A Delhi court has accepted the fresh supplementary charge sheet filed in the North East Delhi riots case. The court said that there was enough material on record to proceed against accused Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam and Faizan Khan under the provisions of Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

Earlier the this month, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) had allowed investigation against the conspirator in the anti-Hindu Delhi riots Umar Khalid under the UAPA. Khalid was arrested on September 14 by the Special Cell of Delhi police in relation to Delhi riots and currently he is lodged in Tihar Jail.

Last month, Delhi’s Karkardooma court extended the judicial custody of Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam by 30 days. Khalid had allegedly met former AAP Councillor Tahir Hussain and another accused Khalid Saifi to assure logistical support during the riots through his contacts in the PFI.

Sharjeel Imam, who was arrested on January 28, is accused of being involved in the conspiracy that led to the break-out of riots in Delhi. The charge sheet filed against him had revealed that Imam wanted to transform the anti-CAA protests into a nationwide movement. His WhatsApp chats revealed during the investigation show that he used the misinformation spreading around the CAA to further his agenda and in this, he got the help of local Islamic clerics.

In August this year, the Additional Sessions Judge in the Karkardooma Court rejected the bail plea of Faizan Khan who is one of the accused in the Delhi riots case saying that there was prima facie evidence of guilt against the accused.