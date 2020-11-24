Tuesday, November 24, 2020
Home News Reports Delhi Riots case: Court says enough material on record to proceed against Umar Khalid,...
LawNews Reports
Updated:

Delhi Riots case: Court says enough material on record to proceed against Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam and Faizan Khan for offences under UAPA

The court said that there was enough material on record to proceed against accused Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam and Faizan Khan under the provisions of Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

OpIndia Staff
Delhi court accepts fresh charge sheet in Delhi riots
Delhi Court considers and accepts fresh supplementary charge sheet in Delhi riots case
139

A Delhi court has accepted the fresh supplementary charge sheet filed in the North East Delhi riots case. The court said that there was enough material on record to proceed against accused Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam and Faizan Khan under the provisions of Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

Earlier the this month, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) had allowed investigation against the conspirator in the anti-Hindu Delhi riots Umar Khalid under the UAPA. Khalid was arrested on September 14 by the Special Cell of Delhi police in relation to Delhi riots and currently he is lodged in Tihar Jail.

Last month, Delhi’s Karkardooma court extended the judicial custody of Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam by 30 days. Khalid had allegedly met former AAP Councillor Tahir Hussain and another accused Khalid Saifi to assure logistical support during the riots through his contacts in the PFI.

Sharjeel Imam, who was arrested on January 28, is accused of being involved in the conspiracy that led to the break-out of riots in Delhi. The charge sheet filed against him had revealed that Imam wanted to transform the anti-CAA protests into a nationwide movement. His WhatsApp chats revealed during the investigation show that he used the misinformation spreading around the CAA to further his agenda and in this, he got the help of local Islamic clerics.

In August this year, the Additional Sessions Judge in the Karkardooma Court rejected the bail plea of Faizan Khan who is one of the accused in the Delhi riots case saying that there was prima facie evidence of guilt against the accused.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsDelhi Riots case
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Law

Allahabad HC upheld ‘conversion only for marriage invalid’ when a Muslim converted to Hinduism, does u-turn when a Hindu converted to Islam

OpIndia Staff -
The Allahabad HC had also ruled that SC had observed in several cases the right to choose a partner is an integral part of Fundamental rights
Read more
Opinions

Far away from India, a Vedic ecosystem rises in Texas Gaushala

Guest Author -
In January 2020, I shared the story of Abhinav Goswami, who decided to bring to America the gifts of ancient India
Read more

Pakistan Court, which granted custody of 13-year-old Christian girl to 44-year-old Azhar, exonerates abductor, says ‘no rape’: Shocking details

World OpIndia Staff -
Earlier the Pakistan court had granted the custody of a 13-year-old girl Christian girl to her 44-year-old abductor Ali Azhar

Muzaffarnagar: Yogi govt demolishes illegal construction on 100 Bighas of forest dept land by Islamic preacher Pir Khushal Miyan

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
A letter written by Union Minister of State Dr Sanjeev Balyan to the DM ordered the authorities to get the land belonging to the forest department vacated at the earliest.

J-K admin makes public list of beneficiaries under ‘illegal’ Roshni Act, names of former PDP minister, Congress leader, Farooq Abdullah etc emerge: Details

Government and Policy OpIndia Staff -
The Jammu and Kashmir High Court had deemed the Roshni Act as illegal, directing the gvt to publish list of land beneficiaries on the official website

Grooming Jihad in Jharkhand: Rahim becomes Arjun, tells the Hindu woman to first convert to Islam if she wants them to get married

Crime OpIndia Staff -
The latest case of Grooming Jihad (Love Jihad) has emerged from village Behera in the Hazaribagh district of Jharkhand.

