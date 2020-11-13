Diwali is finally here and there is a festive mood across the country. Ayodhya is glittering with Diyas and countries around the world are wishing Indians on one of the most important festivals in the calendar. However, there was one notable exception: China. Global Times, mouthpiece for the Chinese government, was up to its usual tricks again on Friday.

The Global Times claimed that Diwali is “originally a symbol of light” but without the LED light manufactured in China, it will become “dark”. Quite clearly, Diwali has had no impact on general grumpiness that has become the hallmark of the Chinese government mouthpiece.

Global Times on Diwali

The Republic of China (Taiwan), on the other hand, was remarkably warm in wishing Indians a happy Diwali. Taiwan has been trying to establish closer links with India every since the clash at Galwan valley. “It’s awesome that I am one of you tonight in Taiwan,” the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Taiwan said on Friday.

Happy #Diwali to #India🇮🇳 & all friends around the world from the great fellow democracy. It's awesome that I'm one of YOU tonight in #Taiwan🇹🇼. We're #StrongerTogether! #Namaste JW pic.twitter.com/LiuDL4FImE — 外交部 Ministry of Foreign Affairs, ROC (Taiwan) 🇹🇼 (@MOFA_Taiwan) November 13, 2020

Festivities provide an opportunity for people to come together. But it appears common courtesies are beyond the capabilities of our Chinese neighbours. The difference between the two nations have been extremely apparent since the advent of the Coronavirus pandemic. While China was engaging a coverup, Taiwan was trying to alert the WHO about the threat posed by the virus. Meanwhile, China wants Indian media to not refer to Taiwan as a nation.

Ahead of Taiwan’s national day on October 10, the Chinese mission in Delhi called upon the Indian media not to refer to Taiwan as a “nation”. “We hope Indian media can stick to Indian government’s position on the Taiwan question and do not violate the One-China principle. In particular, Taiwan shall not be referred to as a ‘country (nation)’ or ‘Republic of China’ or the leader of China’s Taiwan region as ‘President’, so as not to send the wrong signals to the general public,” the Chinese email to Indian media said.

“India is the largest democracy on earth with a vibrant press and freedom-loving people. But it looks like communist China hoping to march into the subcontinent by imposing censorship,” Taiwanese Foreign Ministry had said. Foreign Minister of Taiwan Joseph Wu had also expressed hope that the Indian media would ask the Chinese mission to “get lost”.