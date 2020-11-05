Thursday, November 5, 2020
High Court adjourns the interim relief plea to tomorrow, journalist Arnab Goswami to spend another night in custody after being beaten and dragged

Appearing on the behalf of Arnab Goswami, senior advocate Abad Ponda said the commencement of new investigation against Arnab Goswami and the re-opening the case is contrary to well-settled principles of criminal law.

A division bench of Bombay High Court comprising Justices S S Shinde and M S Karnik on Thursday heard the habeas petition filed by Republic TV chief Arnab Goswami against his arrest and remand in 2018 abetment to suicide case. The court refused to grant interim protection to Goswami, saying that the same plea will be considered tomorrow.

Appearing on the behalf of Arnab Goswami, senior advocate Abad Ponda said the commencement of new investigation against Arnab Goswami and the reopening the case is contrary to well-settled principles of criminal law. Ponda submitted before the Bombay HC seeking interim relief for the journalist.

But Justice Shinde said there is also a petition by the original informant and they also need to be heard before passing an order.

However, Ponda said that Arnab Goswami was already behind bars and the investigation is completely illegal. Ponda pressed for interim bail and urges the bench to keep the matter at least tomorrow.

“The manner in which this is done is completely shocking to a prudent man. The investigation could not have taken place when the ‘A Summary’ is on record,” said Advocate Ponda.

Senior Supreme Court advocate Harish Salve also made submissions before the Bombay High Court on behalf of Arnab Goswami. Salve said this is an issue of liberty of a citizen and Arnab Goswami was a journalist. “Will heavens fall if he is given interim release? I don’t understand, with due respect,” he added.

“Please release this man as an ad-interim measure and hear the case in detail later,” Salve added.

Police re-opening investigation shows scant respect for the Magistrate, counsel representing Arnab Goswami

However, Justice Shinde said he will give reasons for not granting ad-interim relief and added that the bench will hear the petition on re-opening date.

Arnab’s counsel represented by Ponda said that the police re-opening investigation shows scant respect for the Magistrate. The police served only an intimation to the Magistrate on October 15, 2020, about reopening the case, Ponda submitted before the court saying that there was no permission to re-open the case.

The court has not granted them permission. It records “seen and filed” and there was no permission, added Ponda. “The question that arises does the “A” summery order remain today or not. If it remains, the case is dead, and the police cannot resurrect it,” said Ponda.

The counsel representing Republic TV chief Arnab Goswami said that the family of intervenor should have gone back to the Magistrate. “Before closure, you have to seek further investigation under Section 156(3). If after closure, they should seek further investigation under Section 173(8). Neither done in this case,” he added.

During his submissions, Ponda said that without a judicial order, further investigation could not be done and hence the arrest is illegal. He pointed out to the court that a stay of investigation can be ordered when it is illegal and affects liberty of a citizen.

After hearing the counsel, Justice Shinde asked if the informant is a necessary party to the petition. Ponda responded to it saying, “The limited relief I am seeking is only against the police and not against the informant”.

Senior counsel Harish Salve also responded to making the informant a party in the case and sought permission to add the informant orally.

Bombay High Court posted the petition for hearing tomorrow at 3 PM. The bench will consider the prayer for interim order for release.

Republic TV chief Arnab Goswami arrested, he files habeas corpus petition

After being manhandled at his residence by Raigad police cops who came to arrest him at his house yesterday in relation to a two-year-old closed case, Republic TV Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami has filed a plea before the Bombay High Court challenging his arrest by the police. 

The plea in the Bombay High Court came after Mumbai Police had arbitrarily started re-investigation in the 2018 closed case of interior designer Anvay Naik’s suicide on the direction of Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh.

In the plea filed by him before the Bombay High Court, Goswami said that his arrest was conducted in blatant violation of his fundamental rights to life and personal liberty and his dignity guaranteed under Article 21 of the Constitution. He had alleged that he was forced out of his residence by around 20 officials of Mumbai police and was dragged into the vehicle and his son was also assaulted.

In his plea, Goswami had sought an urgent interim stay on the re-investigation in the 2018 FIR lodged at Alibaug police station in which he was accused of abetment to suicide of Naik. He had asked the court to the issuance of a writ of Habeas Corpus directing Alibaug police to produce him in court claiming that his arrest and detention was illegal because the case was closed.

Earlier, Goswami was sent to a 14-day judicial custody by an Alibaug court, which had refused the Mumbai police plea seeking police custody of 14 days.

Republic TV chief Arnab Goswami arrested

Continuing their witch-hunt against Republic TV chief, the Mumbai Police on Wednesday arrested Arnab Goswami. The Mumbai Police reached Republic TV Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami’s residence on Wednesday and physically manhandled him as they tried to detain him in a 2018 abetment to suicide case that was already closed.

A team of Mumbai Police arrested Republic TV chief Arnab Goswami after they physically assaulted and dragged him by grabbing his hair. In a shocking act, a large contingent of Mumbai Police was seen present at Goswami’s residence on Wednesday morning. In the below video, it can be seen how officials of the Mumbai Police were manhandling the Republic TV chief.

In May 2018, an FIR was filed against Arnab Goswami after an interior designer had committed suicide in Mumbai. In a suicide note, Anvay Naik claimed Goswami owed him a total of Rs 5.4 crore. However, Goswami was investigated and case was closed by court after a closure report was filed by the Police.

