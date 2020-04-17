Friday, April 17, 2020
Home News Reports Taiwan had warned WHO about the severity of Wuhan Coronavirus outbreak: Here is the...
News ReportsPolitics
Updated:

Taiwan had warned WHO about the severity of Wuhan Coronavirus outbreak: Here is the email WHO ignored

Taiwan's CDC stated, "However because at the time there were as yet no cases of the disease in Taiwan, we could not state directly and conclusively that there had been human-to-human transmission."

OpIndia Staff

Also Read

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Taiwan reveals letter written to WHO, warning about Coronavirus outbreak
Controversial WHO Chief Tedros Adhanom (Photo Credits: Indian Express)
29

On December 31, Taiwan had written to the World Health Organisation raising questions about the human-to-human contact spread aspect of the Wuhan coronavirus but was ignored by the WHO. As per reports, the organisation also denied providing critical information about how to combat the deadly pathogen.

On April 11, Taiwan released the contents of the email. When 7 atypical cases of pneumonia were reported in Wuhan, Taiwan’s Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) wrote to WHO informing that China had reported that the cases were not that of Severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS) even though samplers were under examination at that time.

Taiwan’s CDC stated, “However because at the time there were as yet no cases of the disease in Taiwan, we could not state directly and conclusively that there had been human-to-human transmission.”

- article continues after ad -
- article resumes -

Taiwan has been living under the shadow of China that has refused to accept its sovereignty for 70 years. As such, the country was excluded from the World Health Organisation. It is crucial to mention that the WHO initially denied the existence of any conclusive evidence that could prove human-to-human transmission.

The World Health Organisation failed to persuade China to share live strains of the Wuhan Coronavirus that could have been used for diagnostic tests and helped contain the pandemic. They also denied ever being cautioned by Taiwan about the potential human-to-human transmission of the Chinese virus.

Erroneous Claims of WHO

Earlier, the World Health Organisation (WHO) had conceded the misleading nature of an “erroneous” situation report wherein it confused India’s “cluster of Coronavirus cases” with that of “community transmission.” Speaking to a news outlet, WHO informed that the error has been corrected.

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

Community transmission is defined as the spread of an infection where its source can’t be identified. It is the third stage of disease transmission, while India is currently at stage two or local transmission, where the Coronavirus is spreading among close contacts and the source of the infection can be identified.

The organisation has told a news outlet that the error had now been fixed. When the WHO had alleged instances of “community transmission” of COVID-19 in the country, the government of India had denied all such claims.

Allegations of Cover-up

On April 8, former United States Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley had said that the relationship between China and the WHO needed to be investigated. She made the comments during her appearance on Sean Hannity’s talk show on Fox News. Haley said that the relationship between China and the World Health Organisation was a threat to the sovereignty of the United States of America.

She also noted that Taiwan had warned the WHO of human-to-human transmission but it was summarily ignored due to China’s influence. “Why did it take a whole month for the World Health Organization to respond? You want to know why that is? Because China has kept Taiwan from being a member of the World Health Organization,” Haley said.

WHO Chief Tedros was accused of covering up epidemics in his home country Ethiopia even while he was the health minister in the government in the days before he became the director of the WHO. A prominent global health expert, who was also an informal advisor to Tedros’s rival for the WHO top spot, had accused him of covering up three epidemics in Ethiopia

The US stops Funding for WHO

The US President Donald Trump had also suspended funding for the World Health Organisation until a review was conducted to assess its role in mismanaging the Chinese coronavirus outbreak.

He said, “Everybody knows what is going on there. American taxpayers provide between 400-500 million dollars per year to the WHO and in contrast, China contributes roughly 40 million dollars a year or even less. As the organisation’s leading sponsor, the United States has a duty to insist on full accountability. One of the most dangerous and costly decisions from the WHO was its disastrous decision to oppose travel restrictions from China and other nations. “

- Advertisement -

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay

Trending now

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Searched termscoronavirus china, Taiwan who warning, coronavirus cases

Latest News

News Reports

Kashmiri terrorist Aijaz Ahangar, who had ‘vanished’ 25 years ago, arrested in Kandahar by Afghan Security forces: Report

OpIndia Staff -
Ahangar's son-in-law Huzaifa-al-Bakistani was killed in a US drone strike in Afghanistan last year.
Read more
Media

Meet Vidya Krishnan: A ‘health journalist’ who is more interested in playing politics than reporting on healthcare

OpIndia Staff -
With the advent of the Wuhan Coronavirus pandemic, one journalist has suddenly shot to fame from relative obscurity. The name of the journalist is Vidya Krishnan.
Read more
News Reports

This moving graph shows how Maharashtra toppled Kerala to be No. 1 in coronavirus positive cases in India

OpIndia Staff -
A moving graph showing how the number of Coronavirus cases progressed in top ten states in the last two months
Read more
News Reports

Taiwan had warned WHO about the severity of Wuhan Coronavirus outbreak: Here is the email WHO ignored

OpIndia Staff -
Initially, WHO had denied the existence of any conclusive evidence that could prove human-to-human transmission of the Wuhan Coronavirus.
Read more
Economy and Finance

Strangled by coronavirus outbreak, Chinese economy shrinks for the first time since 1976, contracts by 6.8 per cent in Q1 2020

OpIndia Staff -
The latest decline in the Chinese economy marks the end as the Wuhan Coronavirus, which started in China, takes its toll
Read more
Crime

Uttar Pradesh: Court hearing at 3 am, jailed by 5 am, read how Moradabad officials ensured all stone pelters are behind bars before Friday...

OpIndia Staff -
CM Yogi Adityanath has ordered that culprits who had attacked on medical professionals will b bookend under NSA and will be made to pay for the damages to public property.
Read more

Recently Popular

Media

Times of India ‘journalist’ Samiya Latief wishes PM Modi and HM Amit Shah get infected with coronavirus

OpIndia Staff -
On Wednesday, Samiya Latief - a Kashmiri 'journalist' working with Times of India, wished that Prime Minister Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah be tested positive for the deadly coronavirus
Read more
News Reports

‘You deserved acid attack, he should’ve thrown more of it’: Abusive tweeps wish another attack on Kangana Ranaut’s acid attack survivor sister

OpIndia Staff -
Rangoli Chandel, an acid attack survivor, gets mocked at and taunted after her angry tweet on 'mullahs' misbehaving with cops
Read more
Media

Dear Saba Naqvi, here are 8 things that Hindus would like Muslims to do – for starters

Editorial Desk -
Saba Naqvi in her video accused the entire Hindu community of spreading hatred against Muslims while remaining silent on the reprehensible conduct of significant sections of the latter.
Read more
News Reports

Twitter suspends account of Kangana Ranaut’s sister for angrily tweeting against ‘mullahs’ attacking doctors and cops

OpIndia Staff -
However, soon after her tweet, Rangoli Chandel was accused of 'giving an open call for genocide' on Twitter.
Read more
News Reports

‘Comedian’ Munawar Faruqui mocks Godhra carnage where 58 Hindus returning from Ayodhya were burnt alive by Muslim mob

OpIndia Staff -
In a part of the clip that has now gone viral on social media, one can hear Munawar Faruqui refer to the carnage as a fictional film 'directed' by Amit Shah and 'produced' by RSS.
Read more

Connect with us

219,640FansLike
288,529FollowersFollow
219,000SubscribersSubscribe
Advertisements

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com