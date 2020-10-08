Taiwan wants Indian media to say ‘GET LOST’ to China for asking them to follow ‘one China’ policy

A war of words broke out between Taiwan and China on Wednesday after the Chinese embassy in Delhi wrote to Indian media asking them to adhere to ‘One-China’ policy.

Ahead of Taiwan’s national day on October 10, the Chinese mission in Delhi called upon the Indian media not to refer to Taiwan as a “nation”. In the letter, the Chinese embassy said, “would like to remind our media friends that there is only one China in the world” and the “Government of the People’s Republic of China is the sole legitimate government representing the whole of China.”

“We hope Indian media can stick to Indian government’s position on the Taiwan question and do not violate the One-China principle. In particular, Taiwan shall not be referred to as a ‘country (nation)’ or ‘Republic of China’ or the leader of China’s Taiwan region as ‘President’, so as not to send the wrong signals to the general public,” the Chinese email to Indian media said.

#BREAKING: Chinese Embassy, New Delhi issues diktat letter to Indian media about reporting the National Day of Taiwan on Oct 10th. Says, ‘Taiwan is inalienable part of China’s territory.’ Is this an indirect threat to Indian media who cover Taiwan? @MOFA_Taiwan @digidiploTaiwan pic.twitter.com/vPLRZhVuTR — Aditya Raj Kaul (@AdityaRajKaul) October 7, 2020

It added, “Taiwan is an inalienable part of China’s territory. All countries that have diplomatic relations with China should firmly honour their commitment to the One-China policy, which is also the long-standing official position of the Indian government.”

China’s directive to Indian media came a day after Taiwanese trade office in New Delhi had placed full-page advertisements in the Indian newspapers ahead of their national day on 10 October. The advertisement had featured an image of Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen with an accompanying caption, “Taiwan and India are natural partners.”

Taiwan reacts to Chinese diktat to Indian media

Reacting to the Chinese diktat to Indian media, Taiwan’s Foreign Minister of Taiwan Joseph Wu on Wednesday said that he hoped the Indian media would ask the Chinese mission to “get lost”.

“India is the largest democracy on earth with a vibrant press and freedom-loving people. But it looks like communist China hoping to march into the subcontinent by imposing censorship,” Taiwanese Foreign Ministry said.

#India🇮🇳 is the largest democracy on Earth with a vibrant press & freedom-loving people. But it looks like communist #China is hoping to march into the subcontinent by imposing censorship. #Taiwan‘s🇹🇼 Indian friends will have one reply: GET LOST! JW https://t.co/XxkSSxj5ms — 外交部 Ministry of Foreign Affairs, ROC (Taiwan) 🇹🇼 (@MOFA_Taiwan) October 7, 2020

Taiwanese MP Wang Ting-yu, attacking the Chinese embassy over its diktats to Indian media, warned them by saying make no mistake, this is not about Taiwan’s status in the world but it was about China’s open assault on press freedom.

“When free press is in jeopardy, all other freedoms are under attack,” he added.

Make no mistake, this isn’t about Taiwan’s status in the world. It’s about China’s open assault on press freedom. When free press is in jeopardy, all other freedoms are under attack. https://t.co/lkoUAJ0adS — 王定宇 Wang Ting-yu MP 🇹🇼 (@MPWangTingyu) October 8, 2020

The national day of the Republic of China or commonly known as Taiwan is annually celebrated on October 10, which marks that the start of Wuchang Uprising leading to the end of China’s Qing Dynasty and establishment of the country.