High Court adjourns the interim relief plea to tomorrow, journalist Arnab Goswami to spend another night in custody after being beaten and dragged

Court said that there is also a petition by the original informant and they also need to be heard before releasing Arnab Goswami
US Elections: Trump supporters stabbed in Washington DC allegedly by BLM protestors, violence erupts in other parts of the country

Riots had erupted in Portland on early Wednesday evening after some demonstrators smashed windows of downtown shops, and businesses.
Yes, every arrest is not the same for the non-Left, just like every death is not the same for you. Drop the hypocrisy

The Left wants the non-Left and even the BJP to express the same anguish when left journalists are hounded - here is why that is an unfair ask

Murky history of Konkan Range, under which Alibaug police station comes, where Arnab Goswami was taken after arrest: Sheena Bora and Parambir Singh

After arrest, Arnab Goswami was taken to Alibaug police station, that comes under the Konkan Range, Raigad, where after hours of custody, the police produced him in court.

Haryana: Priest attacked by goons with a cricket bat, admitted to Mathura hospital in a critical condition

The brutal assault with a cricket bat has left the priest heavily injured. His family has admitted him in a hospital in Mathura.

Alibaug Court rejects Mumbai Police plea seeking custody of Arnab Goswami, grants judicial custody and asks to keep bail papers ready

The court observed that there is no chain showing nexus between the suicide and the role of Arnab Goswami in it

Arnab Goswami arrested: Mumbai Police physically manhandle Republic TV chief at his residence, drags him to police station

Arnab Goswami physically assaulted, dragged by hair, arrested by Mumbai Police in an old 2018 closed case.
OpIndia Explains

IIT grad who created ‘faster app’ to book Tatkal tickets got arrested because of Railways’ history with touts. Here are the details

The Print doesn't seem to get a simple idea that there were multiple illegalities involved, and why those rules were implemented in the first place.
Mumbai Police team led by encounter specialist Sachin Vaze reportedly assaults Arnab’s minor son, in-laws, carried AK-47 to arrest him

In a shocking display of might of state, the Mumbai Police not only assaulted and dragged Republic TV chief Arnab Goswami before making the arrest but also physically assaulted his minor son and other family members.
Union Minister Smriti Irani gives a befitting reply to ‘troll-cum-journalist’ who defends Mumbai Police assault against Arnab Goswami

Smriti Irani told the 'journalist' that the fact that she was trolling the union minister and calling her names shows her rights are protected
“Aap penguin lagte hai toh log penguin hi kahenge”: Actor Kangana Ranaut lashes out at Maharashtra govt for brazen suppression of FoE

Kangana Ranaut expressed her support and solidarity for senior journalist Arnab Goswami who was assaulted and dragged by the Mumbai Police before being arrested this morning
YouTuber Nizamul Khan kills girlfriend’s brother Kamal Sharma after he opposed their relationship, arrested: Read details

Nizamul Khan, a popular YouTuber, has been arrested by the Police in Noida for murdering the brother of his girlfriend.
High Court adjourns the interim relief plea to tomorrow, journalist Arnab Goswami to spend another night in custody after being beaten and dragged

Court said that there is also a petition by the original informant and they also need to be heard before releasing Arnab Goswami
US Elections: Trump supporters stabbed in Washington DC allegedly by BLM protestors, violence erupts in other parts of the country

Riots had erupted in Portland on early Wednesday evening after some demonstrators smashed windows of downtown shops, and businesses.
NCP wants former CM Devendra Fadnavis to be made co-accused in the suicide case along with ‘BJP worker’ Arnab Goswami, Congress cheers

The NCP has accused the previous state government of putting pressure on Naik family to withdraw the case.
After Mumbai police unilaterally re-opens 2018 case against Arnab Goswami, daughter of man who committed suicide approaches HC to re-investigate case

Adnya Naik, daughter of Anvay Naik has filed a plea in the Bombay High Court, for reopening her father’s closed suicide case
Hyderabad church converting sponsored children by ‘providing religion’? NCPCR takes cognisance of complaint: Read details

Agreement between Diocese of Nalgonda in Hyderabad and Joseph Chevalier Foundation of Canada talks about providing religion to children
Kerala Gold Smuggling Scam: Special court extends custody of Pinarayi Vijayan’s former secretary Sivasankar

The Enforcement Directorate, probing the money trail in the Kerala gold smuggling case, has alleged multiple offences against Sivasankar.
Maharashtra Human Rights Commission summons Raigad SP, asks for documents related to the arrest of Arnab Goswami

MHRC summoned SP Raigad to present documents based on which Arnab Goswami was arrested.
Arnab Goswami’s moves to Bombay HC challenging his arrest, calls it Maha govt’s vendetta

Goswami has sought an interim stay on the re-investigation initiated in the 2018 closed case on the direction of Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh.
Was Nitish Kumar ‘calling out’ Yogi Adityanath for his comments on ’throwing out infiltrators? Not quite: Read details

News agencies misunderstood the context of Nitish Kumar's statement and alleged it was against Yogi Adityanath
Imran Khan snatches control of Kartarpur Sahib from Sikh body for the first time, hands it over to govt body headed by Muhammad Tariq...

Akali Dal leader Sisra condemed the move, saying that Imran Khan had given the control of Kartarpur Gurudwara to an ISI organisation
