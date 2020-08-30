The bail plea of one accused in the Delhi Riots case, Faizan Khan, has been rejected by the Additional Sessions Judge in the Karkardooma Court stating that there is prima facie evidence of guilt against the accused. The bail plea was dismissed by Additional Sessions Judge Amitabh Rawat on Friday.

The order notes that Faizan Khan was working as a promoter of Airtel at a shop in Okhla for the past one and a half years. It states, “He further disclosed [during his interrogation] that one student (name withheld), student leader of Jamia University had visited his shop and had demanded a SIM card on a fake I.D by enticing him to pay some extra money in cash.”

“In greed of the money, in December 2019, he activated a SIM Card No. [number withheld] on a fake I.D with the live photograph of [name withheld] (JIO Promoter at the shop) and I.D. (Aadhar Card) of one [name withheld]. Faizan Khan confessed that he deliberately issued the above said Airtel SIM card on a fake identity. Hence. he was arrested,” it adds.

The order further mentions that Faizan Khan “knowingly, dishonestly and deliberately activated the said SIM cards”. It stated, “The case is at the stage of investigation and from the perusal of the case diary and the statements… along with the Whatsapp chats, it can be inferred at this stage that there is a prima facie evidence against the accused and thus, the embargo under Section 43D (5) Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, (UAPA) 1967 is attracted in this case.”

“In view of the above discussion, at this stage, I do not find any reason to grant bail to the accused/applicant Faizan Khan. Consequently, the bail application of applicant/accused Faizan Khan stands dismissed,” the judge noted. The counsel for the accused had claimed that the accusations against Faizan Khan were false and baseless. It did not convince the Judge.

Tahir Hussain, former Councillor wit h the Aam Aadmi Party, and Khalid Saifi along with others hatched the conspiracy to unleash violence at the national capital, investigation into the Delhi Riots has revealed. DU Professor Apoorvanand was also arrested under the UAPA for allegedly masterminding the riots. Others such as Gulfisha and Umar Khalid are also believed to have been involved in the conspiracy.