Recently Popular

OpIndia Explains

Anvay Naik suicide case for which Arnab Goswami was arrested: Letters exchanged, the closure report, and unanswered questions

Nupur J Sharma -
On 4th of Nov, the country watched as Arnab Goswami was dragged out of his house by over 20 armed policemen for a closed 2018 suicide case
Read more
Social Media Fact-Check

Fraud fact-checker accuses TrueIndology of lying, when caught, wants an HD-quality photo from 1904

OpIndia Staff -
Pratik Sinha's lies were exposed in an OpIndia report. After his shoddy 'fact-checking' was called out, he has now resorted to name calling and shifting goalposts.
Read more
World

German police barge into the house of anti-lockdown activist Dr Andreas Noack, arrest him during YouTube livestream: Watch video

OpIndia Staff -
Dr. Andreas Noack, was arrested by the German Police on Wednesday in what appears to be a gross violation of personal liberty.
Read more
Social Media

Pratibha Patil is trending on Twitter and it is not what you think. Read details

OpIndia Staff -
Former President Pratibha Patil was trending on Twitter and it was not because of what people think.
Read more
Crime

Uttar Pradesh: Golu and Guddu kill driver Mushtaq with an axe for harassing their sister, surrender to police

OpIndia Staff -
The brothers, Golu and Guddu, reportedly reached the police station with a blood-stained axe and confessed to killing Mushtaq.
Read more
Entertainment

Actress Sana Khan who quit bollywood for Islam marries a Muslim cleric who was introduced to her by hatemonger Ajaz Khan

OpIndia Staff -
Sana Khan married the Muslim cleric in a small intimate ceremony in Surat. The newly married couple also cut a cake after the wedding.
Read more
- Advertisement -

Latest News

News Reports

Delhi Riots case: Court says enough material on record to proceed against Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam and Faizan Khan for offences under UAPA

OpIndia Staff -
All the three accused Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam and Faizan Khan were arrested for their alleged role in the anti-Hindu Delhi riots case.
Read more
News Reports

Airport in Ayodhya to be named Maryada Purushottam Sri Ram Airport, Yogi gives assent

OpIndia Staff -
Yogi Adityanath has cleared a proposal to rename the Ayodhya Airport to Maryada Purushottam Sri Ram Airport, Ayodhya.
Read more
Crime

Karnataka High Court dismisses murder convict’s defence, says refusal to marriage cannot be accepted as ‘sudden provocation’ for committing murder

OpIndia Staff -
The Karnataka High Court noted that agreeing to the defence that 'grave and sudden' provocation led the accuse to murder the victim will rob the woman of her choice and dignity
Read more
News Reports

Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij becomes first to get trial dose of India-made COVID vaccine

OpIndia Staff -
Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij was administered a trial dose of India made Covaxin at a hospital in Ambala on November 20
Read more
News Reports

Habitual offender Rehana Fathima given last warning by Kerala High Court after violating bail condition in ‘Gomatha’ cookery video

OpIndia Staff -
In the cookery video titled Gomatha Ularthu, Fathima kept referring to the meat as Gomatha. The High Court let her go giving her last opportunity to 'improve'.
Read more
News Reports

Uttar Pradesh: Shahid once again elopes with minor girl belonging to other community after securing bail; family demands strict action

OpIndia Staff -
Shahid had lured the same girl away in March as well after which he was jailed but sections of POCSO were not invoked.
Read more
News Reports

Anti-Conversion law: Yogi government approves ordinance against unlawful religious conversions, violations to attract up to 10 years in jail

OpIndia Staff -
The anti-conversion ordinance passed by Uttar Pradesh govt also has provisions for 10 years’ jail for mass conversion
Read more
Law

Allahabad HC upheld ‘conversion only for marriage invalid’ when a Muslim converted to Hinduism, does u-turn when a Hindu converted to Islam

OpIndia Staff -
The Allahabad HC had also ruled that SC had observed in several cases the right to choose a partner is an integral part of Fundamental rights
Read more
Media

HuffPost India shuts shop days after public notice asking for lowering down FDI in digital media

OpIndia Staff -
HuffPost India is shutting down its operations from the 24th of November, an announcement on its website read.
Read more
News Reports

A couple tries to self-immolate outside Odisha assembly, alleges police inaction in their child’s murder case as suspect belongs to ruling BJD

OpIndia Staff -
The couple alleged that neither the police nor the administration helped them as the suspect was close to the the ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD) minister Arun Sahu. A case was registered by the police but no arrest was made.
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

245,563FansLike
488,465FollowersFollow
20,100SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com