stated that the top Bollywood actors under probe for drug abuse whose names start with ‘A’, ‘D’ and ‘S’ are Arjun Rampal, Dino Morea and Shah Rukh Khan respectively. Citing the NCB officer, Bhaskar report states that the drug peddler source told them that Arjun Rampal would take drugs to Shah Rukh Khan’s house.

Last month, NCB had said that Rampal’s girlfriend’s brother is part of the drug syndicate that supplies drugs, and was in touch with other accused arrested in the case. During the raids, 1 strip of Alprazolam tablets was recovered. Following that, a room in Lonavala was raided where they recovered 0.8 grams of small round shaped black coloured sticky substance purported to be charas.

Following the recoveries, Demetriades was summoned by NCB questioning, where he confessed that he consumes cannabis leaves sometimes. He revealed that a rickshaw driver had supplies him the drugs.