The Central government has come with a scheme to support gaushalas by providing them financial assistance. Under the new scheme of Modi government, an amount of Rs 900 crore will be allotted for registered gaushalas. The information was shared by Union Minister Nirmala Sitharaman with Sri Vishwaprasanna Tirtha Swamiji of Pejavar Mutt yesterday when Swamiji called on her in the national capital yesterday.

According to reports, Sri Vishwaprasanna Tirtha Swamiji had written to the finance minister in the month of August urging her to allot an amount of Rs 200 crore for the maintenance of gaushalas that were facing shortage of money. During their meeting yesterday, Swamiji reminded Sitharaman about his request. She informed Swamiji that an amount of Rs 900 crore had already been transferred to the concerned ministry.

The finance minister said that the said amount would be distributed among registered gaushalas through state governments and the finance ministry would provide the details of the scheme to all the state governments thus ensuring that the financial assistance reached the gaushalas. She assured that the government had sure that the system of distribution of funds was transparent.

Pleased with the scheme of the government, Swamiji gifted Sitharaman two handloom sarees woven by Udupi Weavers Cooperative Society as a Diwali gift. He also offered her prasad of Lord Krishna, the presiding deity Sri Krishna, and fruits on a silver plate. The finance minister sat on the ground while Swamiji sat on a chair during the whole interaction.

Yogi government promised stern action against those indulged in cow slaughter

Last month Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that strict action would be taken against those involved in cow slaughter. “Those involved in such an act will go to jail. We will save cow at any cost”, he said expressing commitment for cow protection. CM Yogi said that cow protection was everyone’s responsibility and informed that cow shelters were being constructed in every district for the protection of bovines with the aide of the state government.